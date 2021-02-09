This top-rated screen protector ensures the perfect fit every time, and it's only $17

Looking for more of the best deals, sales and product recommendations? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter!

The Spigen Tempered Glass Screen Protector's innovative design makes it a must-have for protecting your cell phone. Image via Amazon.

Yahoo Lifestyle Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

If you’ve ever purchased a new phone and attempted to add the extra protective layer that comes from an additional layer of glass or plastic, then you’ll understand the unique frustration of having to set it up.

Ensuring that the screen protector aligns with your device and is free from air pockets is almost enough to make you give up on using one altogether, but one innovative design that’s available to shop on Amazon Canada is taking the work out of keeping your phone looking its best.

The innovative Spigen Tempered Glass Screen Protector takes the work out of protecting your cell phone. Image via Amazon.

SHOP IT: Amazon, $17

What is it?

The Spigen Tempered Glass Screen Protector for iPhone 12 Pro Max is one of the brand’s many screen protectors that works to add an extra durable outer layer to your phone that protects against scratches and fingerprints.

Each set includes two tempered glass screen protectors, as well as Spigen’s signature auto-alignment installation kit for effortless application. Rather than fiddling to apply the adhesive to your phone, the auto-alignment installation kit lines everything up for you to ensure a perfect application every time.

Once the protective film on the tempered glass layer has been removed, all you need to do is fit into the alignment tray and place it face down onto the phone. Press to activate the adhesive onto the screen, and if any air bubbles appear, you can use the included squeegee to easily move them.

With options available for several brands, including a range of models from Apple, Samsung, Google and Huawei, chances are you’ll be able to find your device’s perfect fit in a snap.

Click here to sign up for Yahoo Canada's lifestyle newsletter.

What shoppers are saying

With an impressive 4.8-star rating from more than 9,000 customer reviews, this screen protector is the real deal at keeping your phone safe from scratches and falls, as well as maintaining crisp visuals.

Story continues

ALSO SEE:This pillow is a game-changer for anyone who snores or has acid reflux — and it has more than 4,200 reviews

“These screen protectors are some of the best I’ve ever used. I generally hate screen protectors because they are usually optically imperfect. They all tend to reduce contrast, colour and clarity. These 100% do not do that. They also feel super slick and resist fingerprints like no other,” reads one five-star review.

Each Spigen Tempered Glass Screen Protector comes with an auto-alignment kit for perfect application every time. Image via Amazon.

“I have to say this is an amazingly well designed system that makes it so so simple and easy to apply perfectly,” reads another. “It took me two minutes and the protector was on perfectly and I actually enjoyed the experience when normally I detest trying to apply them. Highly recommended!”

While the Spigen screen protectors have earned a reputation online for being some of the quickest and easiest to install, shoppers noted that the convenience does come with a cost.

“After reading all the great reviews on this product, I decided to take a chance and order it,” said one reviewer. “The install went perfectly and now my phone screen is protected from scratches. Great product, but a lot of wasted packaging.”

The verdict

If you’re looking for a quick and painless solution to applying a screen protector to your cell phone, the Spigen Tempered Glass Screen Protector is a solid bet. It ticks all the boxes of being affordable, easy to install, and effective, though it does result in some excess packaging that you’ll need to get creative with if you’re looking for a sustainable solution.

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram and sign up for our newsletter.