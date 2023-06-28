Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

The 24 best jelly sandals that will heal your inner child this summer

Sarah Weldon
Updated ·1 min read

Quick Overview
As a Lizzie McGuire enthusiast and 2000s girly, there are so many nostalgic trends coming back around that make me, well, shudder. Low-rise jeans? Help. Von Dutch hats? Oh god. Going-out vests over a tee? I cannot. But, I'm so here for jelly sandals that my heart is soaring.

Yes, jelly sandals are a staple of children's summer fashion. Still, the playful, glittery shoes were just so cute and seriously functional that everyone loved them. Now, the Y2K style has gotten a major update for adulthood without leaving behind its original roots.

From jelly slides to the classic jelly fisherman sandal style and reimagined jelly flip flops, check out some of the best jelly sandals you can shop for right now. Yes, I've already put all of these in my online shopping carts. What about it?

Best Jelly Sandals

Nordstrom

Melissa Possession Jelly Fisherman Sandal

If you want to go the traditional route, these jelly sandals from Melissa are the easiest choice. They're just too classic, too cute and too perfect. And the blue color is giving Limited Too and Justice in the best way. 

$69 at Nordstrom
Nordstrom

Melissa Becky Water Resistant Platform Sandal

OK, Lizzie and Miranda definitely owned these orange platform shoes — in both 2002 and 2023.

$99 at Nordstrom
Amazon

Dr. Martens Blaire Jelly Sandal

Doc Martens are always a good choice. These Doc jelly sandals are perfect if you're not ready to go full jelly, just a lil jelly.

$88 at Amazon
Free People

Melissa Terrace Time Jelly Thong Sandals

Remember Floatie Feet? Yeah, these are basically the updated version of them with a more elevated trendy square toe and jelly sandal twist.

$70 at Free People
Nordstrom Rack

Marc Fisher LTD Claudie Strappy Jelly Sandal

I am seriously in love with these jelly sandal stilettos. Are they practical? Who knows! But they're definitely a chic surprise that add a statement to any and every outfit.

$40 at Nordstrom Rack
Nordstrom

Tory Burch Bubble Jelly Slide Sandal

I have not been able to stop thinking about these Tory Burch jelly slides since I first saw them. The sporty look comes in so many different colors (seriously, so many) and is the perfect grown-up update to the iconic jelly look.

$132 at Nordstrom
Amazon

Cape Robbin Jayella Slip-On Jelly Sandals

Amazon also low-key has the best affordable alternative to the Tory Burch jelly slides for basically $100 less than the sale price.

$37 at Amazon
Shopbop

Melissa Possession Glitter Jelly Fisherman Sandal

Solid jelly sandal colors are great, but how could you pass up the silver glitter when it's literally right there?

$79 at Shopbop
Urban Outfitters

UO Halle Jelly Fisherman Sandal

Actually, this classic fisherman jelly sandal also looks so, so good in acid green.

$18 at Urban Outfitters
Nordstrom

Melissa The Real Jelly Kim Sandal

The brown color of these heeled slides is super sleek without taking away the jelly sandal feel.
$69 at Nordstrom
Nordstrom Rack

Jessica Simpson Kassime Crystal Embellished Jelly Slide Sandal

We love a "go big or go home" moment, just like the mountain of pearls on these jelly slides.

$19 at Nordstrom Rack
Nordstrom

CROCS Classic Mega Crush Platform Sandal

I mean, CROCS are back in style. If we're talking about going big or going home, this is probably the biggest go big or go home moment. Honestly, they're super fun.

$80 at Nordstrom
Dick's Sporting Goods

CROCS Crocs Classic Glitter Clogs

Or just go straight for the classic CROCS in this pink glitter combo. Like, why not?

$55 at Dick's Sporting Goods
Amazon

Dear Time Women Flat Heel Slip on Summer Beach Jelly Shoes

Remember when you used to slip your feet into these babies and feel like a Disney princess? You can still do that!
$11 at Amazon
Free People

Melissa Monaco Jelly Fisherman Sandals

Want a few more inches? Just add a platform, and your favorite shoes are immediately fancified.
$109 at Free People
Nordstrom

Jeffrey Campbell Bubblegum Platform Sandal

If you want to really lean into campy Barbiecore this summer, then you need a pair of pink platform mules that go with every single outfit. Someone needs to wear these to a semi-formal summer wedding and report back!
$45 at Nordstrom
Amazon

FUNKYMONKEY Women's Comfort Slides

Speaking of Barbiecore, these jelly sandals are so similar to the pricier Birkenstock Arizona EVA sandals that everyone's obsessed with. With a 4.2 out of 5 stars rating based on nearly 60,000 Amazon reviews, you can trust that these slides are legit. Oh, and they come in 55 different colors, which is just wild.
$28 at Amazon
Nordstrom Rack

Katy Perry Geli Sandal

Wait, how adorable are these Katy Perry jelly sandals? They come in so many fun styles, including a butterfly, gingerbread man, orange rainbow, cactus and the lime pictured above.
$20 at Nordstrom Rack
Coach

Coach Jelly Fisherman Sandal

The jelly fisherman style with a designer twist. An iconic shoe with an iconic logo! Plus, Coach sandals are some of the most comfortable sandals out there.

$137 at Coach
Nordstrom

Sam Edelman Bay Jelly Slide Sandal

These simple Sam Edelman slides are just subtle enough in their jelly-ness if you want to keep it more low-key. You can snag them in multiple colors, but the black is just so chic.
$60 at Nordstrom
Nordstrom Rack

DV by Dolce Vita Sunshine Strappy Jelly Slide Sandal

A pair of simple, sleek white slides are key for any summer look.
$22 at Nordstrom Rack
Nordstrom

Valentino Rockstud Jelly Flip Flop

Yes, she's a splurge. But these black Valentino pairs are the perfect mix of edgy and delicate that I couldn't *not* add them to the list.
$450 at Nordstrom
Nordstrom

Tory Burch Eleanor Jelly Slide Sandal

Oooh, this blue is so calming.
$132 at Nordstrom
Amazon

MACKIN J 625-1 Women's Chunky Heel Clear Sandals Ankle Strap Platform Sandals

If you were still skeptical that jelly sandals can be going out shoes, this is your proof right here! The sky-high platform heel dresses it up while still keeping the essence of the jelly life alive.
$50 at Amazon

