The best January sales 2021 deals live now from Currys, Boots, John Lewis, Argos and more

Louise Whitbread and Tara Breathnach
·28 min read
&lt;p&gt;We&#x002019;ll be on hand to bring you the best deals and savings&lt;/p&gt;

We’ll be on hand to bring you the best deals and savings

(The Independent)

‘Tis the season for sales. And if you didn’t manage to snap up a bargain during the Black Friday or Boxing Day bonanza, you’ll be pleased to know the January sales have arrived.

With the lockdown situation as it is for so many of us, we’re predicting that most of the best deals will be online rather than in-store, as people will be shopping from home rather than queuing around the block (remember those days?).

To avoid you spending your whole New Year’s Day scouring the internet for deals, we’ll be doing all the hard work for you, finding the top offers across the event.

Covering everything from tech and home appliances to fashion and furniture, our shopping guides should be your go-to to help ease those January blues.

We’ll be searching for the best deals from all the top retailers, from Next to Amazon, to ensure you shop savvy and start 2021 off right.

Our IndyBest team has hand-picked every deal featured here. We may earn some commission from the links in this article, but our selections have been made independently and without bias. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Best January sales deals

Nintendo switch lite (turquoise) Animal Crossing: Was £219, now £209.99, Amazon

Nintendo
Nintendo

If Santa didn’t deliver the Nintendo switch lite on Christmas day, snap up this deal on Very on the console. Although it’s not a huge saving, discounted switch models always sell out fast.

While the original switch console is designed to connect to your TV, despite its portability, the lite version is designed for hand-held use only. The Independent’s technology editor and avid gamer, Andrew Griffin, describes the Nintendo switch lite as “a cheaper and lighter version (of the original) that can be carried around. It will suit anyone on a budget, with limited space or who never wants to play it on their TV anyway.”

This bundle comes with Animal Crossing too, which has been a popular game throughout lockdown and three months Nintendo Online membership so you can access all Nintendo games and play with friends and rivals.

Buy now

Apple AirPods with charging case: Was £159, now £124, Very

Very
Very

David Phelan, our technology critic, rated these highly in his IndyBest review of the best wireless earbuds, saying: “Apple’s distinctive earbuds have been massively successful since they first launched and they remain even now some of the very lightest in-ears you can find.

“The design is unchanged since day one, but improved electronics inside mean that you can say, ‘Hey, Siri’ to invoke the virtual assistant without even touching the earbuds,” he added.

He also rated the pro version of the AirPods which are on sale too, down from £249 to £198, but still commended the standard AirPods for their sound quality:

“The fit is slightly different from the pro – there’s no silicone ear tip – and there’s no noise-cancelling. Even so, audio quality is very good, as is call quality, which works even if you only use one earbud.”

Buy now

Dyson Small Ball Animal 2: Was £249.99, now £199.99, Dyson

Dyson
Dyson

If you’re looking for an upright vacuum cleaner, you might want to consider this Dyson bagless small ball animal 2 model which has £50 off. Weighing 6.9kg, it has been designed to be easy to carry upstairs and around the home. The cleaner head is designed to adjust automatically to seal in suction across all floor types, and the ball technology means it’s simple to manoeuvre.

This model made into our round-up of best corded vacuum cleaners for 2020, where our tester said: “This upright bagless vac is just the ticket for larger homes, especially those with four legged friends. We tested it in one such home where two dogs were in the thick of moulting season and were genuinely amazed at the results. It has excellent allergy filters, a long hose and is a strong performer in tight corners and nooks and crannies.”

Buy now

ghd Curve Creative Curl Wand: Was £129, now £108.99, Amazon

Amazon
Amazon

Ghd knows a thing or two about hair, with a range of styling tools that have held a spot in our beauty routines for decades. This curling wand particularly impressed us in our review, where we compared it to the Dyson airwrap.

“Curling wands can be tricky to master at first, but we found this easy to use. It heats up to its maximum temperature of 185C very quickly, dinging to let you know when it’s done,” our tester said.

They added: “This heat is maintained throughout the whole barrel so is powerful enough to create your perfect curl on the first try. Even very loose curls lasted well into the next day.”

Buy now

Samsung the frame QE32LS03TBKXXU 32in smart full HD HDR QLED TV: Was £499, now £399, Currys PC World

Samsung
Samsung

Samsung’s the frame TV is a popular choice for those who like their tech to blend into their interior – not only is the bezel customisable, but it comes with an “art mode” so it can blend into any display of prints or photos when you’ve not got the TV on. And when you do fancy a binge-watch, the QLED, full HD picture will ensure films and programmes look great. Google assistant and Alexa also come included, so you don’t even need to find the remote.

Buy now

Siemens washing machine, 9kg load, A+++ energy rating: Was £629, now £499, John Lewis & Partners

Siemens
Siemens

With a decent £130 saving, if you’re looking to replace some larger appliances in the new year, this washing machine could be a good option. It has a 9kg load (designed to hold approximately 45 shirts). It also has a “iQdrive” motor, which is meant to assist with quietness and speed.

If you like to try and buy eco-friendly where possible, this model also has a “sensor-controlled wash programme” which promises to use only as much water as is needed for each load. We haven't reviewed this model specifically, but Siemens has featured in a number of our kitchen appliance round-ups and is a brand we think you can trust.

Buy now

HP pavilion 14in laptop, silver: Was £699, now £529, Currys PC World

Currys PC World
Currys PC World

There’s a huge £170 to be saved on this HP laptop, that’s perfect for an upgrade, especially as your tech equipment is more important than ever as many of us continue working from home. Features include a battery life lasting 10.5 hours, a HD webcam, fast charging and built-in voice control via Amazon’s Alexa assistant. Whether you’re binge-watching your favourite Netflix series or in back to back Zoom meetings with work, it’ll suit every need.

The similar HP Spectre x360 13-aw0114na model also appeared in our review of the best high-end laptops, so we can testify to the brand’s reputability.

Buy now

Antler Camber cabin in sea green: Was £179, now £125.30, Antler

Antler
Antler

While travelling is a no-go for now, investing in luggage, especially while it’s on offer is a smart move for the future. This sea green design took the top spot in our review of the best cabin bags and it may surprise you to know that the pearly sheen comes from crushed shells that are a by-product of the fishing industry, making it a more eco-friendly option.

“The essentials are all done well: it spins smoothly on four wheels, has a sturdy telescopic handle and a robust lock,” our tester said.

They added: “Inside the compartments are smart and well organised, with two generous mesh pockets in the door of the main compartment, compression straps and a small zipped pocket for essentials – we found this made a nice cosmetics pouch when we weren’t staying anywhere long enough to unpack fully.”

Buy now

Russell Hobbs pearl glide steam iron: Was £29.99, now £20, Amazon

Amazon
Amazon

While not the most exciting purchase, an iron is a must-have for keeping your clothes looking smart and crease-free. We’re fans of this one from Russell Hobbs which appeared in our review of the best steam irons.

“Ours soared across clothes smoothly, with only the toughest of fabrics needing a second going over, it's relatively lightweight, it heats up quickly and, unlike many irons, the water level is easy to read,” said our tester.

Buy now

Le Creuset Essentials Cast Iron Round Casserole Soup Pot: Was £170, now £102, John Lewis & Partners

John Lewis
John Lewis

Enjoy 40 per cent off this cast-iron casserole pot from Le Creuset, known and loved for its durable cookware. Perfect for winter warming soups, casserole and bolognese dishes, you’re spoilt for choice in the kitchen with this. A larger version of this dish has also appeared in our guide to the best casserole dishes, where our reviewer said: “The pan is certainly versatile, it can be used on a range of hobs, agas and even the barbecue for a range of dishes, whether it’s a bolognese, a leg of meat or bog-standard casserole (although nothing is bog standard when it comes to Le Creuset).”

Buy now

AEG prosteam technology L7FEC146R 10kg washing machine: Was £799, now £599, AO

AO
AO

If your washing machine is on its last legs, pick up this bargain from AEG while it has £100 off. It has a spacious 10kg drum, adds steam to cycles which helps reduce creases and thus ironing time and has a wool programme to look after more delicate knitwear pieces.

The similar AEG prosense L6FBI842N model featured in our guide to the best washing machines too, with our reviewer describing it as, “effective and efficient, and the machine has some genuinely useful additional features, including a quick wash mode that can wash a 3kg load in just 20 minutes.”

Buy now

Amazon echo dot 4th generation: Was £49.99, now £29.99, Amazon

Amazon
Amazon

Save a huge 40 per cent on Amazon’s hugely popular smart speaker in the online giant’s January sale. The echo dot has had a re-vamp recently, and this latest version has improved sound and design.

The earlier third generation model impressed our reviewer in our round-up of the best smart speakers. They said: “It can do all the Alexa-related stuff of the most advanced speakers such as answering questions, turning smart home gadgets on or off, and so on. Radio, podcasts and audio books all sound good, with clear vocals. Echo devices can make audio calls to one another and these work well, too.” We imagine this latest version is even more impressive.

Buy now

west elm Slatted Sideboard, Walnut: Was £1,099, now £769, John Lewis & Partners

John Lewis
John Lewis

Update your interiors with this minimalist storage solution that’s practical and stylish in equal measure. Perfect for safely stowing away glassware, your at-home bar, kids toys or for use as a TV stand, it’s versatile and comes with a hole at the back to keep cables neatly tucked out of sight. The slatted doors slide open to give you as much space as possible, and while there’s £330 off, it’s a deal too good to miss.

Buy now

BabyBjorn Travel Cot Light, Black: Was £214.99, now £107.49, John Lewis & Partners

John Lewis
John Lewis

If you’re staying away from home, perhaps in your support bubble, a safe and sturdy travel cot is a must-have. This design from Swedish brand, BabyBjorn, impressed our reviewer in our guide to the best travel cots, who used it with her eight-month-old daughter.

“A big bonus is just how lightweight and compact it is; it only weighs 6kg and is also perfect for families who need something space-saving, since it could be stored down the side of the sofa and slipped into a packed car boot with ease,” they said.

Buy now

Ninja 2-in-1 Blender with Auto-IQ BN750UK: Was £129.99, now £89.99, Ninja

Ninja
Ninja

Make your favourite smoothie, dips, dressings, cocktails and more with this two-in-one kitchen gadget from Ninja. Its automatic one-touch blending program does all the hard work for you while the interchangeable stainless-steel blades make light work of the toughest ingredients. A similar Ninja blender landed a spot in our review of the best bullet blenders, with our tester saying: “This high-end bullet blender would suit smoothie lovers who are keen on quality and don’t mind a little bit of tech.” With £40 knocked off the price, snap it up fast.

Buy now

Reisa right hand facing chaise end sofa, pine green velvet: Was £1099, now £899, Made

Reisa right hand facing chaise end sofa, pine green velvet: Was £1099, now £899, Made

Made
Made

Update your interiors with this gorgeous sofa that’s perfect if like sturdy back support while you watch the TV or read a book. The green velvet upholstery adds a luxurious feel and the extra space on the right-hand side means you can stretch your legs out, with or without a partner, comfortably. Seeing as we’re expecting to spend most of January indoors, now’s the time to invest in a new sofa that you’ll use everyday.

Buy now

Fitbit versa 3: Was £199.99, now £159, Amazon

Amazon
Amazon

As the most popular fitness tracker on the market, snap up a Fitbit watch while it has 20 per cent off at Amazon. It promises impressive features including; a battery life that lasts up to six days, built in GPS, heart rate, pace, distance and calorie monitoring and built-in voice assistant. You can also use it play music and podcasts via streaming services such as Spotify or Deezer.

The earlier versa 2 model from Fitibit featured in our review of the best fitness trackers too. “The sleep tracking is detailed, recognising REM sleep as well as light and deep,” our reviewer said, before adding, “The continuous heart rate tracking is useful and it also has a useful guided breathing session to help if you’re stressed.”

Buy now

Tower T12033RG Stand Mixer with 5 Litre Bowl - Black / Rose Gold: Was £179, now £79, AO

AO
AO

If you’re hoping to improve your culinary skills in 2021, this stand mixer from Tower currently has £100 off and comes with three accessories that are designed for whisking, beating and kneading everything from bread dough to meringue. Whether you want to cook up sweet baked good or savoury loaves, this will come in handy to ensure ingredients have an even consistency thanks to the pulse function. Not only is it a bargain, it’ll save you the hard work of hand mixing everything yourself too.

Buy now

Tassimo by Bosch happy pod coffee machine – black: Was £99.99, now £39.99, Argos

Argos
Argos

If you’re missing your local coffee shop, this machine promises the next best thing for barista worthy drinks from your kitchen. The all black colour will make a chic addition to your counter and does all the hard work for you, requiring just one button to enjoy coffees, hot chocolates and more. There’s a removable drip tray too which will make keeping it clean a breeze.

Buy now

Erin table lamp: Was £120, now £64.50, Marks & Spencer

Marks & Spencer
Marks & Spencer

While it’s still getting dark by 4pm, add this stylish table lamp to your makeshift home office desks, living room or bedside table to brighten your space with a warm glow. It has a champagne coloured lampshade which is neutral enough to match with furniture and other home decor you have too. With just under 50 per cent off, it’s a steal and a deal we predict won’t be around for long.

Buy now

Beats urBeats3 In-ear Wired Headphones - Satin Silver: Was £39, now £25, AO

AO
AO

Snap up a saving on these compact in-ear headphones that promise to block out external sounds so you can enjoy your favourite tunes at home or on the go without any interruptions. They have play and pause controls built in too, so you can control the volume without needing to touch your phone.

The wireless version, Beats powerbeats pro, earned a spot in our guide to the best wireless earbuds, where our reviewer said: “They sound fantastic and are especially good for workouts and runs thanks to the over-ear hooks that ensure they are securely held in place.”

Buy now

Hexbug vex off road truck: Was £89.99, now £62.99, John Lewis & Partners

John Lewis & Partners
John Lewis & Partners

If you’ve missed out on seeing your family this Christmas but are shopping for kids gifts for your belated celebrations in 2021, pick up this toy truck that we think will provide hours of entertainment. Not to mention it will keep them occupied while staying indoors for lengthy periods of time. Features include a real working suspension, steering control and a snap-together kit for easy assembly.

Buy now

Metallic black GPC201SS-20 5.5L 1000W pressure cooker: Was £49.96, now £38, George at Asda

Asda
Asda

From soups to risottos, a pressure cooker like this one will come in handy if you’re short on time to cook dinner or are simply feeling a bit lazy. It can cook between four and six portions and has a huge 5.5l capacity that comes with 15 preset functions to make life easier. Making short work of slow cooked dishes, they’re a kitchen essential if you have many mouths to feed.

Buy now

Hotpoint NSWM743UBS 7KG 1400 Spin Washing Machine: Was £309.99, now £239.99, Argos

Argos
Argos

While pyjamas and loungewear make up the bulk of our laundry pile these days, if your machine is running out of steam, upgrade to this Hotpoint model while it has £70 off. Features include anti-stain cycles to rid clothes of stubborn stains, rapid options to do your washing in 50 per cent less time and steam hygiene, which injects steam into the end of your cycle to ensure common bacteria build-up is removed.

Buy now

Huawei watch GT 2 red - 42 mm: Was £199, now £109, Currys PC World

Currys PC World
Currys PC World

With £90 to save on this smartwatch, it’s a deal almost too good to be true. It has a number of impressive features including a battery life of up to 14 days, water-resistance and bluetooth connection to make calls play music from your smartphone. As expected, it also monitors your workouts and can be used as a GPS. Be quick though, as we can’t imagine a bargain this big will last long.

Buy now

Nars Oversized Iconic Cheek Duo by Nars: Was £30, now £21, Space NK

Space NK
Space NK

Enjoy Nars’s bestselling bronzer (Laguna) and blusher (Orgasm) in one compact palette to warm up your complexion and add a rosy glow. The cult favourite blusher has been featured in our review of the best blushers for dark skin tones, in which our reviewer said: “The coveted product gives a shimmer effect typically achieved with a highlighter, as well as a hint of rose-hued blusher.”

Buy now

Tefal perfect mix blender + BL811D40: Was £89, now £64, AO

AO
AO

We’re big fans of Tefal here at IndyBest, the brand topped our guide to the best air fryers and featured in our guide to the best non-stick frying pans. Blitz together soups, shakes and smoothies with this blender that has two functions: smoothie and ice crush. It has a huge 2l capacity and promises complete control over the consistency and texture of your preferred mix of fruit or vegetables.

Buy now

Dyson V7 total clean: Was £319, now £199, Currys PC World

Currys PC World
Currys PC World

Stay on top of mess in 2021 and bag yourself this bargain from vacuum cleaning pros, Dyson. Promising a cordless running time of up to 30 minutes, it’s suitable for carpet, hard floors, tiles, wood and more, with a handheld mode that helps you to tackle those hard to reach areas, such as under the sofa or the top of the bookshelf.

We’re also big fans of a similar Dyson model, the V7 absolute, as our tester said in our review of the device: “Whatever type of floor you have, the V7 does the job well – we noticed no difference across carpets, hardwood or laminate.”

Buy now

Cybex solution B-fix group 2/3 isofix car seat – volcano black: Was £69.99, now £34.99, Argos

Argos
Argos

If you’re a parent to a toddler and need of some new essentials, tick off your to-do list in the sales and stock up on items such as this car seat, which is currently half price. Designed for children aged four to 12, weighing from 15kg to 36kg, it comes with adjustable head support and a three-point seat belt to keep kids secure. Forward-facing, it also has side impact protection which it claims will absorb force if there’s a collision. The brand featured in our review of the best car seats, so we can testify to the brand's reliability.

Buy now

Elizabeth Arden retinol ceramide capsules line erasing night serum was £72, now £54, lookfantastic

lookfantastic
lookfantastic

This encapsulated serum is well-loved by IndyBest, featuring in our best retinol products guide and is one of Elizabeth Arden’s bestsellers. Each capsule is biodegradable and this bottle holds 60 so it’ll last you months. “The formula is thick and velvety with excellent slip, and skin felt immediately plumper after use,” said our reviewer. To open simply twist the tab and squeeze onto clean fingertips before massaging into skin.

Buy now

Sodastream spirit sparkling water maker: Was £99.99, now £39, Currys PC World

Currys PC World
Currys PC World

This compact device will come in handy if you like your drinks to have a fizzy kick. As a healthier alternative to sparkling drink, it allows you to keep it simple or add in fruit for a burst of flavour that will help keep you hydrated. Claiming to make up to 60l of sparkling water, it comes with a 1l carbonating bottle which promises to last three years and save your single plastic consumption.

Buy now

Simba hybrid pro mattress, king: Was £1,229, now £798.85, Simba

Simba
Simba

This brand has become synonymous with a good night’s sleep, and this particular mattress and the regular hybrid featured in our round-up of the best mattresses of 2020. Our tester said: “If you lean more towards foam than springs, but still want the best of both worlds – support, squidge, bounce and breathability – it’s definitely one to consider.”

They also added that “it feels just as comfy right on the edges as it does bang in the middle,” and the good news is "you won’t disturb your partner if you toss and turn and it’s exceptional at keeping sweat at bay".

“It’s robust and doesn’t sag, making it a keeper for years to come,” so on that note, we urge you to make use of the brand’s New Year’s sale.

Buy now

LG 65in smart 4K ultra HD TV: Was £2,499, now £1,799, Currys PC World

Currys PC World
Currys PC World

If there was ever a time to buy a new TV, it’s now, and this LG 65in model currently has £700 off. Bring the cinema to your living room thanks to its Dolby Atmos audio technology, 4K streaming of all your top rated shows and Freeview HD. It also comes with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa built in so you can browse channels, control volume and more with voice control, meaning you don’t even need to get off the sofa. We can attest to LG’s quality when it comes to TV’s, as the brand appeared twice in our guide to the best 4K TVs.

Buy now

Flymo c-link 20V grass trimmer: Was £119.99, now £85.10, Amazon

Amazon
Amazon

Searching for a way to make sure your garden is looking good during spring and summer? Enter this Flymo grass trimmer, with its interchangeable powerhead and soft grip handles, the brand claims it’s easy to maneuver. While we can’t vouch for this exact one, a similar model featured in our review of the best grass trimmers, so it’s a brand you can trust.

Buy now

Shark anti-hair wrap cordless vacuum cleaner: Was £449, now £329, AO

AO
AO

Pay just £329 for the popular Shark cordless vacuum. With 80 minutes of run time from a single charge and an anti-wrap function that stops hairs getting trapped in the bristles, cleaning at home just got a whole lot easier. We tested the vacuum in our round-up of the best cordless models, with our reviewer saying it had “superb manoeuvrability” while “the anti-hair wrap floor head will save you untangling time and it has a good filter. The run time is great, even on the highest setting, and there is good dust capacity.”

Buy now

Delonghi autentica bean to cup coffee machine: Was £599, now £349, Currys PC World

Currys PC World
Currys PC World

There’s a huge £250 discount on this coffee machine in the Currys January sale. If you’re missing your usual morning cup of Joe from your favourite coffee shop, treat yourself before it sells out. Delonghi has a number of bean-to-cup machines, but this has everything you need for a caffeine fix. You can personalise your drinks by strength, size and temperature, and features include a milk frother, an integrated coffee grinder, automatic shut off and the ability to make two cups with one brewing cycle.

The brand’s dinamica plus machine has also featured in our review of the best bean-to-cup coffee machines, with our reviewer describing it as: “A hardworking, quiet and effective machine that makes deliciously fresh and tasty coffee.” We’re sold.

Buy now

Philips beard and stubble trimmer and hair clippers for men, Series 5000: Was £65, now £34.99, Amazon

Amazon
Amazon

For a close, clean shave, look no further than these Philips hair clippers, which are currently reduced by a huge 46 per cent. A similar model featured in our review of the best hair clippers, with our tester noting that “Philips has mastered a superior interface that guarantees consistency, even cuts across a huge range of length”.

Buy now

Oral-B Genius 8000 electric toothbrush: Was £279.99, now £89.99, Amazon

Amazon
Amazon

With five brushing modes, including pro-clean, whitening, gum care and sensitive, you’ll be able to find the best setting for your teeth. While we can’t testify for this exact model, the Oral B Genius 2000 did feature in our round-up of the best electric toothbrushes. Our tester was impressed with the accuracy of the accompanying app – also included in the genius 8000 model – that identified which teeth had been neglected, advice that was repeated by their dentist. At 68 per cent off, we doubt you’ll find a better electric toothbrush deal.

Buy now

Read more on the January sales

Best January sale tech deals - From smartphones to noise-cancelling headphones, these are the biggest savings to enjoy

Best deals in Amazon’s January sale - There’s thousands of deals, so check in here for our pick of the best

Best January sales fashion and beauty deals - Whether it’s a new winter coat or eyeshadow palette, you’ll find the best deals here

When do the January sales start?

The Boxing Day and January sales mark the final peak in yearly trade for retailers. While Amazon Prime Day is usually held in July, this year it was postponed until October because of the pandemic, and was followed by the biggest Black Friday event to date. The end of year sales are the final chance to grab a bargain, until Prime Day comes back around again.

Traditionally, high street stores start their sales immediately after Christmas on Boxing Day, and online retailer tend to follow suit. But as the market has got more competitive in recent years, and given the huge online shopping boom during the pandemic, retailers are beginning to start their sales earlier and earlier, with some even starting before Christmas Day.

While some retailers continue their sales throughout the month, the deals will only be around while stock lasts, so we’d suggest making the most of the offers on New Years Day or before.

How to get the best deals online in the January sales

Preparation is key when it comes to making the most of the sales. Given most of us will be shopping online, we’d suggest making a wish list ahead of the event, as this will not only help you to avoid splashing out on a whim, it will also give you the chance to research items before the sale, to ensure the deal you’ve found really is a bargain.

A great way to stay in the loop with discounts is to sign up to newsletters from your favourite retailers, as stores will often share exclusive deals or sale dates to subscribers.

Which stores are taking part in January sales?

Here are some of the retailers to watch out for regarding January sales offers:

Amazon – Amazon kicked off its end of year sale on Boxing Day and it runs until 31 January, with impressive discounts on tech, toys, home appliances and beauty buys.

Anthropologie – Well-known for its fashion, homewares and furniture, Anthropologie is offering as much as 50 per cent off selected lines

Argos – Argos has revealed its January sale, with numerous items at reduced prices across technology, home, kitchen appliances and toys.

Boots – The health and beauty retailer has up to 50 per cent off fragrance, make-up, skincare and electricals to enjoy.

Cult Beauty – An online retailer that stocks some of the best beauty brands in the business, this is one sale you won’t want to miss. Cult Beauty is offering up to 50 per cent off on selected products.

Currys PC World – It has sale items already with offers that currently have up to 40 per cent off.

Debenhams – Known for impressive discounts during Black Friday and Boxing Day sales, it's already offering up to 70 per cent off in its closing down sale. Note that the deals are only on while stock lasts, so snap them up fast.

Fenty Beauty – After seeing some impressive discounts on the popular beauty brand on Black Friday, Fenty Beauty is offering up to a third of its holiday gift sets. The brand also launched its Fenty Skin range in stores and online in the UK on Boxing Day, as well as its new Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Powder Foundation.

H&M – The fashion brand has slashed its prices by 50 per cent on its fashion and homewares in its sale.

House of Fraser – The department store kicked off its 2020 discounts with 50 per cent off a range of its lines, including women's, men's, beauty, home and kids.

John Lewis & Partners – This year, John Lewis & Partners’s clearance sale includes fashion, tech, electricals and beauty.

La Redoute – The French brand is known for both fashion and furniture. This year it’s offering up to 50 per cent off selected products online.

Lookfantastic – Another popular beauty retailer, Lookfantastic has a huge sale on everything from electrical products, like ghd hair tools, to make-up brands including Urban Decay and Benefit.

Mac Cosmetics – If you’ve been wanting to upgrade your make-up stash, now is the time the treat yourself. This year, Mac is offering up to 50 per cent off its holiday collection and a selection of bestsellers.

Made.com – If you’re up for some new furniture in the new year, Made has already started its winter sale and is offering 40 per cent off sales like sofas, wardrobes and beds.

M&S – In its big sale, M&S is offering up to 50 per cent off selected furniture, cookware, fashion, kids and beauty products.

Next – A big hit with shoppers, Next's sale is offering at least 50 per cent off all sale items so treat yourself to something new.

River Island – In River Island’s January sale there’s a huge 60 per cent off selected lines, so have your shopping basket ready.

Selfridges – In the post-Christmas Selfridges sale, you can find many designer goods across fashion, beauty, home and electrical.

Superdrug – Whether you’re hitting the high street or shopping online, Superdrug’s beauty sale is one to watch. This year, it’s offering savings of up to 60 per cent off some of brands like Spectrum, Dove, Revolution, and Simple.

Topshop – The fashion retailer has kicked off its post-Christmas sale with up to 60 per cent off selected lines including coats, dresses, shoes and bags, with bigger discounts expected throughout January.

The White Company – Known for its minimalist, quality clothing from pjs to cosy jumpers and great homewares, the brand is offering up to 50 per cent off in its “white sale”.

Urban Outfitters – This year there is up to 75 per cent off fashion and homewares at Urban Outfitters.

Very – With impressive discounts on fashion, home, tech and gifts, Very should be on your sale shopping list this year.

Zara – Fashion crowd favourite Zara is offering huge discounts on its winter essentials, including coats, dresses, footwear, jeans and accessories.

