The iPhone 12 Mini may be the smallest of Apple’s brand-spanking-new smartphones, but it certainly isn’t without its own charms. With a less-oversized 5.4-inch display, it provides True Tone color technology and a Super Retina OLED screen, rivaling its bigger siblings for clarity and detail. It looks great, but as durable as Apple’s smartphones are known to be, it will still need a good screen protector if you want it to continue looking great for as long as you use it.

Luckily, we’ve put together a list of the best iPhone 12 Mini screen protectors you can buy right now. Regardless of your budget, these will keep your iPhone 12 Mini protected while also preserving as much of the transparency and responsiveness of its touchscreen as possible.

Floveme for iPhone 12 Mini Screen Protector

Coming in a value pack of three, these Floveme iPhone 12 Mini screen protectors boast an all-important combination of hardness and transparency. Their tempered glass has the maximum 9H hardness rating, making them robust against scratches, drops, and most everyday impacts. They’re also only 0.02 inches thick (about 0.5mm), meaning that they’ll retain the high-definition clarity and color of the iPhone 12 Mini’s screen. Not only are they protective, but they’ve been treated with an oleophobic and hydrophobic coating so that fingerprint smudges and water splashes aren’t a problem for them. They come with an installation guidance frame so that you can apply them easily to the phone.





$12 from Amazon

ESR Tempered-Glass Screen Protector for iPhone 12 Mini

Here’s possibly the most durable iPhone 12 Mini screen protector on this list. With a 9H hardness rating, ESR claims its tempered glass protector can resist up to 5 kilograms (about 11 pounds) of pressure, which should be enough to cover the vast majority of accidents likely to befall your iPhone 12 Mini. The screen protector has also been precisely laser cut in order to ensure full compatibility with Face ID, while it comes with a cleaning kit and an installation frame, making bubble-free application more straightforward. It comes in a pack of three.





$12 from Amazon

UniqueMe Screen Protector for iPhone 12 Mini

