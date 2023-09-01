The 18 best Labor Day laptop sales to shop right now — Lenovo, HP, Dell and more

Labor Day brings some of the most epic tech deals you'll see all year. In fact, this year, most of the sales you'll find rival those from some of the previous years' biggest savings events like Black Friday, Cyber Monday and even Prime Day. Though the holiday's not here yet, these deals are available in advance!

Walmart, Amazon and Staples, in particular, currently have the best Labor Day laptop sales of the year with prices starting as low as $179. Included in these sales are some of the most notable and trusted laptop brands like HP, Lenovo, ASUS, Acer, VAIO and more with hundreds of dollars in savings.

Also, with back-to-school season still in full swing, now's the best time to snag an affordable-but-quality laptop for a student in your life or yourself.

If you're in the market for a tried-and-true laptop that's sure to stand the test of time, the best-selling Lenovo 2022 Newest IdeaPad 3 Laptop is currently over $500 off on Amazon. Originally $959, it now retails for just $425!

HP remains one of the most popular and trusted laptop brands in the world and a number of its best-selling laptops are on super sale ahead of Labor Day — and these deals range across all three retailers. In fact, HP laptops' sale prices range from $179 to $600 with the original before-sale prices going up to $750.

Below, check out the best Labor Day 2023 laptop sales from Walmart, Amazon and Staples.

Walmart Labor Day Laptop Sales

Amazon Labor Day Laptop Sales

Staples Laptop Sales

