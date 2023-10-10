The 20 best October Prime Day laptop and tablet deals on Amazon — up to $532 off

Aside from Black Friday, Prime Day brings some of the best tech deals you'll see all year. Two of the main categories in the tech space that bring the biggest savings, however, are laptops and tablets. This October Prime Day ends tomorrow (Oct. 11) and has some of the best deals we've seen in years.

Amazon's Prime Day laptop and tablet deals feature some of the most sought-after tech brands like HP, Lenovo, Samsung, Acer, Microsoft and even Apple. Prices start as low as $60 for tablets and as low as $195 for laptops and Chromebooks.

In fact, the best-selling Lenovo Ideapad 3 Laptop is currently 57% off for October Prime Day, bringing its total down to just $426.99 from $959! If you're looking for an HP computer, the best-selling, high-performance HP 17.3-Inch Laptop 11th Gen. Intel Core i5 is on sale as well for $565 for October Prime Day — that's over $160 off.

If you're a die-hard Apple fan or have been waiting to get a Macbook or an iPad on sale, now's your chance! The 2021 Apple MacBook Pro (14-Inch) is currently $500 off, and the Apple iPad Mini (6th Gen.) is $109 off.

There are also tons of deals below on Samsung Galaxy tablets!

Check out the 20 best Prime Day laptop and tablet deals on Amazon below. Hurry — they're going fast!

Best Amazon Prime Day Laptop Deals

Credit: Amazon

Best Amazon Prime Day Tablet Deals

Credit: Amazon

Your Fall Prime Day Shopping Guide: See all of our Prime Day coverage. Shop the best Prime Day deals on Yahoo Life. Follow Engadget for Prime Day tech deals. Learn about Prime Day trends on In The Know. Hear from Autoblog’s experts on the best October Prime Day deals for your car, garage, and home, and find Prime Day sales to shop on AOL, handpicked just for you.

If you enjoyed this story, check out these seven October Prime Day deals on Amazon that would make the best holiday gifts.

More from In The Know:

This high-end Fossil men's watch is 50% off for October Prime Day: 'Looks more expensive than it costs!'

The 3 most popular editions of Apple AirPods are on sale on Amazon for October Prime Day

Brown leather bags will be everywhere this fall and Coach Outlet has the best at up to 67% off

This $8 shampoo is the industry's best-kept secret for curing bald spots and dryness: 'It's a miracle, actually!'

The post The 20 best October Prime Day laptop and tablet deals on Amazon — up to $532 off appeared first on In The Know.