The best iPhone 12 screen protectors

The iPhone 12 is now available to pre-order, following a successful unveiling by Apple. It introduces a newly revamped design featuring flat sides in the vein of the iPhone 4 and 5 (and also the new iPad Pro). It also comes with slimmer bezels, a narrower notch, 5G support for the first time, and the powerful A14 Bionic processor. It certainly looks like the kind of smartphone you’d expect to exist in 2020. But even if it features Corning’s new Ceramic Shield glass, its crisp display still isn’t immune to damage.

This is why we’ve rounded up the five best iPhone 12 screen protectors available right now. Regardless of your particular budget, these will increase the durability and strength of your iPhone’s display, helping it to live a longer, fuller life.

Mkeke iPhone 12 Screen Protector

The main thing you want from a screen protector is protection, and with a hardness rating of 9H, this tempered glass screen protector from Mkeke fits the bill perfectly. Sold in a pack of three that includes a helpful installation frame, it’s easy to apply to the iPhone 12, with the supplied cleaning cloth and guide stick also helping you to ensure that no bubbles appear between it and the device. Aside from being hard enough to resist scratches from a knife, it boasts 100% touchscreen sensitivity and transparency, allowing you to continue using the phone as if you’d never applied it. It’s also fingerprint-resistant, repelling the kinds of smudges that can make your screen look more than a little grotty and grimy.





$10 from Amazon

LK Tempered Glass Screen Protector and Lens Protector for iPhone 12

Another tempered-glass iPhone 12 screen protector with a 9H rating, this cover from LK is scratch- and shatter-proof. It will protect the phone from minor scuffs as well as more high-impact damage, such as falls and collisions. Not only does it protect the iPhone 12’s screen, but it also protects your privacy since its anti-spy coating prevents people from seeing the contents of your display at an angle. Aside from being sold as a two-pack, it also comes with two protectors for the iPhone 12’s camera lenses, helping to ensure that nothing happens to the camera’s functionality. It’s also compatible with the vast majority of cases, given that it leaves just enough space around its edges for cases and covers to fit.

