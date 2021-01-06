Best interior design websites: The super cool online homeware and furniture shops

Bored of looking at the same old interior websites again and again? Need a little new inspiration? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered.

We’ve sourced some of the best lesser-known interiors shopping sites to bring you a host of new home decor ideas. Because, well, there’s only so many times you can look at Zara Home, love it though we do.

If you’re looking for something really original, these interior websites are where it’s at. Personally-sourced products with character that are unique, different and high quality.

If you want to add some colour to your home, French website Cool Machine is perfect for bright decorative ceramics and objects; head over to Jonathan Adler if you’re after some American-influenced contemporary glamour; check out the stunning Merve Kahraman for one-off investment pieces; or click on Hurn & Hurn and Audenza for quirky homeware and gorgeous gifts.

Scandi-lover? You can while away the hours browsing at the Scandinavian Design Centre or Cloudberry Living, both of which stock iconic big brands and emerging Nordic designers. It’s a feast for the eyes.

There’s also fab affordable art sites, gorgeous wallpaper, tiles, reclaimed and lighting specialists, as well as vintage websites and urban retro gurus.

Discover our round up of the best niche interior design websites below:

Nordic Nest

Best for: An interior design website for the New Nordic

Price: ££

This is, quite simply, a haven for Scandi style lovers. Formerly known as the Scandinavian Design Center, Nordic Nest stocks thousands of products from top designers like Ferm Living, House Doctor, Georg Jensen, Bloomingville and many more.

Here, you can get your Nordic-loving mitts on iconic Moomin mugs, tufted and woven rugs, cosy Swedish wool throws, stunning pastel stoneware pieces from the likes of Broste Copenhagen, and sleek, contemporary, minimal furniture for every room in your house. It’s basically your one-stop Scandi shop. Good luck not spending hours - and probably quite a lot of cash - on here.

Cool Machine

Best for: An interior design website with punchy colour pops

Price: £££

If you feel you’re stuck in a bit of a neutral style rut, this interior design website is the antidote for you. It’s a vibrant melting pot of bold and bright concept pieces, from ceramics and decorative objects like lamps, flower pots and vases, to cushions, wall hangings, posters and stationery. It showcases handcrafted creations from emerging designers, mixing contemporary design and vintage aesthetics. It’s unusual, colourful, creative and, above all, ‘cool’.

Jonathan Adler

Best for: An interior design website with contemporary glamour

Price: ££££

This luxurious online interior design store uses three words to describe its aesthetic: ‘Modern American Glamour’. Its motto? ‘If your heirs won’t fight over it, we won’t make it.’ It’s the place to purchase unique pieces that you won’t see at every Tom, Dick and Harry’s house. From small statement objects like a technicolour lightning bolt tray, to large investment pieces like marble and brass cocktail tables, it’s your go-to glamour destination.

Merve Kahraman

Best for: Artisan-crafted unique products

Price: £££££

Merve Kahraman’s stunning interiors website was created via an MA in product design from London’s Central Saint Martin’s College of Art and Design and work placements at the likes of Tom Dixon. No surprise, then, that her pieces are design-led, completely unique, and utterly stunning. All the products are handcrafted by artisans in Istanbul with the finest-quality materials.

You can find beautiful furniture, like an American walnut, leather and brass work/makeup desk with an Art Deco-esque round mirror, as well as dinosaur egg lamps, accent chairs with bunny ears, and pizza-inspired marble coffee tables. Our heads were completely turned by the Revitaliser wax lamp, which melts and recreates itself over time.

Chalet Shop

Best for: An interior design website for the lodge-luxe look

Price: ££

After spending eight years setting up and managing Sir Richard Branson’s ski chalet in Verbier, Hannah Allen had a lightbulb moment - a one-click interior design store for chalets. The Chalet Shop offers a full interior design service if you’re lucky enough to own a ski cabin. However, it’s also a great place to shop if you just love the lodge-luxe look and want it in your own home.

Everything you need for an Alpine escape vibe is here, from natural hides and furs, cosy lanterns, and fireside storage, to rustic-charm dining tables and beds. We’ve definitely got cabin fever.

Audenza

Best for: Tropical boho vibes

Price: ££

Audenza is the self-confessed interior design website for the ‘fabulous and fearless’. Large brass palm tree floor lamp, anyone? You’ll find it here. In fact, you’ll come across a plethora of tropical pieces, from animal candles holders and animal head wall mounts, to flamingo plates and prints, jewel-toned chairs and jungle-print lampshades. It’s exoticism mixed with a sense of the Hollywood golden age. Go on, be bold.

Lime Lace

Best for: Unique wallpapers and wall art

Prices: £££

Lime Lace is an online interiors boutique selling eclectic and personally-sourced home accessories and gifts. It has an extensive range of statement lighting, unique wallpapers, and art prints. They specialise in one-of-a-kind pieces by designers from around the world, with a focus on personality and uniqueness. We particularly love the range of premium art from MINDTHEGAP, an uber-cool eclectic homeware brand. You’ll find abstract, contemporary, vintage and tropical prints in their curated collection.

Hurn & Hurn

Best for: Quirky homeware accessories and gifts

Price: ££

This interior design website’s tagline is ‘discover the unusual’, and that sums up what’s on offer nicely. But it’s unusual in a good way, with gorgeous gifts and homewares that are different but also on-point. They stock big-name brands you’ll recognise, like Bloomingville and Garden Trading, but also gorgeous lesser-known names, including I Like Birds, who do fab vintage-style animal-print tea towels and coasters.

There’s also Sew Heart Felt, who create amazing animal mobiles for the kiddies, and, for the grown-ups, we love the pretty Pip Studio ceramics and the super-cool aluminium ornaments by Diesel Living with Seletti, which includes a life-size skeleton hand.

Homeplace

Best for: An interior design website with affordable art

Price: £

Homeplace stocks an eclectic but considered mix of vintage, mid century, retro and contemporary homewares, including eye-catching and unique pieces of furniture, lighting and other home accessories. Passionate about supporting emerging artists whilst bringing affordable art to their customers, they also stock a large selection of prints, which is one of the most popular sections of the site. Think modern, contemporary, abstract pieces, including the human form, geometric prints, and botanical representations.

Vinterior

Best for: Vintage and antique furniture finds

Price: ££

Vintage fan? You’re going to adore this antiques treasure trove. Vinterior is an online marketplace for remarkable vintage and antique furniture, with over 100,000 unique items. They unearth the originals and celebrate the one-offs, from sideboards to mirrors, lighting to drinks trolleys, mid century to neoclassical - if it’s vintage you’re after, you can find it here.

Rowen & Wren

Best for: An interior design website for t he thoughtful, considered home

Prices: ££

For stunning timeless pieces in a muted, natural colour palette created with high-quality materials, look no further than Rowen & Wren. A couple-run business, the stylish online interiors store stocks a thoughtfully sourced collection of distinctive homewares, from gorgeous hardware to elegant linen sofas and rustic-charm garden furniture. Their focus on eclectic design and simple functionality means everything they sell sits as comfortably in an urban loft as a country retreat.

Cloudberry Living

Best for: Scandi style

Prices: £££

Bringing Scandinavian style to the UK since 2007 with iconic brands like Littala, Ferm Living and Pappelina, this online interiors site is dedicated to all things Nordic - beauty in minimalistic design and functionality - but also stocks emerging artists from across the globe with a similar ethos. You’ll find gorgeous gifts, clean-line lighting, blankets and throws to hygge-up your home, decorative objects, stylish furniture and plenty more.

Bert & May

Best for: Pretty tiles and reclaimed wood

Prices: ££

If you love that cool modern rustic country interiors look - à la Soho Farmhouse - but don’t know where to start looking, make Bert & May your first stop. It’s choc-a-bloc with great inspiration - their Instagram page is brilliant - and has a lovely range of reclaimed wood for flooring and wall cladding, as well as a fab selection of handmade tiles, including plain and printed, encaustic, terracotta and salvaged pieces. Trust us, you’ll fall in love.

Smithers of Stamford

Best for: An interior deisgn website with quirky retro furniture

Prices: £££

Urban, retro, unique: three words that describe this online interiors store in a nutshell. Their furniture collection is so original, and includes everything from Vespa Scooter chairs to a red tractor bar and home office desk. There’s also unique gifts like gold decorative objects (spaceships, skulls, and robots galore), cool neon signs, skull lamps, cowhide doorstops, and, if you’re feeling really generous, an industrial football table. It’s urban vintage heaven.

Industville

Best for: Industrial lighting

Price: ££

If it's industrial-chic lighting you’re after, make Industville your next stop. The makers of handcrafted, high-quality vintage-edge lights have styles to suit everyone, in all different shapes and finishes, from wall-mounted cage lights to statement galvanised kitchen pendants. And if you want something completely unique, they also offer a bespoke lighting service, allowing you to create your own light design.

You're in good company, because they not only light up homes all around the world, but also supply to top hotels, restaurants, shops and cafes. What's more, they offer next day delivery, free shipping, free returns and prices start at just £29. What are you waiting for?

Verdict:

After looking around its site in wide-eyed wonder - and creating a wish-list as long as a leg - the Scandinavian Design Centre has to be up there for its sheer breadth of brilliant brands and products with such a large-reaching appeal. We could literally furnish our entire home with pieces bought solely from here. Send help.

