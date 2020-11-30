All the best kitchen deals to shop on Cyber Monday

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

This year, holiday shopping looks a little different. Instead of crowding stores and waiting in long lines, most retailers are hosting sales online — and the Cyber Monday deals do not disappoint.

If you’re looking to upgrade your kitchen, shop these great kitchen deals online. From Instant Pots and Keurig machines to Le Creuset Dutch ovens — get it while it’s hot. Or, you know, while it’s still in stock.

Take a look at some of the best kitchen deals to shop this Cyber Monday below, and keep scrolling to see some best-selling items marked down.

Bed Bath & Beyond : Get $100 in My Funds when you spend $300 to use on a future purchase, free shipping on orders over $19 and more, including up to 40 percent off Nespresso machines

Bloomingdale’s : Get select cookware up to 60 percent off, plus take an additional 15 percent off select cookware with code CYBER

Food52 : Get 20 percent off with code GOFORIT

Keurig : Get 30 percent off coffee makers and 25 percent off coffee with code CM2020

Kohl’s : Get up to 50 percent off small appliances at Kohl’s, plus get an additional 20 percent off with code YOUGET20 , an additional $10 off when spend $50 with code JACKPOT and earn $15 in Kohl’s cash for every $50 spent

Le Creuset : Get free shipping, a free Christmas tree plate with a $200 purchase or two free mugs with a $150 purchase, save 45 percent on nonstick cookware and shop tons of deals on the brand’s signature enameled cast iron cookware

Macy’s : Get up to 70 percent off select kitchen items, including an Instant Pot Vortex air fryer for $89.99

Nespresso : 30 percent off Nespresso machines and select accessories, plus a free coffee gift for new customers

Our Place : Get the Always Pan for $50 off while supplies last with code SUPERSALE

Sur La Table : Get up to 55 percent off and shop doorbusters starting at $9.96

Target : Get up to 30 percent off kitchen and dining

Williams Sonoma: Get up to 50 percent off select cookware, plus an additional 20 percent off sale items with code EXTRA

This stylish-yet-durable Cuisinart cookware set is currently 50 percent off at Bloomingdale’s. For a limited time, use with the code CYBER to get an additional 15 percent off.

The Ninja Foodi 5-in-1 indoor grill with air fryer does it all: fries, roasts, bakes, dehydrates and grills food. It’s no wonder it’s a best seller. And now, you can get it for nearly $75 off at Kohl’s when you use the codes YOUGET20 to get an extra 20 percent off and JACKPOT for an additional $10 off.

This Dutch oven has a lid that doubles as a cast iron grill pan. Use it to make paninis and soup at the same time, or however you want. Either way, it will save you space in your kitchen. And right now, it’s over half off at Food52.

If you want an indoor grill that won’t set your smoke alarm off, check out this one by PowerXL at Bed Bath & Beyond. It’s 40 percent off, and if you’re a Beyond+ Member, you can get an additional $14 off.

This nonstick cookware set has everything you need to cook yourself meals during the week and for the whole family this holiday season. It comes in three colors: light blue shimmer, burgundy shimmer and red shimmer. Plus, it’s nearly 60 percent off.

Staub’s iconic cocotte (also known as a Dutch oven) is 75 percent off, and comes in seven colors for matching any of your current dinnerware. Use it this holiday season on the stove, in the oven or for serving on the table.

