The 24 best jelly sandals that will heal your inner child this summer
Melissa Possession Jelly Fisherman Sandal
Melissa Becky Water Resistant Platform Sandal
Dr. Martens Blaire Jelly Sandal
Melissa Terrace Time Jelly Thong Sandals
Marc Fisher LTD Claudie Strappy Jelly Sandal
Tory Burch Bubble Jelly Slide Sandal
Cape Robbin Jayella Slip-On Jelly Sandals
Melissa Possession Glitter Jelly Fisherman Sandal
UO Halle Jelly Fisherman Sandal
Melissa The Real Jelly Kim Sandal
Jessica Simpson Kassime Crystal Embellished Jelly Slide Sandal
CROCS Classic Mega Crush Platform Sandal
CROCS Crocs Classic Glitter Clogs
Dear Time Women Flat Heel Slip on Summer Beach Jelly Shoes
Melissa Monaco Jelly Fisherman Sandals
Jeffrey Campbell Bubblegum Platform Sandal
FUNKYMONKEY Women's Comfort Slides
Katy Perry Geli Sandal
Coach Jelly Fisherman Sandal
Sam Edelman Bay Jelly Slide Sandal
DV by Dolce Vita Sunshine Strappy Jelly Slide Sandal
Valentino Rockstud Jelly Flip Flop
Tory Burch Eleanor Jelly Slide Sandal
MACKIN J 625-1 Women's Chunky Heel Clear Sandals Ankle Strap Platform Sandals
As a Lizzie McGuire enthusiast and 2000s girly, there are so many nostalgic trends coming back around that make me, well, shudder. Low-rise jeans? Help. Von Dutch hats? Oh god. Going-out vests over a tee? I cannot. But, I'm so here for jelly sandals that my heart is soaring.
Yes, jelly sandals are a staple of children's summer fashion. Still, the playful, glittery shoes were just so cute and seriously functional that everyone loved them. Now, the Y2K style has gotten a major update for adulthood without leaving behind its original roots.
From jelly slides to the classic jelly fisherman sandal style and reimagined jelly flip flops, check out some of the best jelly sandals you can shop for right now. Yes, I've already put all of these in my online shopping carts. What about it?
If you want to go the traditional route, these jelly sandals from Melissa are the easiest choice. They're just too classic, too cute and too perfect. And the blue color is giving Limited Too and Justice in the best way.
OK, Lizzie and Miranda definitely owned these orange platform shoes — in both 2002 and 2023.
Doc Martens are always a good choice. These Doc jelly sandals are perfect if you're not ready to go full jelly, just a lil jelly.
Remember Floatie Feet? Yeah, these are basically the updated version of them with a more elevated trendy square toe and jelly sandal twist.
I am seriously in love with these jelly sandal stilettos. Are they practical? Who knows! But they're definitely a chic surprise that add a statement to any and every outfit.
I have not been able to stop thinking about these Tory Burch jelly slides since I first saw them. The sporty look comes in so many different colors (seriously, so many) and is the perfect grown-up update to the iconic jelly look.
Amazon also low-key has the best affordable alternative to the Tory Burch jelly slides for basically $100 less than the sale price.
Solid jelly sandal colors are great, but how could you pass up the silver glitter when it's literally right there?
Actually, this classic fisherman jelly sandal also looks so, so good in acid green.
We love a "go big or go home" moment, just like the mountain of pearls on these jelly slides.
I mean, CROCS are back in style. If we're talking about going big or going home, this is probably the biggest go big or go home moment. Honestly, they're super fun.
Or just go straight for the classic CROCS in this pink glitter combo. Like, why not?
The jelly fisherman style with a designer twist. An iconic shoe with an iconic logo! Plus, Coach sandals are some of the most comfortable sandals out there.
