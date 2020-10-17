The best iPhone 12 screen protectors

The iPhone 12 is now available to pre-order, following a successful unveiling by Apple. It introduces a newly revamped design featuring flat sides in the vein of the iPhone 4 and 5 (and also the new iPad Pro). It also comes with slimmer bezels, a narrower notch, 5G support for the first time, and the powerful A14 Bionic processor. It certainly looks like the kind of smartphone you’d expect to exist in 2020. But even if it features Corning’s new Ceramic Shield glass, its crisp display still isn’t immune to damage.
This is why we’ve rounded up the five best iPhone 12 screen protectors available right now. Regardless of your particular budget, these will increase the durability and strength of your iPhone’s display, helping it to live a longer, fuller life.
Mkeke iPhone 12 Screen Protector
The main thing you want from a screen protector is protection, and with a hardness rating of 9H, this tempered glass screen protector from Mkeke fits the bill perfectly. Sold in a pack of three that includes a helpful installation frame, it’s easy to apply to the iPhone 12, with the supplied cleaning cloth and guide stick also helping you to ensure that no bubbles appear between it and the device. Aside from being hard enough to resist scratches from a knife, it boasts 100% touchscreen sensitivity and transparency, allowing you to continue using the phone as if you’d never applied it. It’s also fingerprint-resistant, repelling the kinds of smudges that can make your screen look more than a little grotty and grimy.
LK Tempered Glass Screen Protector and Lens Protector for iPhone 12
Another tempered-glass iPhone 12 screen protector with a 9H rating, this cover from LK is scratch- and shatter-proof. It will protect the phone from minor scuffs as well as more high-impact damage, such as falls and collisions. Not only does it protect the iPhone 12’s screen, but it also protects your privacy since its anti-spy coating prevents people from seeing the contents of your display at an angle. Aside from being sold as a two-pack, it also comes with two protectors for the iPhone 12’s camera lenses, helping to ensure that nothing happens to the camera’s functionality. It’s also compatible with the vast majority of cases, given that it leaves just enough space around its edges for cases and covers to fit.
ESR Tempered-Glass Screen Protector for iPhone 12
Sold in a pack of three, ESR’s tempered-glass iPhone 12 screen protector is another highly protective covering. Like other protectors on this list, it has a 9H hardness rating. However, it has been constructed with three layers, with ESR claiming that it can withstand up to 5 kilograms of pressure (roughly 11 pounds). This makes it impact-proof to a fairly high level, while it’s also scratch-resistant against most household metals. The screen protector comes with a cleaning kit and installation frame, making it pretty straightforward to apply without leaving any bubbles or dust.
Floveme iPhone 12 Screen Protector
Another three-pack, Floveme’s iPhone 12 screen protector is the thinnest protector on this list. It’s 0.25mm thin, making it 99.99% touchscreen-accurate while also providing pretty much full transparency. Despite being so thin, it still has a 9H hardness rating, which ensures it’s capable of resisting as much punishment as you’d like to throw its way. It has also been treated with an oleophobic coating so that your fingers don’t leave unsightly traces on it. Lastly, it comes with the semi-obligatory cleaning kit and installation frame, while its upgraded ABS glue also makes it easier to affix securely to the iPhone 12’s screen.
Ailun Glass Screen Protector for iPhone 12
Here’s another thin iPhone 12 screen protector, measuring in at 0.33mm. Its glass has also been tempered to have a 9H hardness rating, so again, it will do a good job of keeping your iPhone 12’s display free from cracks and chips. It will also keep the display free from fingerprints, smudges, and water damage, seeing as how it has a hydrophobic and oleophobic coating. The cover has been laser-cut so that it fits the phone’s screen perfectly, while it has been given 2.5D rounded edges, making it easier for you to grip the protector as you apply it. It’s sold in a pack of three and offers 99.99% transparency.