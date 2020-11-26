Best John Lewis Black Friday deals of 2020: Tech, homewares and more

The countdown to Black Friday is over: let the bargain frenzy commence!

If you’ve been waiting for the mega sales weekend to bag everything on your mental shopping list, very well done. You’ve strategised well and your patience is about to pay off, because 2020 is set to see the UK’s biggest Black Friday sales yet - and there’s no better place than ES Best to hear about the hottest deals.

A weekend of bargains galore, Black Friday began in the US the day after Thanksgiving as families hunted down deep discounts in the run up to Christmas.

Now a firm shopping fixture in the UK and elsewhere, the weekend - which culminates on Cyber Monday, November 30 - sees most of the country’s biggest brands and retailers rush to offer shoppers unmissable deals on must-have products and household staples.

John Lewis has been running Black Friday sales for a few years now, and thanks to its Never Knowingly Undersold promise, offers some of the most competitively priced products around.

Your time is precious, especially during Black Friday when the race is on to bag the best deals before they run out. So, instead of trawling through John Lewis’ site, we’re treating you to a quick-fire roundup of the department store chain’s best offers.

From big ticket items like TVs and mattresses to treat yo’self impulse buys such as lipstick and new party shoes, here are the best deals to snap up before the clock strikes midnight on Cyber Monday.

See our favourites below

Best Tech Deals in John Lewis’ Black Friday Sale

Now is the perfect time to take the plunge and upgrade your telly, or invest in a new laptop because John Lewis’ tech deals are almost too good to be true. If you’ve made photography a new hobby during lockdown, you’ll find deals on Nikon, Sony and Samsung cameras to take your snaps to the next level.

Samsung The Frame (2020) QLED Full HD Art Mode TV, 32 inch

Samsung

Beautiful to look at, this smart TV turns into a work of art when you're not watching programmes on it thanks to the Art Mode which lets you display artwork from the Samsung Art Store or your own photos. It comes with a wall mount, but you can leave it free-standing on the multi-position stand if you prefer too. A five-year guarantee is included and you can can get more money off if you purchase accessories like a soundbar with it.

Story continues

Was: £499, now: £399

More early Black Friday tech deals include:

Shop all Black Friday tech deals at John Lewis

Best Mattress Deals in John Lewis’ Black Friday Sale

We spend a third of our lives in bed, so it makes sense to fork out for the finest mattress you can afford. Thanks to John Lewis’ huge selection of on-sale mattresses, you’ll not only have more choice than ever but your budget will stretch even further too.

Shop big sleep names: think Silentnight, Emma and Tempur. One of those rare occasions where, if you snooze - you don’t lose.

John Lewis Eco Mattress

Shop all Black Friday mattress deals at John Lewis

Best Homewares Deals in John Lewis’ Black Friday Sale

Give your home a seasonal update with new furniture, a fresh rug or even something as simple as a new duvet cover, all now at knock-down Black Friday prices.

Whether you’re looking for those little details that make a house a home in the bedroom, lounge, kitchen or bathroom, this is the sale you need to know about.

Le Creuset

Shop all Black Friday homeware deals at John Lewis

Best Beauty Deals in John Lewis’ Black Friday Sale

Whether you’re looking to try new beauty brands at a fraction of the cost or want to stock up on your tried-and-tested favourites, John Lewis’ huge Black Friday beauty offering will have you (and your bank balance) sitting pretty.

Skincare and fragrance deals are our hot tip, whether you’re buying for yourself or squirrelling away future birthday and Christmas gifts.

Guerlain

Shop all Black Friday beauty offers at John Lewis

Best Fashion Deals in John Lewis’ Black Friday Sale

Are new threads on your shopping list? Make a digital beeline for the fashion section of John Lewis’ Black Friday sale where you’ll find bargain prices on luxe labels, whether you want new clothes for work or play.

Bluebella

Shop Black Friday womenswear offers at John Lewis

Shop Black Friday menswear offers at John Lewis

Read More

Best Christmas gifts for 2020: Great present ideas for all the family

Best Black Friday mattress deals 2020

Best Currys Black Friday Deals 2020

Best Debenhams Black Friday deals 2020