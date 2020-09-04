30 of the best Labour Day deals you can shop in Canada this long weekend

Looking for more of the best deals, latest celebrity news and hottest trends? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter!
Like all good things, summer must come to an end. As we say farewell to patio season and days spent soaking up the sun, the end of the season also comes with a few bittersweet perks. Of course, there’s the final hoorah of the summer with the long weekend and the plethora of Labour Day sales that come with it.
Regardless of whether you’re still stocking up on back to school clothes and supplies or on the hunt to score major deals on summer favourites and/or upcoming fall fashion trends, you’re in luck. We’ve gathered together the best Labour Day sales you can still shop.
Make sure to check back — we’ll be updating this page throughout the weekend.
Adidas
Complete your back-to-school wardrobe with an extra 40% off outlet items with the promo code EXTRA40.
Alo Yoga
Alo Yoga’s Labour Day Sale is on right now and for a limited time! With more than 300 new styles added to their sale section, enjoy up to 60 per cent off celebrity-favourite styles.
American Eagle
The End-of-the-Summer sale is on now and only for a limited time! Enjoy up to 50 per cent off everything.
Anthropologie
Save an additional 25 per cent off all sale clothing, shoes and accessories.
Apple
Qualified shoppers can purchase a Mac or iPad with a student discount and Apple will throw in a pair of AirPods. Plus, enjoy discounts on accessories and save 20 per cent on AppleCare.
Bed Bath and Beyond
Enjoy mega savings of up to 50 per cent off during the Labour Day weekend sale. But hurry — offer ends Sept. 7.
Best Buy
Whether you’re going back to school or looking for a major tech upgrade, enjoy incredible deals on laptops, headphones, tablets, and more during Best Buy’s Labour Day Sale.
BH Cosmetics
Enjoy up to 75 per cent off bestselling lippies, brushes and palettes.
Brooklinen
Save 15 per cent off, right now, during Brooklinen’s Labour Day Event. Start shopping and use the promo code LABORDAY-15 at checkout.
Casper
Now until Sep. 8, save 10 per cent off mattresses, pillows and more.
Club Monaco
Take 25 per cent off all new items with the promo code ‘ALLNEW’ at checkout. Offer ends Sep. 7.
Coach
The fan-favourite brand is offering up to 50 per cent off select handbag and small accessories during their limited-time summer sale.
Cupshe
The Labour Day Weekend Sale is on now. Enjoy up to 50 per cent off select markdowns.
Dyson
Enjoy the limited-time offer of$100 off on select Dyson fans and purifiers.
Gap
Save an additional 50 per cent off select summer styles with the promo code SALE. Plus, 40 per cent off everything else with the promo code SHOP.
Kate Spade
Take an extra 40 per cent off sale styles with the promo code ‘HEATINGUP’ at checkout.
L.L.Bean
Enjoy 60 per cent off summer clearance plus an extra 20 per cent off your entire purchase.
Leesa
Save up to $300 the Hybrid Mattress.
Lululemon
Looks like Lululemon Made Too Much — shop the sale and score huge savings on top-tier leggings, sports bras and more.
Nordstrom
Shop thousands of new markdowns of up to 60 per cent off. Enjoy great deals for women, men, kids and the home.
Nordstrom Rack
The Clear The Rack Sale is back! Take an extra 25 per cent off clearance for a total of 75 per cent off in savings!
Old Navy
Save up to 50 per cent off everything storewide.
Pretty Little Thing
Save up to 70 per cent everything plus an additional 10 per cent off with the code HURRY10.
Purple
Purple’s Labour Day Sale is now right now but only for a limited time. Score Up to $350 off mattresses and select sleep bundles.
Roots
Take 20 per cent select sweats during Roots’ Anniversary Sweats Sale. On top of that, take an additional 40 per cent off all sale styles.
Sephora
The Labour Day Sale you don’t want to miss: save 50 per cent off select beauty buys.
Sport Chek
Enjoy back-to-school savings of up to 55 per cent! Score the best clothing, trainers, accessories and gear at low prices.
Swimsuits for All
Score up to 40 per cent off original prices and knock off an additional 50 per cent off your entire purchase with the promo code S4ALDW at checkout.
The Outnet
In celebration of Labour Day weekend, the luxury goods marketplace is offering 65 per cent off bestsellers, plus an additional 25 per cent off.
Wayfair
Offering up to 70 per cent across all categories, during the home authority’s Labour Day Clearance event, you can save big on furniture, office essential, kitchen appliances, beddings, storage solutions and so much more!
