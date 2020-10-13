Amazon just slashed the price of Kindles and other e-readers for Prime Day—plus get half off Kindle Unlimited!

Yahoo Life is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle.

We all made promises to ourselves this year, when it became clear we were going to spend more time than ever at home: learn a language, finish knitting that afghan, organize the closets, purge the cupboards. Forgive yourself for whatever you haven’t done.

Experts have said over and over that living with the stress and worry of 2020 is wearing us down, and we shouldn’t expect more of ourselves—in fact we should be okay with less. Self-care is the thing, and if that includes curling up with a compelling book, this Prime Day deal on e-readers is for you.

Amazon Kindles are on sale right this minute, with epic discounts. In case you’re unfamiliar with the magic of Kindle, the portable device houses all your purchased books, and also grants you access to Amazon’s Kindle library; in other words, you can shop for your next book directly from your e-reader.

Plus, Prime Day offers you six months of Kindle Unlimited for half off—just $30—which means you can enjoy all the books you want for one low fee, even accessing new best-sellers.

Here are Amazon’s amazing e-reader Prime Day deals.

Amazon Kindles

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite.

Right now, Amazon's Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle—which includes the thinnest and lightest Kindle model yet—is on sale for just $95, or $45 off, as a Prime Day deal. That’s a 32 percent savings and the all-time lowest price for this bundle, which comes with an Amazon Leather Cover (a $30 value) and an Amazon five-watt Power Adapter (a $20 value).

“I bought this Kindle to replace an old keyboard one,” shared a five-star reviewer. “I wanted one that I could read in bed without a light on and also needed to be able to adjust the type size. This meets my needs perfectly. I read about 45 minutes to an hour every day and the initial charge is still about 70 percent after a couple weeks.”

Check out more Kindle deals:

Amazon Fire tablets

Save $70 on this Fire HD 10 tablet for Prime Day.

For Prime Day, the Amazon Fire HD 10 is on sale for $80, down from $150. It’s currently the all-time lowest price ever on this tablet, which is a great Apple iPad alternative. That’s a 47 percent savings! It’ll be in stock on October 25, but shop now to secure the deal.

This compact tablet has a brilliant 10-inch HD display at 1080p and 12 hours of battery life so it won’t conk out mid-show. It features a lightning-fast Octa-core processor paired with 2GB of memory and 32GB of on-board storage (expandable up to a whopping 512GB), which makes it the speediest of all Amazon Fire tablets.