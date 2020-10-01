Best laptop docking stations of 2020

A docking station is designed to make life easier for more complex laptop setups. These stations allow you to route monitor connections through your laptop, charge accessories, hold extra storage, and make your laptop a bit more functional. It’s an ideal solution for managing projects that take you to your laptop, over to larger monitors, and back to your laptop again, as well as streaming games to an audience, important editing or design work, and more.

We’ve reviewed a lot of laptops and taken a look at a lot of various docking stations. Our top recommendation is the CalDigit TS3 Plus with Thunderbolt 3 support. Take a look at the full list to see what will work for you!

Note: With the latest ports and operating systems, compatibility with Windows 10 or MacOS isn’t really an issue. All our docking station picks work with both.

CalDigit TS3 Plus

This Thunderbolt 3 dock really does have a little of everything. It supports both Thunderbolt 3 and DisplayPort connections for up to two 4K, 60fps displays, with a second Thunderbolt 3 port provided for charging accessories or moving lots of data (ideal for photographers and similar jobs). The first Thunderbolt port provides 87 watts of power for charging a laptop, and the second 15 watts for charging smaller devices.

But that’s just the start: The station also includes five USB-A ports, two USB-C ports (both first and second generations), an optical audio port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There’s even a UHS-II SD card slot for expanding your storage capabilities if necessary.

All of this resides inside a well-designed aluminum case with an integrated heatsink. With all the port options, it’s a little bulky, but it’s hard to find a better solution for managing laptop connections.





$250 from Amazon

Kensington SD5300T Thunderbolt 3 Docking Station

Don’t let the slim design of this Kensington station fool you: Inside is enough power to easily handle two 4K video connections or a 5K resolution single monitor. There’s one Thunderbolt 3 port (with compatible cable included) and one USB-C port, along with five USB 3.1 ports and a Gigabit Ethernet port. The headphone jack supports mics too, and there’s an SD card reader for easy storage expansion. All this combines into one easy-to-use station that even has VESA mounting holes for positioning it above a desk. For those who absolutely need an HDMI connection, a USB-C to HDMI adapter is included.

