Regardless of how the job market is doing at any given moment, finding employment will always feel like its own full-time job. As more and more college degrees are issued each year, the prospective pool of employables — your competition, that is — grows proportionally. To stay ahead of the curve and give yourself a fighting chance to get hired, you’ll need to stay competitive. You need to be active on the best job search sites out there.

Thankfully, there are scores of job search sites and social networking platforms available at your disposal online, whether you’re a part-time student looking to supplement your income or a former CEO on the hunt for the next big startup. From dog walking gigs to jobs here at Digital Trends, you can find a position that fits your needs somewhere on the web.

It’s a dog-eat-dog world out there, so touch up those resumes and start clicking.

Indeed is the most-trafficked job search engine on the planet. You can create a free, tailored profile, upload a resume, and search job postings aggregated from company pages, associations, and various listings from across the web. The results are as vast as they are thorough, whether you filter your search by category, location, or even starting salary.

The site’s accompanying mobile app, detailed email alerts, and a host of search plugins are just a few of the added perks. The website is relatively simple, but sometimes that’s all you need. Indeed is also a useful resource for employers who can browse resumes and get in touch with potential candidates.

Glassdoor isn’t a traditional job search engine — it’s more like Yelp, but for employees instead of consumers. Found a listing for a job that sounds great, but don’t know anything about the company in question? Look it up on Glassdoor, and all will become transparent.

The site collects user reviews and aggregates them into a star rating (out of five), with salary information, CEO approval ratings, and employee recommendation levels to boot. The site also features a rather robust job search database that allows users the ability to filter queries by location, job type, and rating.

Although it’s owned by Microsoft these days, LinkedIn is still the premier social networking site for professionals. It’s also a great, free tool for crowdsourcing and landing jobs. You can create a personalized, resume-like profile touting your work experience and various skills, and send requests to other LinkedIn users to join their network.

Once you’re connected with another user, you can peruse their network and create valuable contacts to further your connections. The website also features an online job board where employers can post available openings, and LinkedIn users can apply.

Craigslist isn’t just used for landing a free sofa, renting out a spare bedroom in your house, or avoiding white van scams. Although the website is harder to navigate than some of the other options on our list — it’s not specifically built for job hunting, after all — it’s still a fantastic resource for checking out the current job landscape. Just pick your desired location and one of the numerous categories (e.g., education, government, hospitality) to begin. Try to keep in mind that some of the categories can be overly broad, scammers are abundant, and employers are typically bombarded with applicants.

Monster was once the king of online job boards. With some of the other options on this list, that may not be the case anymore. The site is still useful, though, and allows you to upload your resume for greater customization, as well as browse listings based on wage, time, category, and a slew of other basic metrics.

The website offers career advice, too, including resume and salary negotiation tips, potential job interview questions, and other tips that might help you land your next gig. It even features a rating section similar to that of Glassdoor — but it’s not very comprehensive, and few employees have taken the time to submit reviews.

CareerBuilder offers a basic set of features, allowing you to browse and search job postings by skill set, company, and location, among other categories. A free account gives you options for uploading your resume, managing your job history, and accessing the site’s comprehensive salary calculator.

CareerBuilder features plenty of written content with advice and information about the current job market, though, as you might expect, much of it is uninspired.

College students and prospective employees with thin resumes should sign up with WayUp immediately. The site — which previously operated under the names InternMatch and LookSharp — includes detailed information about various jobs posted by employers who hope to find applicants who are a perfect fit for their openings.

The site features a ton of tools to help you find the job you’re dreaming of, from location-based listings to templates for resumes and cover letters. In 2014, it acquired a job site focused on computer science and engineering, so it’s an excellent option if you’re interested in those fields.

One of the leading U.S. job sites for technology careers, Dice lets you search through available positions with factors like job type, location, and employer in mind. You can also upload your resume and make specific requests for notifications about certain career opportunities.

In case you want to learn more about potential careers that might suit you, the site is also filled with handy information about various tech-sector jobs, as well as insights into the companies that offer them, helping you get better prepared for your next big interview.

USAJobs is the U.S. government’s official site for federal jobs and their accompanying information (i.e., eligibility, benefits, salary). It boasts a deep pool of search filters and received a major upgrade to its functionality and ease of use in recent years, making it much more competitive with privately-run job sites.

USAJobs is frequently updated and often features government positions that other job sites may have missed. You can even apply for jobs directly through the site, allowing you to streamline the entire application process.

Chegg Internships — a site operated by textbook resale hub Chegg — is a great option if you’re a student looking to gain some valuable work experience or if you’re not looking for a full-fledged job. The website represents one of the largest internship aggregators to date and features thousands of internship listings in a wide variety of locations and industries.

You can search by paid or unpaid internships, full- or part-time positions, and a slew of other options, including category, company, and location. Plus, the site offers a free mobile app and a string of resume templates if you’re just beginning your hunt.