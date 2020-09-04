30 of the best Labour Day deals you can shop in Canada this long weekend

Looking for more of the best deals, latest celebrity news and hottest trends? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter!

Like all good things, summer must come to an end. As we say farewell to patio season and days spent soaking up the sun, the end of the season also comes with a few bittersweet perks. Of course, there’s the final hoorah of the summer with the long weekend and the plethora of Labour Day sales that come with it.

Regardless of whether you’re still stocking up on back to school clothes and supplies or on the hunt to score major deals on summer favourites and/or upcoming fall fashion trends, you’re in luck. We’ve gathered together the best Labour Day sales you can still shop.

Make sure to check back — we’ll be updating this page throughout the weekend.

Complete your back-to-school wardrobe with an extra 40% off outlet items with the promo code EXTRA40.

Alo Yoga’s Labour Day Sale is on right now and for a limited time! With more than 300 new styles added to their sale section, enjoy up to 60 per cent off celebrity-favourite styles.

The End-of-the-Summer sale is on now and only for a limited time! Enjoy up to 50 per cent off everything.

Save an additional 25 per cent off all sale clothing, shoes and accessories.

Qualified shoppers can purchase a Mac or iPad with a student discount and Apple will throw in a pair of AirPods. Plus, enjoy discounts on accessories and save 20 per cent on AppleCare.

Enjoy mega savings of up to 50 per cent off during the Labour Day weekend sale. But hurry — offer ends Sept. 7.

Whether you’re going back to school or looking for a major tech upgrade, enjoy incredible deals on laptops, headphones, tablets, and more during Best Buy’s Labour Day Sale.

Enjoy up to 75 per cent off bestselling lippies, brushes and palettes.

Save 15 per cent off, right now, during Brooklinen’s Labour Day Event. Start shopping and use the promo code LABORDAY-15 at checkout.

Now until Sep. 8, save 10 per cent off mattresses, pillows and more.

Take 25 per cent off all new items with the promo code ‘ALLNEW’ at checkout. Offer ends Sep. 7.

The fan-favourite brand is offering up to 50 per cent off select handbag and small accessories during their limited-time summer sale.

The Labour Day Weekend Sale is on now. Enjoy up to 50 per cent off select markdowns.

Enjoy the limited-time offer of$100 off on select Dyson fans and purifiers.

Save an additional 50 per cent off select summer styles with the promo code SALE. Plus, 40 per cent off everything else with the promo code SHOP.

Take an extra 40 per cent off sale styles with the promo code ‘HEATINGUP’ at checkout.

Enjoy 60 per cent off summer clearance plus an extra 20 per cent off your entire purchase.

Save up to $300 the Hybrid Mattress.

Looks like Lululemon Made Too Much — shop the sale and score huge savings on top-tier leggings, sports bras and more.

Shop thousands of new markdowns of up to 60 per cent off. Enjoy great deals for women, men, kids and the home.

The Clear The Rack Sale is back! Take an extra 25 per cent off clearance for a total of 75 per cent off in savings!

Save up to 50 per cent off everything storewide.

Save up to 70 per cent everything plus an additional 10 per cent off with the code HURRY10.

