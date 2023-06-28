Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

The 24 best jelly sandals that will heal your inner child this summer

As a Lizzie McGuire enthusiast and 2000s girly, there are so many nostalgic trends coming back around that make me, well, shudder. Low-rise jeans? Help. Von Dutch hats? Oh god. Going-out vests over a tee? I cannot. But, I'm so here for jelly sandals that my heart is soaring.

Yes, jelly sandals are a staple of children's summer fashion. Still, the playful, glittery shoes were just so cute and seriously functional that everyone loved them. Now, the Y2K style has gotten a major update for adulthood without leaving behind its original roots.

From jelly slides to the classic jelly fisherman sandal style and reimagined jelly flip flops, check out some of the best jelly sandals you can shop for right now. Yes, I've already put all of these in my online shopping carts. What about it?

Best Jelly Sandals

Nordstrom Melissa Possession Jelly Fisherman Sandal If you want to go the traditional route, these jelly sandals from Melissa are the easiest choice. They're just too classic, too cute and too perfect. And the blue color is giving Limited Too and Justice in the best way. $69 at Nordstrom

Amazon Dr. Martens Blaire Jelly Sandal Doc Martens are always a good choice. These Doc jelly sandals are perfect if you're not ready to go full jelly, just a lil jelly. $88 at Amazon

Free People Melissa Terrace Time Jelly Thong Sandals Remember Floatie Feet? Yeah, these are basically the updated version of them with a more elevated trendy square toe and jelly sandal twist. $70 at Free People

Nordstrom Rack Marc Fisher LTD Claudie Strappy Jelly Sandal I am seriously in love with these jelly sandal stilettos. Are they practical? Who knows! But they're definitely a chic surprise that add a statement to any and every outfit. $40 at Nordstrom Rack

Nordstrom Tory Burch Bubble Jelly Slide Sandal I have not been able to stop thinking about these Tory Burch jelly slides since I first saw them. The sporty look comes in so many different colors (seriously, so many) and is the perfect grown-up update to the iconic jelly look. $132 at Nordstrom

Amazon Cape Robbin Jayella Slip-On Jelly Sandals Amazon also low-key has the best affordable alternative to the Tory Burch jelly slides for basically $100 less than the sale price. $37 at Amazon

Shopbop Melissa Possession Glitter Jelly Fisherman Sandal Solid jelly sandal colors are great, but how could you pass up the silver glitter when it's literally right there? $79 at Shopbop

Nordstrom Melissa The Real Jelly Kim Sandal The brown color of these heeled slides is super sleek without taking away the jelly sandal feel. $69 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom CROCS Classic Mega Crush Platform Sandal I mean, CROCS are back in style. If we're talking about going big or going home, this is probably the biggest go big or go home moment. Honestly, they're super fun. $80 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom Jeffrey Campbell Bubblegum Platform Sandal If you want to really lean into campy Barbiecore this summer, then you need a pair of pink platform mules that go with every single outfit. Someone needs to wear these to a semi-formal summer wedding and report back! $45 at Nordstrom

Amazon FUNKYMONKEY Women's Comfort Slides Speaking of Barbiecore, these jelly sandals are so similar to the pricier Birkenstock Arizona EVA sandals that everyone's obsessed with. With a 4.2 out of 5 stars rating based on nearly 60,000 Amazon reviews, you can trust that these slides are legit. Oh, and they come in 55 different colors, which is just wild. $28 at Amazon

Nordstrom Rack Katy Perry Geli Sandal Wait, how adorable are these Katy Perry jelly sandals? They come in so many fun styles, including a butterfly, gingerbread man, orange rainbow, cactus and the lime pictured above. $20 at Nordstrom Rack

Coach Coach Jelly Fisherman Sandal The jelly fisherman style with a designer twist. An iconic shoe with an iconic logo! Plus, Coach sandals are some of the most comfortable sandals out there. $137 at Coach

Nordstrom Sam Edelman Bay Jelly Slide Sandal These simple Sam Edelman slides are just subtle enough in their jelly-ness if you want to keep it more low-key. You can snag them in multiple colors, but the black is just so chic. $60 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom Valentino Rockstud Jelly Flip Flop Yes, she's a splurge. But these black Valentino pairs are the perfect mix of edgy and delicate that I couldn't *not* add them to the list. $450 at Nordstrom

Amazon MACKIN J 625-1 Women's Chunky Heel Clear Sandals Ankle Strap Platform Sandals If you were still skeptical that jelly sandals can be going out shoes, this is your proof right here! The sky-high platform heel dresses it up while still keeping the essence of the jelly life alive. $50 at Amazon

