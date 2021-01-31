Best jigsaw puzzles for adults: the challenging, beautiful and funny puzzles you need
If you have found yourself spending more time in the comfort of your own home, you may be looking for ways to pass the time that doesn't involve staring at screens.
Puzzles have long been a family favourite that can get the whole squad involved for team-bonding and the transferrable skills cannot be understated.
While putting together these 500+ puzzles, you are testing your memory, your problem solving, your visual-spatial reasoning as well as your hand-eye coordination — all while creating a satisfying image that you can treasure as a token of your accomplishment.
They are also proven to lower stress and can improve your mood, particularly as cabin fever starts to set in.
Put yourself to the challenge of building these tough jigsaws for adults.
The Mountain Cabin, 1000 pieces
Your holiday might be on hold but you can still enjoy a mountain view with this stunning brain teaser from Bluebird puzzles. Measures 68 x 48 cmâ.
Jonathan Adler Rainbow Hand Puzzle - 750 Piece
A symbol of hope and positivity, recreate this chic rainbow design in your home to put a smile on your face.
Laurence King Publishing World of Shakespeare Jigsaw Puzzle, 1000 Pieces
How well do you know the Bard? This puzzle displays Shakespeare's London with the Globe, Thames, Tower of London and all the staple landmarks.
Pick Me Up Puzzle 500 Piece Gin Jigsaw Puzzle
Gifting the gin lover in your life? This colourful picture acts as an ode to their favourite spirit with a beautiful and vivid illustration.
MyPuzzle London 1000 Jigsaw Puzzle
If you've been missing the capital, you can try your luck at recreating it in extreme detail with this very challenging 1000 piece puzzle.
Ravensburger Big Ben - Night Edition, 216pc 3D Jigsaw Puzzle®
Big Ben may be under construction but you can bring the famous landmark to your home in 3D with this epic puzzle.
Kylskapspoesi Beach Hammock 1000 Piece Jigsaw Puzzle
Transport to warmer climes and ease your holiday blues with this dreamy tropical beach scene.
eeBoo Viva La Vida Frida Kahlo Jigsaw Puzzle, 1000 Pieces
This wildly vivid puzzle has 1000 challenging pieces to put together but once fully-formed, depicts a stunning collection of illustrations related to Frida Kahlo. It can then easily transform into a statement wall hanging.
Harry Potter Licensed 3 x 1000 Piece Jigsaw Puzzle
Fans of the Harry Potter series will appreciate this three puzzle set, each with portraits of some of the film's favourite characters, including Harry himself alongside Voldermort, Draco, Bellatrix and Snape as well as Ron, Hermione and Dumbledore.
eeBoo Seagull Garden Jigsaw Puzzle, 1000 Pieces
Get the summer mood with this bright warm weather scene with a floral depiction and lighthouse and boat design.
Ravensburger Animal Stamps Jigsaw Puzzle, 3000 Pieces
Have some time on your hands? This whopping 3000 piece jigsaw is not for the amateur puzzle master. Once assembled, it has a post stamp design featuring animals from around the world.
The Milky Way 1000 Piece Jigsaw Puzzle
One of the most challenging puzzles on this list, this dark and misty Milky Way puzzle will test the skills of the even the most adept puzzlers.
Gradient Puzzle
There is something oddly soothing about a gradient puzzle, the sorting of similar tones, the faint sweeps of colour blending together - it's just all so pleasing to construct. It can also prove a steadfast challenge and unique test of your puzzle skill set. Put the kettle on, turn off the telly off and settle in for the night.
Eurographics 1000 Piece The Human Body Puzzle
Get your brain working in two ways at once by building the 1000-piece puzzle and learning about the human body at the same time. The puzzle depicts a diagram of the major biological systems too and can be used as a poster once completed. The puzzle is designed for ages 12 and up.
Ravensburger The World 3D Jigsaw Puzzle
This 3D puzzle is comprised of 540 pieces that assemble to create a globe that is sturdy enough to display after the curved parts are put together. But, if it is a touch too challenging, there are numbers on the reverse side. The puzzle is suitable for ages 12 and up.
Marmite Jigsaw Puzzle
You either love it or you hate it but this marmite puzzle will be the challenge you have been waiting for. Comprised of 500 pieces, it is a giant replica jar of the controversial spread that will be sure to leave you craving some on toast. The puzzle is designed for ages 14 and up.
Schmidt Outer Space Premium Quality Jigsaw Puzzle
For a puzzle that is out of this world, look no further than this option with an intricate space scene. The high-quality design makes for a challenging puzzle to put together. Designed for ages 10 and up, there are 1000 pieces.
Galison Campbells Soup Jigsaw Puzzle
This puzzle could easily pass for a poster when finished due to the high quality pop art design. Using Andy Warhol’s famous Campbell’s soup as the image, there is the added difficulty of there being two puzzles in one, a single soup on one side and a tiled version on the other. The puzzle has 250 pieces and is suitable for ages 12 and up.
Ravensburger Disney Cinderella Collector Puzzle
Perfect for adult Disney lovers, this 1000-piece puzzle depicts the scene in the 1950s version of Cinderella where she transforms for the ball. It is recommended for ages 14 and up.
