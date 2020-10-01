The iPhone XS may no longer be Apple’s top iPhone — that’s the iPhone 11 Pro now — but last year’s iPhone is still a top contender and a great looking phone. The iPhone XS is gorgeous and capable of flexing some serious silicon muscle, and you’d be daft to turn it down if you’re an iPhone lover. While it’s a powerful phone, though, it’s not an invincible one — and that’s certainly the case when we’re talking about falls, drops, and bumps. You may have your iPhone XS case sorted out, but what about the 5.8-inch AMOLED display? Safeguarding that protects your window into the world, so it’s one of the most important parts to cover.

Don’t panic; we’ve got your back. We’ve checked out the options and put together a list of the best iPhone XS screen protectors that will keep your display safe.

Adding an extra layer of glass to your iPhone XS shouldn’t make it heavy or bulky. The Maxboost screen protector is one of the thinnest tempered glass offerings, measuring just 0.25 mm. The included installation tray helps you apply the screen protector perfectly every time. If you do mess up, you’ll have another two protectors included in the box to start over with. A hydrophobic coating on each screen creates a water-resistant barrier, so you won’t have to worry about damaging your iPhone when you’re around water. Priced very reasonably at $14, this is a quality screen protector that comes with a lifetime warranty.

$14 from Amazon

An issue that’s plagued tempered glass screen protectors is a proneness to micro-scratches and scuffs. While they do protect the screen underneath, a protector full of smudges and scratches isn’t a good look. For the most premium, scratch-free, glass screen protector out there, you’ll want to look into the Shellrus Sapphire X. Made with synthetic sapphire crystal, the glass has a hardness level of nine on the Mohs Scale. That means it’s even harder to scratch than the actual glass used on the iPhone XS. The luxurious material that comes with the Shellrus screen protector does come at a cost, though — $70, to be exact.

$60 from Amazon

If you’ve bought an uber-protective case to guard your iPhone, then you’ve probably bought an Otterbox case. If that’s true, then complete the set with Otterbox’s Alpha Glass screen protector. It’s made from clear, anti-shatter, tempered glass that resists scratches and fingerprints, helping to keep your screen looking pristine and clear. It doesn’t reduce your screen’s touch sensitivity, and of course, it works perfectly with Otterbox’s full collection of protective cases. It may have started out at a high price, but thanks to the iPhone XS being a bit older, you can get it for a much-reduced price.





$13 from Walmart

Skinomi MatteSkin Film Screen Protector

Only E Ink displays are immune from the glare created by strong lights, but your choice of screen protector can help with this. Skinomi specializes in providing film protectors that guard against dirt and fingerprints, but it also offers the MatteSkin protector. It offers all the benefits of Skinomi’s usual screen protectors, so it’s resistant against dirt, minor scratches, and fingerprints — but it also comes with a matte finish that helps you see your screen even when in the brightest situations. It’s cheap and comes in a dual pack for even better value, but be aware it won’t hold against against serious abuse in the way a glass protector would.





$8 from Amazon

Spigen Glas.tr Slim Ez Fit Screen Protector

Spigen makes exceptional cases, but it also makes some equally good screen protectors. The Glas.tr screen protector is made from tempered glass, offering improved scratch-resistance and additional drop protection, and also comes with an oleophobic layer that stops greasy fingerprints and oils from marring your view. The real selling point here is the ease of installation. As anyone who’s installed a screen protector before knows, it can be a fiddly process. Spigen has reduced the hassle by including a guide with the protector. Simply place the guide over your phone, press down on the center of the protector, and you’re done.





$12 from Amazon

Speck ShieldView

Another great option from a respectable name, Speck’s ShieldView glass screen protector offers great all-around protection. It’s made from 9H toughened glass, so it offers the expected high levels of scratch-resistance and drop protection, but it has also been treated with a layer that reduces smudging on the screen, as well as the usual oleophobic coating. Speck claims it doesn’t reduce touch sensitivity, but more importantly, it also reduces the glare hitting your screen thanks to a low-reflection design. On the minus side, it’s expensive for a glass screen protector, even by the usual standards. But if you’re using a Speck case and want a matching screen protector, it’s a solid protective option.





$40 from Amazon

Peel Glass Protector

Peel is well known for its super-slim cases that leave little to the imagination, but did you know Peel also makes a screen protector? Peel’s screen protector is made from slim glass that’s been precisely cut to match the edges of your iPhone XS, and has been rounded to match the gentle curve of the AMOLED display. The glass feels like your iPhone’s display and has a colored border to match your phone’s body. Peel seems to have put a lot of thought into making this protector match your iPhone well. Like Peel’s cases, it’s likely you’ll forget this protector is applied. It’s also designed to perfectly align with a Peel case — so if you’re rocking a Peel case, this is a perfect match.





$29 from Peel

Tech Armor Anti-Glare Triple Pack

The iPhone XS’s screen gets bright enough, but it can still be a struggle to read your display if light is reflecting from it. That’s where these screen protectors from Tech Armor come in. These protectors have a matte finish that reduces glare on the screen, without impacting screen clarity or touchscreen sensitivity. Tech Armor claims there’s no chance of bubbles developing during installation, and there’s an oleophobic coating to resist fingerprints. Since this is made from film, it won’t be as protective as tempered glass, and won’t absorb impacts in the way glass would — but this is still a great choice if glass isn’t an option.





$8 from Amazon

Moshi AirFoil Glass

Moshi has been making high-quality accessories for Apple’s products for years now, so it came as no surprise when it announced a range of screen protectors for the iPhone XS. The AirFoil Glass is created from atomically-strengthened glass, which Moshi says makes the AirFoil protector super-durable, shock-proof, and scratch-proof. It’s really thin, too, measuring only 0.3 mm thick — and it has rounded edges to match the iPhone’s screen. Installation is also a doddle thanks to Moshi’s AirFoil adhesive. After cleaning your display, just align the protector and tap the center of the glass to set the adhesive off. It’s not too expensive for a glass screen protector, making this a great choice for many.





$30 from Google Shopping

Tech21 Impact Shield

Tech21’s Impact Shield film protector is special because it contains “BulletShield,” a material Tech21 claims is most often used in the manufacture of bulletproof glass. That doesn’t mean it can stop a bullet — and we don’t recommend you try — but it should mean that the Impact Shield is well suited to resisting scratches and other damage. The protector also comes with a precise-align applicator to ensure an easy fit onto your device, and it has been finished with a self-healing layer, so minor scratches should heal up over time and not accumulate. It is expensive for a film protector, though.





$24 from Tech21

Bodyguardz Pure 2 EyeGuard

Bodyguardz is an up-and-coming name in screen protection, and with a screen protector like the Pure 2 EyeGuard, it’s easy to see why. Bodyguardz uses aluminosilicate in its tempered glass, an advance that Bodyguardz claims allows its protectors to be thinner but more durable than the glass found in other screen protectors. There’s also a twist — this protector contains technology that helps to filter out blue light from the device’s display. This blue light may stop us from sleeping at night, and may have other detrimental side effects. The Pure 2 EyeGuard is purported to cut out 43% of blue light, reducing screen-strain without changing the color of your screen. It’s expensive, but if it’s better for your eyes, it may be a good buy.





$20 from Amazon

Whitestone Dome Glass Protector

The Whitestone Dome screen protector provides a close fit like no other, and that’s because of its unique liquid application method. Whitestone places a layer of adhesive between the glass protector and your screen, giving a seamless connection between protector and display. That adhesive is then cured with a UV lamp, securing your protection tightly to the screen. The protector itself is rated at 9H hardness, cuts a quarter of blue light, and comes with an oleophobic coating. It can even be applied to a broken screen as the adhesive fills in cracks, helping to stop further damage. You can expect high touch sensitivity, including fingerprint recognition, and a lifetime warranty with the Whitestone Dome Glass screen protector. Yes, it’s expensive, but considering the high level of protection and the secure fit to your phone, it’s a great choice if you want the best.





$55 from Amazon

UAG Glass Privacy Tint

Keeping your personal data to yourself is extremely important, now more than ever, but all the cyber-protection in the world won’t protect you if someone’s just looking at your screen during your everyday train commute. UAG’s glass protector isn’t only a great protection option made from tempered 9H-hardness Japanese glass; this protector also equips you with privacy protecting anti-snoop measures to protect the information you hold close. Look at it straight on and it’s clear, but tilt it to an angle and the screen fades to black, stopping prying eyes from seeing your data. It’s also super-thin, measuring just 0.2 mm, comes with an oleophobic coating, and is compatible with Apple’s 3D Touch. This UAG glass protection is also scratch resistant and comes with a one-year warranty. It’s super expensive, but if it stops someone from spying on your mobile banking, then it might be worth it.





$45 from Amazon

RhinoShield Impact Protection

Installing this phone screen protector is simple thanks to the adhesive that allows for some slight mistakes. You can lift the protector back up and reapply if you don’t get it centered precisely right the first time. Rhinoshield is ideal for those who have minimal risk of severe phone drops. This protector is durable and hammer-tested, but for those who worry excessively about phone dives, or if you work around a risky area like a construction site, we recommend looking into a glass shield. For regular use, the Rhinoshield is a fantastic screen protector.





$25 from Amazon