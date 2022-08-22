The best Labor Day furniture sales at Wayfair, Amazon, Target and Ashley Furniture

Elsie Boskamp, Reviewed
·5 min read
Shop the best Labor Day furniture sales right now at Amazon, Target, Wayfair and more.
If you want to furnish your home for less, Labor Day 2022 is the time to shop. The holiday boasts incredible deals on furniture for every room and style, and we rounded up the biggest price cuts available right now. Whether you're after mid-century modern or farmhouse chic pieces, we've got you covered with the best Labor Day furniture deals at Amazon, Target, Macy's and more.

From outdoor furniture to living room décor, these Labor Day furniture deals  will complement any design aesthetic. Ready upgrade your home in a big way? Keep scrolling to shop the best furniture sales and transform your interiors (and exteriors) for fall.

The best Labor Day furniture deals you can shop

Here are our top five favorite Labor Day 2022 furniture deals you can shop today, including markdowns on dining tables, patio essentials and home office must-haves.

  1. WildSage 33.5-Inch Round Hairpin Leg Coffee Table at Bed Bath & Beyond for $20 (Save $80)

  2. Ticova Ergonomic Office Chair at Amazon for $212.49 (Save $87.50)

  3. Saracina Home 2-Door Mid-Century Modern Wood Storage TV Stand at Target from $244.99 (Save $52.50 to $105)

  4. Sol 72 Merton Wicker/Rattan 6-Person Seating Group with Cushions at Wayfair from $710 (Save $100 to $119.99) 

  5. Realyn Extendable Dining Table at Ashley Furniture for $619.99 (Save $240)

The best Amazon Labor Day furniture deals

Shop the best Labor Day furniture deals right now at Amazon.
The best Ashley Furniture Labor Day furniture deals

Refresh your patio with Labor Day savings on outdoor furnishings from Ashely Furniture.
The best Bed Bath & Beyond Labor Day furniture deals

Shop early Labor Day furniture deals at Bed Bath &amp; Beyond for epic discounts on coffee tables and more.
The best Macy's Labor Day furniture deals

Look to Macy's for incredible Labor Day furniture deals on sofas and living room essentials.
The best QVC Labor Day furniture deals

Save big on storage essentials and furniture with these dearly Labor Day deals at QVC.
The best Target Labor Day furniture deals

Head to Target for discounts on entry tables and more ahead of Labor Day 2022.
The best Wayfair Labor Day furniture deals

Refresh your patio for less with these Labor Day furniture deals available at Wayfair.
Zipcode Designs Mcdougal 132-Inch Market Umbrella from $89.99 (Save $19 to $22)

When is Labor Day 2022?

Labor Day is a federal holiday which celebrates the contributions and successes of American workers. Observed annually on the first Monday of September, this year the holiday falls on Monday, September 5. Labor Day weekend has unofficially became known as the end of summer and is often celebrated with incredible sales on back-to-school essentials, appliances, smart tech, furniture, kitchen tools and more.

What are the best deals on Labor Day 2022?

Labor Day is the best time to shop mega markdowns on brands like Samsung, Apple, All-Clad and more ahead of the Black Friday 2022 shopping rush. Historically, the best Labor Day deals are on furniture, home appliances, back-to-school essentials and electronics. While some Labor Day sales are still under lock and key, we've already seen early deals in each of those categories.

Be sure to bookmark this page, and check back frequently, to be the first to shop the best furniture deals this Labor Day 2022.

When do Labor Day deals start?

Most Labor Day sales start around early to mid-August. Right now, we are seeing tons of early Labor Day 2022 deals on everything from patio furniture to home appliances. Today, you can shop doorbuster deals from the likes of Walmart, Amazon, Best Buy and more.

Where should I shop this Labor Day?

Whether you're in the market for some dorm room furniture or a feature-loaded smart TV, Amazon and Walmart have all your shopping needs covered. As two of our go-to places to shop, the mega retailers offer rock-bottom prices on top-notch brands. While Amazon and Walmart offer tons of daily deals, Labor Day is a great opportunity to scoop even more savings on everyday items. Meanwhile, for smart tech and appliances, don't pass up markdowns at Best Buy and Samsung. Right now, you can even get your hands on the newest Samsung Galaxy devices for as much as $1,000 off!

Where should I shop for Labor Day furniture sales?

If you're after a few basic furnishings, Amazon is one of our all-time favorite places to shop for furniture. The massive online retailer has discounts on everything from office chairs and standing desks to dressers and coffee tables.

For pieces with a bit more character and charm, check out Macy's and Wayfair. Both storefronts have a wide selection of statement pieces and incredible markdowns on best-selling sofas, patio sets and dining tables.

What are the best Labor Day furniture sales?

Whether you're a new homeowner, in the midst of a major home renovation or simply looking to update your interiors, there are tons of Labor Day furniture deals that fit every budget and style.

If you want to refresh your living room, consider the Gaspar Dual Power reclining sofa for $1,200, down from $2,699.99 to just $1,200 right now at Ashley Furniture—a whopping $1,499.99 markdown. Meanwhile, for outside entertaining, you can't go wrong with the Sol 72 Merton Wicker/Rattan 6-Person Seating Group, currently ringing up for as little as $710 thanks to a 14% price cut.

