The iPhone X signaled a huge design change for its time, with a large, gorgeous, edge-to-edge bezel-less screen, dual-lens camera, and packing serious muscle under the hood. We lauded the phone’s gorgeous design in our iPhone X review, but the glass panels located on the front and back of the phone make it fragile. If you’ve been rocking your iPhone X for the last few years, you may be looking for a case refresh. We have some suggestions for the best iPhone X cases and covers available, whether you want stylish protection or something more durable.

Story continues

Nodus Access Case iPhone X More

This classy wallet case is made from Italian leather and comes in brown, black, gray, and teal. The neatly stitched, textured leather exterior is stylish and practical. Inside, things are a little different from the majority of wallet cases, because there’s no plastic shell. Your iPhone X is held in place by a micro suction pad of adhesive that won’t mark your device. It’s strong enough to hold your iPhone in place, but you can remove your phone easily when you need to. There’s a single, large pocket for cards or cash in the cover and you can fold it back to act as a landscape stand. The interior has a soft, microfiber finish that provides access to ports, controls, and other features. There’s also a cutout on the back for the dual camera. Prices are fairly steep at around $64, but these are quality wallet cases.

$45 from Nodus

Skech Stark Case

Skech Stark Case iPhone X More

Skech Stark Case iPhone X More

Skech Stark Case iPhone X More

Skech Stark Case iPhone X More

Having to cover up your gorgeous iPhone X to properly protect it is frustrating, but Skech feels your pain, and in response, developed the Stark case. This minimalist case focuses protection on the corners, top, and bottom edges of your phone. The sides are completely open and it comes in clear or black and clear varieties, both of which allow Apple’s design to shine through. It has generous cutouts for the port, speaker, and camera, while the top and bottom edges protrude slightly to safeguard that stunning OLED screen. It adds barely any bulk and won’t interfere with wireless charging. Best of all, this svelte offering has been drop-tested up to 8 feet. It’s a very tight fit, but we think the protection offered here, in such a minimal package, is impressive.

$35 from Walmart

Mikol Waitomo Ruby Travertine Case

Mikol Waitomo Ruby Case iPhone X More

Mikol Waitomo Ruby Case iPhone X More

Mikol Waitomo Ruby Case iPhone X More

Mikol Waitomo Ruby Case iPhone X More

Seeking something different? Mikol offers a stunning range of marble, amethyst, and other stone cases. This travertine case is very expensive at $175, but it boasts Italian limestone that gets its special look from mineral springs — it also glows in the dark. The case features black plastic with accurate cutouts for easy access to everything. The hand-cut and sanded stone is unique, and you can get your initials or name engraved in gold on the back for an extra $25. This case is really all about style, and it’s sure to turn heads wherever you go. We don’t think it will provide much in the way of drop protection — in fact, the stone may be at risk of damage if you fumble it.

$175 from Mikol

Lumee Duo Vibes Case

Lumee Duo Vibes Case More

Lumee Duo Vibes Case More

Lumee Duo Vibes Case More

Lumee Duo Vibes Case More

Lumee Duo Vibes Case More

If you like to capture photos in dark environments, whether you’re partying in a bar with friends, or tearing up the dance floor in a club, Lumee’s light-up cases could be just what you need. Even during the day, extra lighting can help you get better photos. There are LED strips front and back on this case that go way beyond your iPhone flash to light up any scene. Press the button on the back to cycle through your lighting options, which include a fun strobe effect. The case is charged via a Micro USB port and it will last up to two hours at full brightness, but there are different settings. This case should also keep your iPhone safe from drop damage, but it is quite chunky and expensive.

$41 from Amazon

Moshi Talos Case

Moshi Talos Case iPhone X More

Moshi Talos Case iPhone X More

Moshi Talos Case iPhone X More

Moshi Talos Case iPhone X More

This protective iPhone X case is a change of pace for Moshi. It offers military-grade drop protection, so falls shouldn’t be a problem. Ridges along both sides enhance grip, and the lip around the screen is pronounced. There are precise cutouts, a cover for the Lightning port, and flush button covers. We really like the angular style with the carbon fiber pattern on the back. It adds a bit of bulk, but wireless charging still works with the case on. It comes in black or gray.

$60 from Adorama

Incipio Carnaby Esquire Case

View photos Incipio Carnaby Phone More

Fabric is a nice alternative to plastic that’s always comfortable to hold and really enhances your grip on your iPhone X. Incipio does a slim version that’s like this case, but the Carnaby has a protective layer of shock absorbent TPE inside that protects from drops of up to 6 feet. You’ll also find chunky button covers and a raised bezel around the screen. The fabric comes in the blue pictured or a couple of different shades of gray and there’s a subtle metallic black bar with the Incipio logo to break up the pattern.

$18 from Amazon

Speck Presidio Grip Case

View photos Speck Presidio Grip More

It’s certainly on the chunky side, but we love the Presidio Grip. A fusion of polycarbonate and Speck’s proprietary flexible rubber blend, known as Impactium, this case protects your iPhone X from falls of up to 10 feet. The ridges don’t just dissipate shock and provide an eye-catching design, they also make it much easier to grip your phone. Pronounced button covers, accurate openings, and a raised lip around the screen complete one of the best protective iPhone cases you can buy.

$34 from Amazon

RhinoShield SolidSuit Case

View photos Simon Hill / Digital Trends More

Originally taking the market by storm with its highly protective CrashGuard bumper, RhinoShield has moved on to full cases, and the SolidSuit range will tempt iPhone X owners. All of these cases offer the same impressive drop protection from up to 11 feet. There’s a protective lip for the screen, tactile button covers, and precise cutouts. The cases are also compatible with RhinoShield’s tempered-glass screen protector and the nifty lens adapters for things like wide-angle and macro photography. You can opt for various finishes, including plain black or white plastic, carbon fiber, and a range of wood finishes — our favorite is dark walnut with a black bumper. RhinoShield also has leather, microfiber, and brushed steel cases in the works.

$35 from Amazon

Urban Armor Gear Monarch Case

View photos UAG Monarch More

With five layers of protection, the Monarch case from UAG is every bit as tough as it looks. We like the platinum finish, which is actually polycarbonate over leather with a textured area that really enhances your grip. If your prized possession does slip from your hands, have no fear — this case will safeguard your iPhone X from falls and bumps. Despite the chunky look, it’s actually quite slim and very lightweight. It also doesn’t interfere with wireless charging or Apple Pay.

$15 from Amazon

Noreve Tradition Case

View photos

Stylish padded leather from France is a nice way to dress your iPhone X, to achieve an elegant look and ensure protection against damage. This case flips open with a hinge at the bottom and a secure snap closure at the top. The iPhone X is held snug and secure and you’ll find cutouts for the buttons, camera, and port. You can choose the precise leather grain and color you want to achieve your ideal leather iPhone X case, but prices start around $65 and go up from there.

$61 from Noreve

Rokform Crystal Case

View photos Rokform Crystal Case More

The big attraction of Rokform’s cases is the clever mounting system for securely fixing your iPhone to your bike, car or motorcycle. You don’t just get Rokform’s clever locking system — there’s also a magnet on the back and each case ships with a magnetic mount for the air vent in your car. These cases meet military drop-test standards and mix clear polycarbonate with flexible, black TPU padding. The Crystal is the slim option and it comes in a range of colors, but Rokform also does a Rugged Case with a textured finish for the same price.

$50 from Walmart

Nomad Clear Case

View photos

Nomad always makes great use of leather in its cases, and the Clear Case for the iPhone X may be our favorite design from the company yet. It doesn’t overdo the leather, restricting it to a single panel on the back of the phone to enhance grip and give the case a classy look. The rear panel is crystal-clear polycarbonate, which is blended into softer, protective TPU on the sides. Nomad has put the case through some serious protection tests, and says it’s good for drops from up to 6 feet. Nomad also makes the same case for the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus.

$10 from Nomad

Native Union Clic Canvas

Native Union always delivers style in spades with its Clic smartphone cases, and the new Clic Canvas for the iPhone X is no exception. It delivers plenty of drop-proofing, with strong reinforced edges that extend over the screen for facedown, table-top protection, as well as around the camera lens. It’s the canvas section that makes the Clic Canvas look and feel great. It’s tactile, durable, and looks cool. The Native Union logo is raised, giving the back an even classier look. It’s also lightweight and easy to fit and remove. The button covers are quite hard to press when the case is new, though.

$41 from Walmart

Gear4 D3O Piccadilly Case

Gear4 D3O Piccadilly Case More

Crafted using the remarkable D3O material, this case from Gear4 can handle drops and bumps with ease, protecting your iPhone X from falls of up to 10 feet. The case is clear, with accurate cutouts for the camera, side button, and port, as well as tactile button covers. The chunky, colored, rounded frame adds some grip and extends beyond the screen to take the sting out of impacts. It comes in white, rose gold, gold, or black.

$20 from Amazon

Mous Limitless Case

View photos Mous Limitless Case More

Here’s another case manufacturer intent on delivering military-grade protection in a stylish package. The Limitless case from Mous is a fairly slim shell with an inlaid back panel that comes in a range of different materials including wood, carbon fiber, leather, and marble. Mous relies on “AiroShock,” a smart material that can absorb a lot of impact and take the sting out of falls. The case design includes the usual range of button covers and cutouts for easy access to all your iPhone’s functions.

$45 from Mous

Snakehive Pastel Collection Wallet Case

View photos Snakehive Pastel More

Designed in the U.K. and handcrafted in Europe, these soft leather wallet cases for your iPhone X come in a range of appealing pastel colors for a different look. The nubuck leather exterior is sanded to give it a soft suede texture that’s comfortable to hold. There’s a magnetic closure on the cover and you’ll find space inside for a few cards. The cover can also fold back to act as landscape stand. There’s a plastic shell inside to hold your iPhone X in place, while openings and button covers provide full access to everything.

$30 from Amazon

Karapax Shield Case

View photos Karapax Shield+ Case More

This one-piece shell case combines polycarbonate with TPU to safeguard your iPhone X from tumbles and bumps. It feels flexible, sports cutouts in all the right places, and has soft button covers that are easy to press. The back features an industrial design with black gloss and carbon fiber highlights. If you’ve never heard the name Karapax before, that’s because it’s a new case brand from one of our favorite portable battery charger manufacturers, Anker. This iPhone X case offers decent drop protection at a low price.

$7 from Amazon

Case-Mate Brilliance

View photos Case-Mate Brilliance Tough Case More

For serious eye-catching sparkle, the Case-Mate Brilliance range cannot be beat. Each case features more than 800 real crystals framed by metal accents. The underlying dual-layer shell meets military drop-test standards, so your iPhone X can survive a fall with this case on. You’ll also find a raised lip to safeguard the screen, metallic button covers, and generous openings for ports and other functions. The Iridescent version is pictured, but this also comes in rose gold, lace, and champagne.

$12 from Amazon

Otterbox Strada Series Folio Case

View photos OtterBox Strada More

One name comes up again and again when you talk about smartphone protection: Otterbox. Otterbox cases go through a stringent series of tests. The company covers everything from standard drop tests to makeup resistance, so you can be sure that Otterbox cases will last. The Strada folio series is of particular interest to anyone who wants to keep their device protected and looking classy. This case does give off an air of executive style, despite its protective offerings. A wrap-around premium leather cover keeps the touchscreen protected when not in use. This option also comes with a vertical card slot to hold credit cards or cash close at hand. The polycarbonate shell snaps onto your iPhone with ease. The frame also has a raised edge to protect the screen even when uncovered. Your case comes with Otterbox’s Certified Drop+ Protection coverage, which is another reason to endorse Otterbox for your iPhone. The Strada Series folio case pairs excellent protection with a style you’ll be happy to show off.

$17 from Amazon

Moment Photo Case

View photos Moment Photo case More

If you’re looking forward to iPhone X photography, then this case from Moment will help take your shooting game to the next level. The thin but durable body of the case protects against drops and bumps. The back panel of black canvas provides a textured surface to help keep your grip. This is a welcome feature when you’re aiming to take the perfect shot. A layer of microsuede inside the case cushions and protects your phone. Plus, the bottom of the case even has a wrist-strap attachment for ultimate peace of mind. And it wouldn’t be a Moment case without attachments for each of Moment’s premium photo lenses. Overall, the Moment is the perfect case for any smartphone photography enthusiast.

$30 from Adorama

Spigen Hybrid Armor Tough Case

View photos Spigen More

As the newest addition to Spigen’s classic cases, the Hybrid Armor delivers a double-whammy of protection. An inner layer of shock-absorbent TPU protects the phone from bumps and adds grip. On the exterior, an outside layer of polycarbonate adds durable protection and doubles-down on defense. Spigen’s Air Cushion technology protects the iPhone X’s vulnerable corners, which is handy for awkward drops. Raised edges along the outside of the screen and the camera cutout elevate those areas from surfaces and keep them away from potential hazards. The look screams protection, and the case itself feels solid in your hand. At the same time, it doesn’t add too much bulk to your sleek and svelte phone. In short, the Hybrid Armor Tough Case is another potential hit for Spigen.

With the wide selection of iPhone cases available, users don’t have to sacrifice style to protect their devices. That is terrific news given the high cost of the iPhone X.

The natural look of the iPhone is pleasing enough. Still, the ability to personalize to your heart’s content with different styles, colors, and patterns drives the demand for these protective cases more than the brute protection that they offer.

Protecting your iPhone X is a serious challenge, given its edge-to-edge screen design. Fortunately, there are dozens of manufacturers up to the challenge. From clear polycarbonate cases that maintain the natural beauty of the iPhone X to extra-durable utilitarian designs, there is something for every iPhone user.

$30 from Amazon