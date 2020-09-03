All the best Labor Day sales to shop right now for 2020

These are the best Labor Day sales to shop this weekend.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Believe it or not, the unofficial end of summer is steadily approaching: In case you missed the memo, Labor Day is Monday, September 7. While large celebrations may be off the table this year, you can still rake in the savings on all the incredible holiday sales. Whether you're shopping for appliances, mattresses or perusing sitewide sales at Kohl’s, Brooklinen, Walmart and more, we’ve taken the liberty of sifting through all the most exciting discounts this Labor Day has to offer. Trust us: You’re not going to want to miss these deals.

Looking for hard-to-find essentials? Sign up for our Resources by Reviewed newsletter.

Ahead, check out all the best Labor Day sales that you can shop this weekend.

Home and furniture

Some of the most substantial savings you'll find this Labor Day come courtesy of beloved retailers such as Wayfair and Dyson. This holiday weekend, shoppers on the hunt for accent pieces, organization solutions and outdoor furniture can end their search by perusing the events below.

Apt2B: Check it out: From now until Tuesday, September 8, the entire Apt2B site is 15% off. If you spend more than $2,499, you can save 20%, while orders over $3,999 will save 25%.

BBQ Guys: Save up to 60% on select items through Wednesday, September 30.

Bed Bath & Beyond: Until Monday, September 7, customers can save up to 50% on at-home essentials, such as bedding, curtains and small kitchen appliances.

The Container Store: In the market to organize your space? Check out the savings at The Container Store, where you can nab custom closets at up to 25% off, along with shelving, garage storage and more. This sale ends on Sunday, October 11.

Dyson: Fans of the ultra-popular brand can save on best-selling vacuums, air purifiers and hair tools from now until Saturday, September 12.

Kohl’s: Through Monday, September 7, shoppers can nab markdowns on everything from cookware to home décor. You can enter coupon code LABORDAY at checkout to snag an extra $10 off of orders more than $25, plus, for every $25 spent, you’ll be rewarded a $5 in Kohl’s Cash to be used between Wednesday, September 9 to Wednesday, September 16. Spend $75 or more to get free shipping.

Macy’s: Running through Monday, September 7 is Macy's Labor Day sale, during which you can snag home goods, apparel and more on sale at up to 60% off. Select items will be discounted even further when you enter promo code WKND at checkout, giving you an extra 10, 15 or 20% off. Orders ship free when you spend more than $25.

Michael's: Fall-ready décor is 40% off at Michael's, plus, you can use code 20MADEBYYOU for an extra 20% off one regular-priced item.

Nutribullet: Save 20% off sitewide when you use code LABOR20 from Friday, September 4 to Monday, September 7.

Tushy: On September 6, the brand’s best-selling classic bidet will be marked down to $69 in silver, plus, you can snag an additional 10% off your entire order when you use code LABIDET10.

Theragun: From September 5 to Monday, September 7, shoppers will get a free charging stand with their purchase of a PRO or Elite Theragun with no code needed.

Walmart: This Labor Day, you can nab end-of-summer savings ranging from 30% off on select TVs and patio furnishings to home goods from $30.

Wayfair: Until Tuesday, September 8, home décor-fanatics can grab select furniture at up to 70% off, outdoor goods up to 60% off, 50% off on lighting and more. Check out the best deals in our roundup of the 25 most exciting finds at the sale.

Clothing, shoes and accessories

There's a solid mix of luxury retailers and affordable, well-loved labels up for grabs for less this Labor Day, ranging from Michael Kors to REI. Regardless of your personal style, you can stock up on fall-ready pieces or revel in the remaining days of summer with some end-of-season looks.

Ann Taylor: Fashionistas can nab 50% off their entire order through September 5. Even more, if you spend more than $75, your order ships free.