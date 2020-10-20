The iPhone 12 Mini may be the smallest of Apple’s brand-spanking-new smartphones, but it certainly isn’t without its own charms. With a less-oversized 5.4-inch display, it provides True Tone color technology and a Super Retina OLED screen, rivaling its bigger siblings for clarity and detail. It looks great, but as durable as Apple’s smartphones are known to be, it will still need a good screen protector if you want it to continue looking great for as long as you use it.
Luckily, we’ve put together a list of the best iPhone 12 Mini screen protectors you can buy right now. Regardless of your budget, these will keep your iPhone 12 Mini protected while also preserving as much of the transparency and responsiveness of its touchscreen as possible.
Floveme for iPhone 12 Mini Screen Protector
Coming in a value pack of three, these Floveme iPhone 12 Mini screen protectors boast an all-important combination of hardness and transparency. Their tempered glass has the maximum 9H hardness rating, making them robust against scratches, drops, and most everyday impacts. They’re also only 0.02 inches thick (about 0.5mm), meaning that they’ll retain the high-definition clarity and color of the iPhone 12 Mini’s screen. Not only are they protective, but they’ve been treated with an oleophobic and hydrophobic coating so that fingerprint smudges and water splashes aren’t a problem for them. They come with an installation guidance frame so that you can apply them easily to the phone.
ESR Tempered-Glass Screen Protector for iPhone 12 Mini
Here’s possibly the most durable iPhone 12 Mini screen protector on this list. With a 9H hardness rating, ESR claims its tempered glass protector can resist up to 5 kilograms (about 11 pounds) of pressure, which should be enough to cover the vast majority of accidents likely to befall your iPhone 12 Mini. The screen protector has also been precisely laser cut in order to ensure full compatibility with Face ID, while it comes with a cleaning kit and an installation frame, making bubble-free application more straightforward. It comes in a pack of three.
UniqueMe Screen Protector for iPhone 12 Mini
UniqueMe’s iPhone 12 Mini Screen Protector is the thinnest cover on this list. At only 0.3mm, it’s very case-friendly and will provide 99.99% transparency and brightness while also retaining the full responsiveness of the iPhone 12 Mini’s touchscreen. It has been helpfully treated with an oleophobic coating, which repels fingerprints, oils, and other kinds of household grease. Being sold in a pack of four, it’s also very high-value, while its tempered glass also means that it’s highly protective. UniqueMe prepared an installation video for the protector so that you can watch exactly how to apply it.
Mkeke Tempered Glass Screen Protector for iPhone 12 Mini
At 0.33mm, this is another thin iPhone 12 Mini screen protector that combines clarity and responsiveness with hardness. It’s made of tempered glass with a 9H rating, which will provide resistance against scratches from everyday metal objects. It also has an oleophobic and hydrophobic screen coating, so you can rest assured that it will stop your fingers from smudging the screen. At the same time, the aforementioned thinness means that none of the touchscreen’s sensitivity and accuracy are altered. Sold in a three-pack, it includes a cleaning kit and installation frame, so you should be able to quite easily apply it without leaving any bubbles.
Bazo Screen Protector for iPhone 12 Mini
Another high-value pack of four, Bazo’s iPhone 12 Mini screen protector claims to be 100% sensitive to touch and highly transparent. It’s another tempered glass protector, while it has also been given a shatter-proof sapphire coating. It’s safe to say that it will guard your smartphone against most potential damage, including drops, cracks, and various impacts. The provided installation frame makes installation easier, although it doesn’t appear to come with its own cleaning kit, so you’ll have to find a cleaning cloth yourself before applying it.