Here are the best kids' toys from Amazon's Toys We Love list

Amazon Toys We Love: These are the best picks from the online retailer's list.

Amazon released the annual Amazon Toys We Love list last week and there are definitely some kids' toys here that are sure to trend this holiday season.

We combed through the exhaustive list to give you a head start on your holiday shopping with the stuff that kids are sure to love. These are the absolute best, coolest, most innovative and most likely to sell-out kids' toys that are sure to be scooped up once the post-Black Friday shopping frenzy starts.

Most of these kids' toys are new and novel, some are tried and true; all are guaranteed contenders for the hottest kids' toys of the year. If you want to have a less stressful holiday season and get some early shopping out of the way, we suggest you put these in your shopping cart now.

Ages 0-3

1. CoComelon Boo-Boo JJ Delux Doll

Amazon Toys We Love: CoComelon Boo-boo JJ Deluxe Doll

This toy combines two things that little ones love: CoComelon and boo-boo strips, to make a combo that tiny ones will go gaga for.

Last year retailers couldn’t keep up with the demand for the CoComelon interactive JJ doll. This year they’ve one-upped themselves with a more cuddly version of JJ that sports light-up boo-boos that need tending to.

Baby JJ sings a Boo-Boo Song and comes with a full medical kit that includes a stethoscope, a syringe, a thermometer and three velcro bandages in tot-friendly designs.

$40 at Amazon

2. Lego Duplo My First Bath Time Fun: Floating Animal Island

Amazon Toys We Love: Lego Duplo My First Bath Time Fun

File this toy under, “Why didn’t they think of this sooner?

These bath-friendly Duplos feature a floating tropical island that includes a fish, octopus, flamingo and lion. Kids can build the tiny aquatic world with this 20-piece set, and disassemble it to rebuild with their own creative interpretations. When you flip the island upside down, it becomes a perfect storage piece to neatly contain all of the pieces.

$34 at Amazon

3. Fisher Price Little People Barbie Dream House

Amazon Toys We Love: Fisher Price Little People Barbie Dream House

The big kid version of this Barbie Dream House has been a popular item for, well, decades! This year, Fisher Price and their line of Little People have miniaturized the popular holiday toy and made it the perfect play house for kids ages 1 to 4.

This interactive doll house is filled with fun features, like splashing sounds by the pool, swinging swings, tilting slides, a “flushing” toilet, a moving elevator and a pizza kitchen.

This gift is our favorite primer for future Barbie fans.

$47 at Amazon

Ages 3 and up

4. Play-Doh Kitchen Creations Ultimate Ice Cream Truck Toy Playset

Amazon Toys We Love: Play-Doh Ice Cream Truck

This toy by Play-Doh has it all! This classic ice cream truck has a joyful jingle to let prospective purchasers know that the treats are here. A working cash register also has a satisfying “cha-ching” sound, to make kids feel in charge.

Of course, with all Play-Doh products, the best part of this toy is the creative, tactial, sensory play experience. With this Play-Doh ice cream set kids can make treats with the soft serve machine and scooping station, and then they can get to decorating with a sprinkle maker, tools and all sorts of fun molds.

$60 at Amazon

5. LeapFrog Clean Sweep Learning Caddy

Amazon Toys We Love: LeapFrog Clean Sweep Learning Caddy

For your little household helper, this pretend playset lets kids mop, spritz and sweep to fun little tunes sung by the smiling mop bucket.

The real spinning bucket makes satisfying swishing sounds when kids step on the foot pedal. This pretend play cleaning caddy makes little ones feel big and—hopefully—will encourage them to love cleaning up, just as much as they love mess-making.

$30 at Amazon

6. Bluey Ultimate Lights & Sounds Playhouse

Amazon Toys We Love: Bluey Ultimate Lights & Sounds Playhouse

If there’s one thing we know, it's that kids love Bluey. Last year’s Bluey dollhouse was nearly impossible for retailers to keep in stock. This year they’ve doubled the size and doubled the fun with this Amazon exclusive.

This 17-inch tall playhouse comes with Nana, Bluey, and Chattermax figures, a moving dance floor and it even lights up and recites over 50 sounds and phrases.

$100 at Amazon

Ages 5 and up

7. Little Live Pets Mama Surprise

Amazon Toys We Love: Little Live Pets Mama Surprise

This adorable, animatronic guinea pig comes with an incredible surprise! Not only does she respond to love and care but, when she’s well-cared for, you place her in her hutch and she births babies!

This is a fun interactive toy with loads of payoff that’s certain to be a hit this year. Right now it’s fully in stock and listed at a 10% discount.

$60 at Amazon

8. Magic Mixies Mixlings Magic Castle Playset

Amazon Toys We Love: Magic Mixies Mixling Magic Castle

This Magic Mixie’s castle is a treasure trove of mystical secrets and hidden treasures. It comes with two miniature mixlings and their magical cauldrons.

Each miniature Mixling is gifted with special magical power. To find out what the power is, you search within the walls and chambers of this magical castle. Once their magic is bestowed, this is their majestic home that's filled with fun features to explore.

$40 at Amazon

9. GeoSafari Jr. Talking Microscope

Amazon Toys We Love: Educational Insights GeoSafari Jr. Talking Microscope

This may be one of our favorite STEM toys for younger kids. The truth is, a real microscope can be a little bit frustrating for kids under 8 or 9 years old. This cool STEM tool takes all of the challenges out of a real microscope and instead makes science 100% fascinating and fun.

Each slide is perfectly sized to give lots of visual impact—but that’s only the start of why this toy is so great. This is a talking microscope, voiced by Bindi Irwin, that tells kids exactly what they are looking at, as well as fun facts about each slide to keep their curious minds engaged and interested.

Whether they are future scientists or they just love a great story about the natural world, they will love this toy.

$34 at Amazon

10. Little Tikes Real Wood Stack & Style Dollhouse

Amazon Toys We Love: Little Tikes Dollhouse

If there was one dollhouse I would want to shrink down and live in, this would be it. This dollhouse by Little Tikes is cool, stylish, and looks like it popped out of the pages of Architectural Digest.

The modular design of this toy lets kids customize the home to have the exact layout they want. Real lights and sounds make for more exciting imaginative play, and the accessories in this dollhouse are nothing short of dreamy.

From a clawfoot tub to bistro seating to even a tiny mini coup, Little Tikes has really amped up the fun with this stylish new dollhouse.

$219 at Amazon

11. Crayola Ultimate Light Board Drawing Tablet

Amazon Toys We Love: Crayola Ultimate Light Board

This super-sized drawing board by Crayola is all about making your kids’ masterpieces more exciting. Plus, it's so fun to play with you may want to steal it.

The Crayola Ultimate Light Board Drawing Tablet comes with gel markers that write on the reusable black screen. The fun really happens, however, when the lights go down. This cool toy turns every drawing into an illuminated work of art when it lights up and takes the drawings through three different visual effects.

$29 at Amazon

12. Star Wars' Obi-Wan Kanobi LO-LA59 Droid

Amazon Toys We Love: LO-LA59

Inspired by the Obi-Wan Kenobi TV series on Disney+, this toy is an adorable replica of the young Princess Leia’s favorite droid.

A simple one-button operation on LO-LA’s head activates adorable droid sounds, a blue light in her primary eye and a purple light in her mouth bring this adorable Star Wars character to life.

Her head can be titled, her legs are posable and her mouth can open and close for a full imaginative experience.

$37 at Amazon

Ages 8 and up

13. K’Nex Cyber Crossover Legacy

Amazon Toys We Love: K'Nex Cyber X

Nerf guns have a neverending appeal for kids. Use that allure to your advantage and implement some seriously fun STEM learning and design with this DIY Nerf foam dart gun by K'Nex—a powerhouse player in the construction toy space.

Kids can build from 7 templates or they can go rogue and create their very own blaster model with a design all their own. When the model is complete it will have the capability to shoot foam darts up to 60 feet!

$60 at Amazon

14. Ziplinx

Amazon Toys We Love: Ziplinx

The concept of dominos gets an exciting makeover with this simple STEAM toy that’s loads of fun.

Ziplinx are spring-loaded, interlocking and stackable toys that can be used to create designs from the very simple to the complex. Once lined up, simply tap one to release the first spring and sit back to watch the chain reaction unfold.

This toy will really get kids thinking about physics and design and the exciting end result will make this a holiday hit.

Starting at $20 at Amazon

15. Stitch N’ Style Fashion Studio

Amazon Toys We Love: Stitch 'n Style

Do you have a budding fashion designer in your midst? We love this beginner machine that’s easy to use and packs a ton of payoff.

At some point you may want to get them a full-sized sewing machine, but if they are just dipping their toe into garment-making, this toy is a well-priced, and easy-to-use option that will motivate them to bring their design dreams to life.

Instead of getting held up with learning the intricacies of a sewing machine, this cool contraption loads pre-threaded cartridges so they get to skip right to the fun stuff and it comes equipped with smart stitch sensors that allow this machine to know when to start and stop.

Also in this sewing starter kit are pre-printed fabrics, water transfers, elastics, stampers and more.

$32 at Amazon

16. Cards Against Humanity Family Edition

Amazon Toys We Love: Cards Against Humanity Kids' Edition

Love Cards Against Humanity but worry about permanently scarring your children or, worse, giving them language and ideas that will make them social pariahs? Fret not, the makers of the ever-popular game have anticipated that and they have made a family-friendly and sorta PG version of the game.

As you might expect, it’s filled with potty humor and it does push the envelope, but it’s technically made for kids 8 and older, so we figure nothing brought up on family game night is any more questionable than what they’ve probably already learned at the lunch table.

$25 at Amazon

17. Giga Bots Energy Core Action Figures

Amazon Toys We Love: Giga Bots Energy Cores

Transform these toys from an energy sphere into 13-inch tall fighting and fully posable robot action figures that are ready for battle.

There are 8 Giga Bots in all and each has its own unique back story and gleans its power from its own specific energy source. All pieces are interchangeable, allowing kids to create their own unique Giga Bots, or even to create a super Giga Bot from all 8.

When they are done playing, these robots transform back into their energy core for easy storage and travel.

Starting at $17 at Amazon

Ages 10 and up

18. Lite Brite Pop Wow! Wall Art

Amazon Toys We Love: Lite Brite Pop Wow! Wall Art

This awesome new toy by Lite Brite is a cool primer in 1950s and 1960s pop art and will knock it out of the park when you’re looking for a gift for a hard-to-please teen. It comes with 6,000 pegs and three HD Pop Art designs to choose from.

At 16 x 16 it’s the largest Lite Brite yet, and its flat back allows it to be mounted to be a display piece once finished.

$100 at Amazon

19. Lego Marvel Infinity Saga: I am Groot figure

Amazon Toys We Love: Lego Marvel Infinity Saga I am Groot!

I am Groot! One of the most popular characters from the Guardians of the Galaxy, kids can build their own posable version of the adorable Baby Groot from the second film in the series.

It also comes with a nameplate that features Groot-specific specs and, of course, a cassette tape for Baby Groot to dance to—when no one is watching.

$55 at Amazon

