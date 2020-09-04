The Best Labor Day Deals on Tech, Tools, Outdoor Gear, and More

From Best Products

You probably prefer to spend Labor Day weekend on an outdoor adventure or grilling with family, but it’s also one of the best holidays of the year to score great deals on things like outdoor gear, home appliances, electronics, tools, and more. We found some of the best sales that you can start shopping now, so you can get back to spending the weekend planning a barbeque, camping trip, day hike, or just some home renovation projects.

Amazon may always have an overwhelming amount of sales for you to take advantage of, but you can start shopping by category, including home and kitchen, electronics, office, lawn and garden, tools and home improvement, and more now.

Take up to 50 percent off outdoor gear and apparel from Backcountry, including 30 percent off The North Face, 35 percent off Black Diamond, 35 percent off Salomon, and more.

For Labor Day, Best Buy is having a huge Appliance Sale through September 16. But in addition to home appliances, you can also save on other tech like Samsung smart TVs, computers, smartphones, headphones, and more.

Select BioLite camp stoves, fire pits, headlamps, and other lighting products are 20 percent off through Labor Day on its site and Amazon.

Take 15 percent off Brooklinen’s entire site, including sheets, towels, and other bedding, from September 3 through 6.

Score 25 percent off Brooklyn Bedding’s entire site—or 50 percent off all sheets—until Labor Day.

Through September 3, take 10 percent off your entire order at Casper with the code COMFORT at check out.

If you’re in need of a new vacuum, Dyson is taking $100 off some of its best-selling models through Labor Day.

Though September 12, you can take 65 percent off select frames and sunglasses with the code LABOR65—and get free shipping. From 8/20 to 9/12, take 65 percent off frames plus free shipping with code LABOR65. For premium frames (excluding Ray-Ban and Oakley), you can take 25 percent off with the code LABORDES25.

Save up to 30 percent on select tools, 40 percent on appliances, and up to $300 on Ryobi outdoor power equipment this weekend.

Huckberry is offering select deals through Labor Day weekend starting on September 3.

Use the code LABORDAY to get 20 percent off a Hydros filtered water bottle, carafe, or pitcher through September 7.

Shop L.L. Bean’s end-of-summer clearance section for deals up to 60 percent off on apparel, boots, outdoor equipment, and more.

From August 27 through September 9, Lowes has great savings on indoor and outdoor home products, from $50 off the Ring Video Doorbell 3 to up to 35 percent off major appliances.

Save between 30 and 50 percent on Marmot’s gear during its Summer Send-Off sale, including new full-priced items and past-season styles already on sale.

Score an innovative air purifier that can break down pollutants at the molecular level with Molekule’s deals. The Molekule Air Mini+ will be $65 off, while the standard Air Mini will be $50 off, and larger Molekule Air will be $100 off through September 9.

Moosejaw’s offering two deals to take advantage of this Labor Day weekend, including up to 30 percent off top outdoor brands like The North Face, Columbia, Smartwool, and others, and 20 percent off one full-priced item with the code FALL2020.

Through September 5, Neato’s robot vacuums will be up to $200 off on Amazon and other retailers.

Shop Osprey’s hiking and commuter backpacks on Amazon for up to 31 percent off now.

Take $30 off these select Ray-Ban and Oakley sunglasses on Amazon.

Save up to 40 percent on tons of outdoor gear at REI this weekend, including 25 percent off shoes and socks, 30 percent off the REI Co-op brand, 70 percent off clearance clothing, and 50 percent off clearance shoes. Plus take an extra 20 percent off an REI Outlet item with the code LABORDAY20. The sale ends September 7, but you’ll want to shop sooner before your options sell out.

Roborock’s excellent robot vacuums will be on sale at Amazon this weekend—just use the code ROBOROCKE45 to save over $50 on the E4 or save $50 on our Editor’s-Choice winner, the S6 MaxV.