The best January fashion and beauty sales 2021: New Year's deals from Asos, Zara, Look Fantastic and more

Sarah Young,Eva Waite-Taylor and Louise Whitbread
&lt;p&gt;From Topshop to Cult Beauty, there are plenty of impressive savings to be had&lt;/p&gt; (The Independent)

From Topshop to Cult Beauty, there are plenty of impressive savings to be had

The January sales are good news for anyone looking to grab a bargain, but fashion and beauty fans specifically are in for a real treat.

Whether you’re looking to overhaul your skincare routine, top up on your go-to products or invest in a statement piece you can wear all year round, shopping in the New Year will ensure you make impressive savings.

Now is the time to treat yourself to the Christmas gifts that didn’t quite make it into your stocking, and the best part is you don’t need to wade through piles of snubbed clothes or queue for hours on end to nab them.

The majority of fashion brands and retailers have amped up their virtual discounts amid an online shopping boom during the pandemic, with favourites such as Net-a-Porter, Asos, Zara and Topshop all delivering offers in January. This means you can pick up the pieces you’ve had your eye on at a more accessible price.

The same goes for beauty bargains too, with high street heroes like Boots and Superdrug offering their customers the chance to save some cash on everything from premium skincare and hair tools to cult make-up products from brands such as Fenty Beauty.

If you’re looking to alleviate the January blues with some retail therapy, you’ve come to the right place. To save you from hours of searching, we are going to be doing the hard work for you by rounding up the very best fashion and beauty deals to be found in the January sales.

You can also stay updated on the best technology deals and impressive savings at Amazon by reading our handy guides.

Best clothes and beauty deals in the January sales

Fenty Beauty full snap eyeshadow and mini mascara set: Was £28, now £18.66, Boots

Boots
Boots

This is a great value set – it features a miniature version of the brand’s full frontal mascara and a limited edition full-sized eyeshadow palette with six brand new shimmer and matte shades. In our review of the mascara, our writer praised the innovative brush for picking up every lash from root to tip, resulting in full, feathered our lashes that are defined without any clumping. As for the palette, the colours include a shimmery violet, a matte mauve and a gold, honey shade – with such variety, there’s something there for every look.

Buy now

Zara faux shearling coat: Was £79.99, now £59.99, Zara

Zara
Zara

A shearling coat is in vogue this season, and you can trust Zara to design one that will see you through year after year. Featuring a lapel collar, front pockets (perfect for cold hands on winter walks) and two large font fastening buttons, this is a wardrobe essential and a deal worth snapping up fast.

Buy now

Longchamp le pliage club extra large travel bag: Was £115, now £75, Selfridges

Selfridges
Selfridges

There are huge savings to be had across Longchamp handbags in the Selfridges sale, but it’s this extra large travel bag that took our eye. While weekend’s away might be off the cards for now, that doesn’t mean you can’t prepare. This folds down to a small compact size, but when fully extended it’s large enough to hold your overnight essentials. With more than 30 per cent off, we’ll be adding this to our basket immediately.

Buy now

Missoma Lucy Williams gold gilded fan earrings: Was £159, now £80, Missoma

Missoma
Missoma

A popular brand among the fashion pack, Missoma offers a range of jewellery favourites for all price points and stylish designs, even Meghan Markle and Gigi Hadid are fans. This pair of gold earrings are a sure-fire way to add a little glam to your outfit.

Buy now

Liz Earle seasonal serenity miniature: Was £12, now £8, Boots

Boots
Boots

Is there a better time than January to supercharge your skincare routine? This set contains a winter take on the brand’s cult-favourite product, cleanse and polish hot cloth cleanser. Use the included cloth to remove make-up and gently exfoliate the skin. If you’re yet to try Liz Earle, this is a great entry product.

Buy now

Lerin corina 2-in-1 dress: Was £229, now £114, All Saints

All Saints
All Saints

Just because it’s cold and we’re stuck at home, it doesn't mean you can’t dress up and feel good for occasions such as birthdays and anniversaries. This set features a pleated slip dress in a metallic silver and removable roll neck jumper that you can team with jeans and joggers too. You can also wear the dress on its own when the weather’s warmer and we can be more social.

Buy now

Urban Decay naked 3 palette and setting spray bundle: Was £69, now £55.20, lookfantastic

lookfantastic
lookfantastic

Two of Urban Decay’s most popular products are available in a bundle that’s any make-up lover's dream. The naked 3 palette has 12 rose-hued shades in matte, pearl and metallic finishes that will enable you to go big and bold, or as soft and neutral, as you like. Next to that, you’ll find the instantly recognisable setting spray that will keep your make-up looking flawless and securely in place for hours. Once on, your products aren't going anywhere.

But don’t just take our word for it, in our review where we put the product head to head with the Charlotte Tilbury setting spray, its staying power impressed our tester too. “Unsurprisingly, my make-up didn’t smudge in my lower-activity days, but it also held up exceptionally well under my mask and while cooking,” they said.

Buy now

The Chocoholic Revolution Gift Set: Was £60, now £24, I Heart Revolution

I Heart Revolution
I Heart Revolution

This extensive “I heart Revolution”gift set is currently £36 off and you get some serious make-up bang for your buck: worth considering if you didn’t get all you wanted beauty-wise for Christmas. There’s a 35-shade eyeshadow palette (its biggest to date) with exclusive shades, as well as three smaller eye palettes, two lip glosses, a highlighter palette, a contour palette, three brushes and a pocket mirror. We loved the brand’s “midnight rose” eye palette, and featured it in our best beauty stocking fillers, with our reviewer noting: “Makeup Revolution palettes easily hold their own against others three or even four times the price.”

Buy now

Charlotte Tilbury hot lips 2 in red hot Susan: Was £28, now £19.50, Harrods

Charlotte Tilbury
Charlotte Tilbury

Red lipstick is the ultimate mood-booster. It brightens your whole face, makes your teeth look brighter and is the easiest way to look like you’ve made an effort. This one from Charlotte Tilbury can also be found in our guide to the best red lipsticks, and is an orangey red, named after actress Susan Sarandon.

“It’s matte, with incredible staying power, 3D pigments and hydrating antioxidants to keep your lips looking plump,” said our reviewer who loved its glowy finish too.

Buy now

Foreo luna mini 2 plus facial cleansing brush and anti-ageing massager: Was £155, now £123.95, Beauty Bay

Foreo
Foreo

The online beauty retailer has launched its January sale with up to 50 per cent off selected skincare and make-up products from a range of big-name brands. We’re huge fans of Foreo face tools at IndyBest, so this 20 per cent discount on the Luna mini 2 cleansing brush and massager caught our eye. The 100 per cent waterproof device has one side for cleansing and another for anti-ageing massage, the perfect duo. With eight adjustable modes, you simply connect the device to your phone via the Foreo app to tailor your treatment. Our acne-prone tester swears by the Luna device for deep cleansing and helping the skin to absorb products faster. Snap up this deal before it sells out.

Buy now

Clinique moisture thirst quenchers skincare gift set: Was £104, now £69.95, Harrods

Clinique
Clinique

Treat yourself to this Clinique kit which has everything you need for hydrated, dewy skin. Featuring the brand’s best selling moisturiser along with an under-eye gel, overnight mask and plumping lip balm, it contains the essentials to address dry and dehydrated complexions. With more than £30 off, it’s a bargain too good to miss.

Buy now

Sol de Janeiro sol favourites bundle limited edition: Was £130, now £88.40, Feel Unique

Feel Unique
Feel Unique

Well-loved beauty retailer Feel Unique has revealed its January sale, with up to 50 per cent off a range of products, including 20 per cent off Lime Crime, 25 per cent off Decleor and 33 per cent off gift sets. Save 32 per cent on this Sol de Janeiro bundle, which features the brand’s shampoo, conditioner, best-selling bum bum cream, a fragrance mist and shower gel.

We reviewed a similar set from the brand in our round-up of the best beauty gift sets of 2020. Aside from the award-winning moisturiser, our tester particularly loved the conditioner: “It has fast become one of our all-time favourites – infused with brazil nut, coconut oil, cupuacu butter and buriti fruit oil, we were expecting the formula to be heavy, but it somehow retains its creamy, thick lather while being notably lightweight with no greasy residue.”

Buy now

Topshop hondouras brown western leather boots: Was £89.99, now £50, Topshop

Topshop
Topshop

Taking a spot in our guide to the best women’s ankle boots, you can trust that these. “These on-trend boots are comfortable and will give you extra height, and we love the western-style,” praised our writer in the review.

“While the heel on these is just over 3in, it is chunky and supported by a thick sole, making them comfortable enough to wear for a full day. Made from 100 per cent leather with a patent finish, they’ll be sure to last throughout the winter and can be easily cleaned,” she added. At £50, these are going straight in our basket.

Buy now

Arket V-neck knitted alpaca top: Was £69, now £41, Arket

Arket
Arket

You’ll have likely seen the sweetheart neckline cut everywhere this year, making this top bang on trend. Made from a blend of alpaca (40 per cent) and wool (22 per cent), we suspect it will keep you warm when the winter weather really starts to bite. Plus with 40 per cent off, this is a no brainer.

Buy now

Becca spark the light best sellers kit: Was £26, now £13, lookfantastic

lookfantastic
lookfantastic

Beauty retailer lookfantastic has slashed prices across its big-name brands, and this set contains three of Becca’s bestsellers for the lips and face. Prime your base for foundation with the backlight priming filter, add a touch of shine and radiance with the ignite highlighter and add some colour to your lips with the ultimate lipstick love in orchid. With nearly £10 off, this is a fantastic saving.

Buy now

The White Company fresh grapefruit bath & body gift set: Was £26, now £18.20, The White Company

The White Company
The White Company

The White Company’s sale is not to be missed, with up to 50 per cent off its signature candles, skincare, pyjamas and homeware pieces. In the hope to be transported to warmer climes, we’ll be treating ourselves to this fresh grapefruit bath and body gift set while it has 30 per cent off. Featuring a bath and shower gel and a body cream, the brand’s skincare products always feel like a real treat to apply, and we love the sound of the grapefruit, jasmine and orange flower scent.

Buy now

Grenson Nanette white leather hiker boots with black contrast sole: Was £285, now £142.50, Asos

Asos
Asos

If you’re looking for chunky boots to pair with everything, but want something a little different, this Grenson pair is perfect. Ditch the usual black boots for a brighter style that still has the classic hallmarks of the brand’s handmade designs. With lace-up fastening, a chunky sole and moulded tread, they’ll keep your feet warm and dry during a cold British winter.

Buy now

Bershka ribbed crew neck jumper with balloon sleeves in lilac: Was £25.99, now £19.45, Asos

Asos
Asos

This lilac jumper will add an uplifting dose of colour to your wardrobe, especially if you’re starting to get bored of the loungewear that has seen you through months of lockdown. The balloon sleeves add a bit of volume, and this is an easy piece to dress up with a blazer and tapered trousers or kept casual with jeans and trainers.

Buy now

People print georgina dress: Was £139, now £80.75, Whistles

Whistles
Whistles

This is a versatile piece that you’ll get lots of wear out of no matter what the weather. In colder months, team with a thick pair of leggings, chunky boots and a puffer coat, and when summer returns, add a strappy heel and statement earrings for a touch of sparkle. It has a relaxed fit and a slightly flared hem, making it an easy thrown-on piece.

Buy now

Ugg essential mini classic boot: Was £140, now £97.99, Ugg

Ugg
Ugg

A fashion staple in the Nineties and Noughties, the classic Ugg boot has made a comeback with celebrity fans including Emily Ratajkowski and Hailey Bieber inspiring their revival.

Save more than £40 on this mini pair, which don’t come up as far on the leg as other styles. The sheepskin outer and soft wool insole make these boots a dream to wear, no loungewear fit will feel complete without them. We love the cleated sole too – another big footwear trend right now.

Buy now

H&M cotton shirt: Was £17.99, now £6, H&M

H&M
H&M

A shirt is a true wardrobe staple, so why not stock up in H&M’s winter sale? This relaxed fit design is a simple and versatile design that will go with jeans, chinos and suit trousers and will elevate your outfits to look more smart and put together. It’s available in khaki and black too. An easy, inexpensive way to expand your wardrobe basics that will stand the test of time.

Buy now

Nike icon clash women’s running jacket: Was £67.95, now £47.97, Nike

Nike
Nike

One of our favourite winter runnings jackets for women, we lauded its breathability in our review. Although light, its loose fit allows for generous layering, making this a versatile buy for anyone hoping to clock up the kilometres in the inevitable January drizzle.

Buy now

H&M fine-knit polo-neck jumper: Was £24.99, now £12, H&M

H&M
H&M

As the chilly British winter continues, stay warm and chic with this cosy jumper. Made from fine-knit wool and recycled polyester, it’ll be soft, comfortable and long-wearing. The ribbed cuffs will also keep and drafts out and it’ll easily be able to be worn beneath a thicker jacket for when you do venture outside.

Buy now

& Other Stories wide puff sleeve jacquard mini dress: Was £85, now £42, & Other Stories

& Other Stories
& Other Stories

There’s no denying that a little black dress is a wardrobe essential. The puff sleeves and tiered silhouette mean that this gives us real Cecilie Bahnsen vibes. We’d wear with these square toe leather boots (was £135, now £94, & Other Stories) and tights. Start the New Year right and snap this up now while it has more than 50 per cent off.

Buy now

Elizabeth Arden retinol ceramide capsules line erasing night serum: Was £72, now £54, lookfantastic

lookfantastic
lookfantastic

This line-erasing formula featured in our round-up of the best retinol products, with our reviewer saying that “to guarantee maximum potency (many ingredients degrade from exposure to air and/or sunlight), Elizabeth Arden’s retinol comes in individual, biodegradable capsules that you tear into for each use”. They added that “the formula is thick and velvety with excellent slip, and that skin felt immediately plumper after use”. With such rave reviews, we’d suggest snapping this up now, while it’s 25 per cent off.

Buy now

Arket heavyweight linen overshirt: Was £135, now £95, Arket

Arket
Arket

Unreliable weather can make it hard to decide what to wear, but an overshirt is a wardrobe staple all year round. Made from 100 per cent linen, it’s been designed to have a straight, boxy fit. If you’re interested in other great options, read our review of the best men’s overshirts, with our tried and tested favourites from the likes of Stone Island and C.P Company.

Buy now

Foreo UFO 2: Was £249, now £224, Harrods

Foreo
Foreo

Skincare fanatic or not, you’ll know how expensive beauty tech often is, meaning the January sale is the perfect time to snap up the items you’ve been lusting after for a while. Case in point is this Foreo UFO 2 masking tool, which currently has 20 per cent off and featured in our review of the best face tools.

Our tester praised it for the fact it “essentially gives you a 20-minute spa treatment in just 90 seconds”. “It provides 10,000 pulsations per minute to ensure the product is absorbed deep into the skin, while also mimicking the effect of a soothing facial, ironing out muscle tension along the face and jawline and reducing puffiness”.

If that’s not enough, she said you can also "switch from thermotherapy (warm) to cryotherapy (cold), or flit between brightening green light and collagen-boosting red light”. And there’s an app that comes “pre-loaded with guided routines to help you tackle your biggest skin concerns”.

Buy now

New Look blue check square next smock midi dress: Was £32.99, now £11, New Look

New Look
New Look

If you didn’t give your spring and summer wardrobe an update this year, prepare for 2021 with this checked midi dress and save more than 50 per cent. We love everything about it – from the square neckline and puff sleeves to the tiered hem.

Buy now

Hourglass ambient lighting edit mini sculpture unlocked palette: Was £57, now £40, Space NK

Space NK
Space NK

Sculpt cheekbones and add a radiant glow with this palette that features a highlighter, blush, bronzer and illuminating powder. Each shade is vegan friendly and cruelty free too, housed in luxurious gold packaging that’s compact and portable. Use a fluffy make-up brush to apply to the skin for a flawless, luminous finish.

Buy now

Zara checked trench coat: Was £99.99, now £69.99, Zara

Zara
Zara

This took the top spot in our review of the best men’s winter coats, with our tester noting that it’s a smart and affordable option for anyone who’s looking for something more formal. “There’s a real classic feel to this long, checked jacket in subtle, neutral tones. Slip it over a suit or layer it up above a baggy pair of light-coloured corduroy trousers for a more casual look,” they added. At just £69.99, this is a real steal for an item that will see you through many years to come.

Buy now

& Other Stories belted shirt mini dress: Was £75, now £50, & Other Stories

& Other Stories
& Other Stories

Thinking ahead to summer? This belted shirt mini dress is currently more than 30 per cent off and is the perfect ensemble to get you excited for Pimms in the park. Made from a cotton (50 per cent) and modal (50 per cent) blend, we suspect this will be kind to the skin too.

Buy now

New Look black borg shell pocket jacket: Was £39.99, now £12, New Look

New Look
New Look

Upgrade your layering options with this borg jacket that’s likely to see you through many cold months to come. With well over 50 per cent off, it’s the perfect time to make sure your outerwear is on point, plus, if you’re looking for an alternative to a black jacket, this one also comes in cream.

Buy now

Oral-B genius 8000 electric toothbrush: Was £279.99, now £97.99, Amazon

Amazon
Amazon

With five brushing modes, including pro clean, whitening, gum care and sensitive, there’s no doubt that you’ll be able to find the best setting for your teeth with this electric toothbrush. While we can’t testify for this exact model, the Oral B genius 2000 did feature in our round-up of the best electric toothbrushes. Our tester was impressed with the accuracy of the accompanying app – also included with the genius 8000 model – that identified which teeth had been neglected. At 68 per cent off, we doubt you’ll find a better electric toothbrush deal.

Buy now

When do the January sales start?

Unsurprisingly, the New Year sales are expected to commence on 1 January 2021.

However, there’s already plenty of January sales deals to shop now, which we’ve listed below.

While there is no set time-limit on how long the January sales will last, they traditionally carry on throughout most of the month, meaning you will get plenty of time to snap up some bargains.

How to get the best deals in the January sales

In order to make the most of the New Year discounts, it is important to get ahead.

With so many savings it’s easy to get carried away, so we suggest setting yourself a realistic budget and making a list of specific items you want to keep an eye out for.If you're hoping to buy more expensive items, it is also a good idea to do some research beforehand so you can be confident you’re getting the best price possible.

To do this, we suggest using sites such as PriceSpy or CamelCamelCamel to check the original cost of products.

Tips for shopping the January sales

If you’re planning to shop with big retailers like Amazon or John Lewis & Partners, we recommend signing up for an account ahead of time.

This way, your address and delivery details will already be saved, making checkout a speedier process. It’s also worth considering signing up to Amazon Prime, as doing so gives you free next-day and same-day delivery on a huge range of items. It costs £7.99 a month, or an annual fee of £79, but you can also sign up for a free 30-day trial, which you could cancel after the sales.

Some retailers also offer discount codes for early access or extra money off in their email newsletters, so don’t forget to sign up to these too.

Which stores are taking part in the January sales?

Below are more retailers to watch out for and quick links to their pages:

All Saints – Known for its stylish leather jackets, the retailer has impressive discounts with 50 per cent off everything in sale, as well as clearance items.

AO – The online electrical retailer is offering huge deals on its products, from appliances and TVs to smart home products.

Argos – There’s deals appearing online across technology, home and toys.

Arket – The Scandi brand are offering up to 50 per cent off its fashion and homeware items, with discounts on everything from knitwear to tailoring.

Apple – While the tech giant is known for not participating in sales, there are savings to be had on Macbooks, iPhones and iPads via third-party retailers.

Asos – Home to more than 850 brands, Asos is well-loved for its huge sales across fashion and beauty. It’s offering great savings over the winter period, with discounts of up to 70 per cent on men’s, women’s, beauty and more.

Anthropologie – Well loved for its fashion, homeware and furniture, Anthropologie are offering as much as 50 per cent off selected lines during its winter sale.

Boots – The health and beauty retailer has up to 50 per cent off fragrance, make-up, skincare and electricals.

Cult Beauty – An online retailer that stocks some of the best beauty brands in the business, this is one sale you won’t want to miss, with 50 per cent off on selected products.

Currys PC World – For January 2021, we expect Currys PC World to offer exciting deals across top brands in tech and home appliances. It currently has up to 40 per cent off selected items.

DFS – Looking to invest in a new sofa? Hold out for DFS's sale, as it’s offering up to 50 per cent off selected lines.

Debenhams – Known for impressive discounts during its Black Friday and Boxing Day sales, you can expect slashed prices on thousands of products in January too. It's already offering up to 70 per cent off in its closing-down sale.

Emma Mattress – We all need a good night's sleep after the madness of Christmas, so now is the time to treat yourself to a new mattress in the sale.

Fenty Beauty – Available to buy in the UK at Boots and Harvey Nichols, the beauty brand is currently offering big discounts on gift sets.

Habitat – Homeware company Habitat launched its December sale with up to 50 per cent off selected lines that we expect it will continue into January.

H&M – The fashion brand slashed its prices by 50 per cent on its fashion and homeware last year. It currently has up to 50 per cent off across selected items.

House of Fraser – The department store kicked off last year’s discounts with 50 per cent off a selection of its lines, including women's, men's, beauty, home and kids. Right now you can shop its December sale with up to 50 per cent off fashion, kids, home and beauty and 20 per cent off full-price items with the code “GIFT20”.

John Lewis & Partners – This year, John Lewis & Partners’s clearance sale includes fashion, tech, electricals and beauty.

Lookfantastic – Another popular beauty retailer, this year Lookfantastic has a huge sale on everything, from electrical products like ghd hair tools, to make-up brands including Urban Decay and Benefit.

La Redoute – The French brand is known for both fashion and furniture. It’s currently offering up to 50 per cent off selected products online.

M&S – Just like last year's sales, M&S has up to 50 per cent off selected furniture, cookware, fashion and beauty products.

Next – A big hit with shoppers, Next's sale usually starts at 6am on Boxing Day and continues into January last year. Make sure you set your alarms as we’re expecting something similar this year.

River Island – In River Island’s January sale there is a huge 70 per cent off selected lines, so have your shopping basket ready.

Selfridges – You can find many designer goods in the post-Christmas sales so now’s the perfect time to bag a bargain.

Simba – Another popular sleep brand, Simba's last sale is offering 35 per cent off mattresses, pillows and duvets.

Superdrug – Superdrug’s beauty sale is one to watch. It’s offering savings of up to 60 per cent off some of brands like Spectrum, Dove, Revolution and Simple.

Topshop – The fashion retailer started its December sale early, with up to 50 per cent off selected lines including coats, dresses, shoes and bags – and bigger discounts are expected in its January sale.

The White Company – Known for its minimalist, quality clothing, from pjs to cosy jumpers, and great homeware, the brand is offering up to 50 per cent off in its “white sale".

Urban Outfitters – Last year there was up to 75 per cent of Urban Outfitter's vintage pieces. It already has a 50 per cent off sale running across it’s fashion and homeware too.

Very – With impressive discounts on fashion, home, tech and gifts, Very should be on your sale shopping list this year.

Zara – Fashion crowd favourite Zara has huge discounts on its winter essentials, including coats, dresses, footwear, jeans and accessories.

