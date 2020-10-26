Best knitting and crochet kits that are suitable for beginners

After spending all day in front of computers on Zoom calls, followed by evenings binge-watching Netflix, you may be looking for ways to reduce your screen time.
From puzzles, to cross stitching, lockdown triggered a huge surge in activities that hark back to a more wholesome, less digitised time. With more time on our hands, many of us tried to pick up new skills; one such has been the art of knitting.
Forget all preconceived and outdated stereotypes of knitters - people of all ages are looking for ways to learn the craft and construct their own clothing. All you really need is some knitting needles and yarn to get started. It really is that simple. At first, you may want to stick to easier shapes like a scarf that don’t require much shaping. If you start now, it should be ready by the time the winter weather arrives.
We have selected the best sets, materials and designs to help you become a knitting master.
First Time Knitting: The Absolute Beginner's Guide
This how-to guide is designed to help you learn to know as you go. By following the step-by-step instructions, you will nail all the techniques you need to create covetable creations. Ideal for beginners, there are nine projects contained within the pages where each chapter depicts a different skill and gets progressively more challenging as you get better and better. You can knit a scarf, table runner, shawl, blanket hat and baby bathrobe and more.
Cushion Kit – Dream Cloud
Craft this adorable cloud cushion using the detailed and easy-to-follow instructions and crochet hook provided. You will be left with a statement accessory that you can gift or adorn in any bedroom for a sweet touch.
Wool and the Gang Glitterball Sock Yarn in Diva Pink
Put your knitting skills to the test and create these glittery pieces that will ignite real sock envy. The disco-inspired design can be created with the renewable wool and lurex yarn provided to give you silky soft feel and come in a variety of different hues that can be mixed and matched, including navy and grey.
Galt Toys First Knitting
This set is designed specifically to get your little one’s knitting. It offers everything they need to make bags, purses and scarves with simple guides and cute adornments to put a really personalised touch on the pieces.
Ginger Twist Studio Mystery Kit
Ginger Twist is making it easier than ever for you to create knitted pieces to match your budget. Just detail how much you would like to spend, and the brand will send over a hamper of goodies including wool, patterns and more with a surprise selection you will be sure to enjoy.
Make Your Own Peanuts: Snoopy Baby Hat And Booties Set
To welcome the newborn in your life, this matching knitted hat and bootie set will make an extra special gift, especially as you’ve taken the time to construct it with your own fair hands. Plus, the adorable Snoopy design will look so cute on the little baby.
