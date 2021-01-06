Best January sales 2021: Great deals from Currys, AO and ASOS
So here it is, 2021. While this start of the year is miles away from any other (thanks to the announcement of a third national lockdown), there are some things that never change. Chilly days, staunch determinism to keep New Year’s resolutions and happily, the January sales.
Winter is traditionally a time for heavy discounting as retailers make room for brand new stock from spring. While we’ve been treated to slashed prices since Black Friday, the January sales are somewhat of an end game, a last-chance saloon to scooping the things you want and need at the lowest prices you’re likely to get.
From new loungewear and warm coats to see you through the season, to bedding and homewares that will make staying more comfortable, there are offers galore to take advantage of.
We’ve rounded up the best deals on the following categories so you can shop with ease.
Fashion - women’s and menswear for work and play
Kids - clothes, toys and furniture for your mini-mes
Health & Beauty - restock your bathroom cabinet for less
Home - give the house a 2021 spruce
Tech - cool gadgets for less than the RRP
January Fashion Sales 2021
ASOS
Shop discounts of up to 80 per cent at the online fashion store, with next day delivery available. Prices have been cut across a host of categories in the sale, from the main collection to maternity wear, men’s shirts and shoes, petite, plus size and everything in between.
GAP
Save up to 70 per cent on womens, mens and kids items across the site.
Harrods
The luxury store has joined the sales fray, with thousands of high end goods now at clearance prices. As well as fashion, there’s food, beauy and kids items on offer.
Harvey Nichols
There’s savings of up to 50 per cent off to be had at Knightsbridge department store, Harvey Nichols. Find designers like Loewe, Burberry and Valentino for less, or scoop beauty and accessories for much less than the RRP. For the man with a love of labels, this Comme des Garcons red logo leather pouch is hard to resist. Was: £150, now: £90.
Shop all Harvey Nichols sale now
H&M
Find covetable items for work and play at up to 70 per cent off at the Swedish fashion store. There are also rollbacks on kids and baby clothing as well as some lovely homewares to give your abode a 2021 makeover.
Marks & Spencer
The high street retailer has kick started 2021 with up to 50 per cent off sale across all departments: women’s, lingerie, men’s, kids, home and furniture. Looking to add to your knitwear collection? This cable knit jumper comes in cream or black and is now down to £19 from £25.
John Lewis
The department store chain’s seasonal sale sees prices cut by up to half across most departments, including women’s, men’s, baby & child, furniture & lighting and more. As well as it’s in-house range, brands on offer include Barbour, Dyson, Dell, Mulberry and AllSaints.
Net-A-Porter
High end labels for less? Right this way. Net-A-Porter has trimmed down prices on selected items by a whopping 70 per cent. Victoria Beckham’s tobacco-hued silk midi has that timeless quality that renders it a great investment now and in the future, was: £1,390, now: £417.
Next
Save up to 50 per cent across departments at Next, whether you’re shopping for formalwear for events later in the year or leisurewear you can add to your wardrobe straight away. There’s a huge variety available with homeware as well as fashion in the mix, so you can shop all you need on one site.
New Look
There are bargains galore at New Look, with prices down 25 per cent on selected loungewear, coats, shoes and much more.
La Redoute
From fashion to furniture, make a beeline to La Redoute to take advantage of the multi-department retailer’s seasonal sale. There are women’s coats under £50, knitwear for men at under £30 and baby items for less than a tenner.
Selfridges
Dive into the discount wonderland that is Selfridges’ seasonal sale. Prices have been cut across a host of departments, including womenswear, menswear, accessories, beauty and more.
January Kids Sales 2021
Shop Disney
Find kids toys and costumes at up to 30 per cent off at Disney’s official shop. There’s everything from the classic Magic Kingdom characters to Disney Pixar favourites and Marvel and Star Wars branded products for adults.
An Arendelle Castle Playset from hit movie Frozen 2 is down from £70 to £53.99.
H&M Kids
From newborns to teens, keep the kids kitted out for less at H&M’s kids sale. This bumper pack of 10 baby’s bodysuits come in a mixed stripe, block colours and bear patterns. Was: £29.99, now: £20 - that’s £2 an outfit. Bargain. Fits infants ages 12 - 18 months.
Very Kids
Shop for your little people for less at Very, where children and baby products span everything from shoes and sleepwear to pint-sized furniture for their bedrooms.
January Health & Beauty Sales 2021
Boots
The January sales have landed at Boots, where you can get up to 50 per cent off selected beauty, fragrance, electricals and more. Our star buy is Fenty Beauty’s Stunna Lips & Killawatt Cheeks 2-piece set, which consists of Lip Stunna in Unbutton and Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter Duo in shades Ginger Binge / Moscow Mule, both full size. Was: £48, now: £19.50.
Cult Beauty
Low spend, high rewards. Treat yourself to a new beauty buy in Cult Beauty’s winter sale. There are over 170 items on sale, from brands like Charlotte Tilbury, NARS, Huda Beauty and Laura Mercier.
NARS Mini Orgasm Eyeshadow Palette was: £25, now: £15, and includes six glittering shades to bring some sparkle to January days.
Holland & Barrett
The Penny Sale is on at H&B, where you can buy a second selected product for the princely sum of just 1p. Items include manuka honey, CBD oil and hair, skin and nails vitamins.
January Homeware Sales 2021
IKEA
The Swedish brand is running its winter sale until January 17. As well as lower prices on selected furniture, you can also get homewares, soft furnishings and lighting for less. This cosy knitted throw is perfect for cold January nights, now down by £10 - was: £29, now: £19.
Dunelm
Head over to Dunelm to find homewares, furniture and soft furnishings at up to 50 per cent off in its winter sale. Give meal times a restaurant-style refresh with a new dinner set. This earthenware 12-piece design has a stylish reactive glaze, was: £48, now: £38.40.
MADE
Save up to 40 per cent at MADE, where the winter sale includes bedroom, living room, kitchenware and home accessories. This black Reema King Size Bed, is down £100 and taps into the rattan trend that’s set to light interiors up this year. Was: £549, now: £449.
January Tech Sales 2021
Currys PC World
There are thousands of deals available in Currys January Sale with savings of up to 40 per cent. Whether you’re after a new laptop to work from home (or help the kids remote study) or want to get a headstart on the spring cleaning with a new vacuum cleaner, now’s your chance to bag brand names for less.
Keep your healthy new year’s resolutions in check by adding this Puma smartwatch to your basket - was: £249, now: £99.97, a saving of £149.03. It responds to voice commands and you can use it for contactless payments as well as track your health and fitness.
AO
The electricals retailer is calling its January sale the Big Deal Blowout, and with good reason. There are incredible deals to scoop, from Samsung TVs to big kitchen appliances like washing machines and ovens. We did a double take at this deal for Beats wireless headphones, was: £269, now: £159 that’s a saving of £110.
