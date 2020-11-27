Best John Lewis Black Friday deals of 2020: Tech, homewares and more
The countdown to Black Friday is over: let the bargain frenzy commence!
If you’ve been waiting for the mega sales weekend to bag everything on your mental shopping list, very well done. You’ve strategised well and your patience is about to pay off, because 2020 is set to see the UK’s biggest Black Friday sales yet - and there’s no better place than ES Best to hear about the hottest deals.
A weekend of bargains galore, Black Friday began in the US the day after Thanksgiving as families hunted down deep discounts in the run up to Christmas.
Now a firm shopping fixture in the UK and elsewhere, the weekend - which culminates on Cyber Monday, November 30 - sees most of the country’s biggest brands and retailers rush to offer shoppers unmissable deals on must-have products and household staples.
John Lewis has been running Black Friday sales for a few years now, and thanks to its Never Knowingly Undersold promise, offers some of the most competitively priced products around.
Your time is precious, especially during Black Friday when the race is on to bag the best deals before they run out. So, instead of trawling through John Lewis’ site, we’re treating you to a quick-fire roundup of the department store chain’s best offers.
From big ticket items like TVs and mattresses to treat yo’self impulse buys such as lipstick and new party shoes, here are the best deals to snap up before the clock strikes midnight on Cyber Monday.
See our favourites below
Best Tech Deals in John Lewis’ Black Friday Sale
Now is the perfect time to take the plunge and upgrade your telly, or invest in a new laptop because John Lewis’ tech deals are almost too good to be true. If you’ve made photography a new hobby during lockdown, you’ll find deals on Nikon, Sony and Samsung cameras to take your snaps to the next level.
Samsung The Frame (2020) QLED Full HD Art Mode TV, 32 inch
Beautiful to look at, this smart TV turns into a work of art when you're not watching programmes on it thanks to the Art Mode which lets you display artwork from the Samsung Art Store or your own photos. It comes with a wall mount, but you can leave it free-standing on the multi-position stand if you prefer too. A five-year guarantee is included and you can can get more money off if you purchase accessories like a soundbar with it.
More early Black Friday tech deals include:
Sony Bravia KD75XH8096 (2020) LED HDR 4K Ultra HD Smart Android TV, 75 inch with Freeview HD, Youview & Dolby Atmos, Black - was: £1599, now: £1187
ASUS Chromebook Flip, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 14" Full HD, Aerogel White - was: £999, now: £799.99
Microsoft Surface Book 3 Laptop, 16GB RAM, 13.5", Platinum - was: £1999, now: £1799
Shop all Black Friday tech deals at John Lewis
Best Mattress Deals in John Lewis’ Black Friday Sale
We spend a third of our lives in bed, so it makes sense to fork out for the finest mattress you can afford. Thanks to John Lewis’ huge selection of on-sale mattresses, you’ll not only have more choice than ever but your budget will stretch even further too.
Shop big sleep names: think Silentnight, Emma and Tempur. One of those rare occasions where, if you snooze - you don’t lose.
Emma Original Memory Foam Mattress, Medium Tension, Small Double - now: £311.35 - 35 per cent off
Silentnight Sleep Genius 1200 Pocket Memory Mattress, Soft/Medium Tension, Single - now: £319.20 - 20 per cent off
Silentnight Sleep Genius 3000 Pocket Geltex Mattress, Medium Tension, Single - now: £559.20 - 20 per cent off
John Lewis & Partners EcoMattress™, Medium Tension, Single - now: £479.20 - 20 per cent off
Shop all Black Friday mattress deals at John Lewis
Best Homewares Deals in John Lewis’ Black Friday Sale
Give your home a seasonal update with new furniture, a fresh rug or even something as simple as a new duvet cover, all now at knock-down Black Friday prices.
Whether you’re looking for those little details that make a house a home in the bedroom, lounge, kitchen or bathroom, this is the sale you need to know about.
Le Creuset 3-Ply Stainless Steel Saucepans and Frying Pan Set, 4 Pieces - now: £306 - save 40 per cent
Le Creuset Stoneware Square Oven Dish, Set of 2, Volcanic - now: £34.20 - save 40 per cent
Neom Organics London Real Luxury Standard Scented Candle - now: £25.60 - 20 per cent off
Joseph Joseph Elevate Kitchen Knives, Set of 3 - was: £32, now: £9.60
Morris & Co. Strawberry Thief Cotton Bedding, Red - now from: £17.60 - 20 per cent off
Shop all Black Friday homeware deals at John Lewis
Best Beauty Deals in John Lewis’ Black Friday Sale
Whether you’re looking to try new beauty brands at a fraction of the cost or want to stock up on your tried-and-tested favourites, John Lewis’ huge Black Friday beauty offering will have you (and your bank balance) sitting pretty.
Skincare and fragrance deals are our hot tip, whether you’re buying for yourself or squirrelling away future birthday and Christmas gifts.
BaByliss Opulence Hair Straightener - was: £80, now: £36
Guerlain Lingerie De Peau Aqua Nude Foundation, 00 - now: £17 - 50 per cent off
Guerlain Météorites, Brazilian Fizz - now: £23 - 50 per cent off
Clinique for Men Daily Essentials Set for Regular Skin Skincare Gift Set - was: £80, now: £40
Philips BRI921/00 Lumea Advanced IPL Hair Removal Device for Face and Body - was: £300, now: £200
Theragun PRO 4th Generation Percussive Therapy Massager - was: £549, now: £400
Shop all Black Friday beauty offers at John Lewis
Best Fashion Deals in John Lewis’ Black Friday Sale
Are new threads on your shopping list? Make a digital beeline for the fashion section of John Lewis’ Black Friday sale where you’ll find bargain prices on luxe labels, whether you want new clothes for work or play.
AllSaints Alix Leather Lace Up Ankle Boots, Black - was: £268, now: £131.32
AllSaints Enia Drawcord Waist Jumpsuit, Black - as: £229, now: £160
John Lewis & Partners Jewellery Advent Calendar - now: £139.30 - 30 per cent off
Hobbs Audrey Jumper, Purple - was: £89, now: £41.25
Bluebella Satin Shorts Pyjama Set, Pink - now: £27.20 - 20 per cent off
Diesel Waykee Straight Jeans, Blue 0860Z - was: £90 - 20 per cent off
Kin Miller Pindot Slim Fit Waistcoat, Navy - was: £40, now: £5
Kin Linen Blend Tailored Fit Suit Jacket, Natural - was: £119, now: £35.70
Shop Black Friday womenswear offers at John Lewis
Shop Black Friday menswear offers at John Lewis
