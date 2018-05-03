The best jokes about Baker Mayfield and Mark Andrews' newly-installed plaques
Baker Mayfield and Mark Andrews have newly-installed plaques on Oklahoma’s campus to celebrate their college careers, but some Sooners fans are having a hard time with the depictions of the football stars.
— Eddie Radosevich (@Eddie_Rado) May 2, 2018
Twitter had plenty of jokes:
Oklahoma's new plaques are .... not great pic.twitter.com/f484TBm5oi
— Andrew Doughty (@Adoughty88) May 2, 2018
Idk they look pretty spot on to me pic.twitter.com/OFMXusAscb
— Joe Buettner (@ByJoeBuettner) May 2, 2018
Congrats to Ronaldo on winning the Heisman @JLMcCuistion @Eddie_Rado pic.twitter.com/f6GWiodqDh
— Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) May 2, 2018
Did they hire the Ronaldo statue guy? pic.twitter.com/LxjFYDH80z
— Zach Schwab (@ZachSchwab) May 2, 2018
— The other NV Sooner.... (@Sisney213) May 3, 2018
— Gib Gibson (@gibgibson) May 2, 2018
— Johnny Baseball (@Webbdingus) May 2, 2018
Hey, it could be worse.
Check out this Colt McCoy statue on the UT-Austin campus:
@ColtMcCoy pic.twitter.com/WslMLVWb47
— Jordan (@__JJohnson) May 2, 2018