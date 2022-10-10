Best jeans for men in 2022, from Levi’s to Arket

(Press images)

Most of us wear jeans more than anything else in our wardrobe, so investing in a quality pair is an easy way to elevate your style.

Levi’s iconic 501s date back to 1873 and have stood the test of time ever since, so it’s clear to see they’re a wardrobe staple that’s going nowhere. Beginning life as workwear thanks to the hardwearing fabric, they were later adopted by the likes of Hollywood royalty James Dean and Marilyn Monroe, before filtering into mainstream fashion worldwide.

And the silhouettes available now are endless - from the skinnys that were everywhere in the early 2010s, made popular by Hedi Slimane during his time at Dior Homme, to the baggy style that’s in favour now, which is a resurgence of the 90s-era fit, with all of the flared, slim leg, and tapered fits somewhere inbetween.

For a happy medium that’s always in, go for a classic straight leg style in a more rigid denim for a pair that will stay structured for longer. Too stretchy and they’ll become misshapen after a few wears, meaning they’ll feel less luxury and you’ll have to part with the cash for a new pair. Overwhelming rips and distressed features are a no-no, so keep it classic with a pair that are equal parts smart and laid back.

It’s always good to cover all of the black, mid-blue, indigo, and cream bases. Once you find a fit that works for you, feel free to stock up in every colour - you’ll just have to pray the brand keep making them until the end of time. If you’re between sizes, generally sizing down is the way to go because they’ll start to loosen up as you break them in.

Whether you stick to the classic brands like Levi’s and Gap, go luxury with the likes of Celine or Bottega Veneta, or invest in a sustainable pair from the responsible brands Re/Done and Asket, the options on the market are endless - and we’ve done the legwork (sorry...) so you don’t have to.

Arket Regular Jeans

For some of the best jeans on the high street, look no further than Arket. Based in Sweden, it’s a Scandi brand whose speciality is in creating quality basics that you’ll wear season after season - and they’ll last. Designed in the perfect straight leg, cut from a classic rigid mid-blue wash denim and at £69, they’re an absolute steal.

Buy now £69.00, Arket

Levi’s 501 My Candy White

Everyone needs a white pair of jeans in their wardrobe - and where better to get them than Levi’s? In the original 501 silhouette, they’re the OG style every other pair of jeans should be thanking for their existence. Whether you style them up in an all white outfit, or pair them with a bright T-shirt and retro trainers, they’re the versatile option you never knew you needed.

Buy now £100.00, Levi’s

Norse Projects Relaxed Denim

If you want to nod to the baggy trend without committing to a look à la Justin Bieber, Norse Projects’ relaxed fit is the perfect compromise. They’re consciously manufactured in Italy using an organic denim, createdn a rational use of water and energy for the trim and no synthetic chemicals for the rivets and buttons. If you’ve never tried indigo denim before, they’re a great stepping stone from a classic mid wash.

Buy now £185.00, Norse Projects

Uniqlo U Selvedge Regular Fit Jeans

In classic Japanese style, these jeans by Uniqlo are crafted using raw selvedge denim and indigo dye. A part of the brand’s more luxury Uniqlo U collection designed by Christophe Lemaire, they’re a classic style with contemporary design details including a high waist, slightly tapered straight leg, and contrast stitching. In a super stiff selvedge, they’ll last you for life.

Buy now £39.90, Uniqlo

Weekday Barrel Relaxed Tapered Jeans

From a Scandi brand influenced by youth culture and street style, Weekday offers a great selection of wide and relaxed leg jeans. This tapered barrel pair in a rigid denim are perfect for those wanting to stay on trend without fully committing to the 90s look. Gen Z, but make it millennial.

Buy now £50.00, Weekday

Gant Regular Mid Blue Worn In

For those of you who like a slightly slimmer fit, Gant’s jeans are the ones for you. With 2 per cent elastane, they’re great if you like some stretch in your denim. Fully commit to the Gant look by pairing them with a collegiate T-shirt or rugby shirt and a blazer. Prep-tastic.

Buy now, Gant

Celine Kurt Clear Sky Rinse Denim Jeans

With Hedi Slimane as the creative director, naturally jeans by Celine are the best. Made in Japan using soft denim, they’re the perfect classic straight leg. Even better, the zipper and button are engraved with the brand name - the understated reference that will make you feel good with every wear.

Buy now £550.00, Mr. Porter

Gap Straight Twill Jeans

Founded in 1969 as a denim brand, jeans are in Gap’s DNA. In a smooth twill weave, this pair are not only top quality, but they’re at a fraction of the price. In jet black, they’re a smart style that could be worn in the evening as an alternative to trousers.

Buy now £26.00, Gap

Calvin Klein 90s Straight Jeans

Popular for denim since the Eighties, Calvin Klein’s original styles are as chic today as they’ve always been. With a loose, modern attitude, these jeans are the classic 90s fit given a contemporary makeover with a rolled up hem, medium rise waist, and 50 per cent organic cotton fabric. Offered in sizes 28” to 42”, they’ll fit a range of body types.

Buy now £110.00, Calvin Klein

A.P.C. Martin Straight-Leg Stonewashed Jeans

Parisian brand A.P.C.’s designs are classically French - and wouldn’t look out of place worn strolling along the banks of the Seine. Stonewashed for a vintage look, the label’s straight leg jeans are cut from a Japanese denim for a rigid timeless style that will never go out of fashion. With a mid-rise, tonal topstitching, an logo-embossed button, they’re equal parts smart and laid back.

Buy now £200.00, A.P.C.