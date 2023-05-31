The Best Korean Dramas on Netflix Right Now

From action-packed thrillers like “Squid Game” and “All of Us Are Dead” to romantic comedies like “Business Proposal” and “Crash Landing on You,” it seems the world can’t get enough of K-dramas these days. Netflix, for its part, has recently announced its plans to invest a whopping $2.5 billion in South Korean content over the next several years, so it looks like the K-drama craze won’t be dying anytime soon.

But with so many Korean TV shows already available on Netflix, it can feel overwhelming to sort through dozens—if not hundreds—of K-dramas on the platform and figure out which ones to watch. So here we’ve made the job much easier by curating the top K-dramas to stream on Netflix, in no particular order. To ensure that we’re providing you with the best recommendations, we’ve thoroughly vetted all of these series (which simply means that we’ve watched every single K-drama on this list from beginning to end…sometimes more than once).

So order some chimaek (for those who don’t know, that’s Korean shorthand for chicken and beer) and start streaming the titles on this list. And be sure to check back soon for more K-dramas to watch, as we’ll be updating the list frequently!