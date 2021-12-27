The Best New Year Instagram Captions to Celebrate the Start of 2022

The start of a new year always feels like a big deal, and 2022 will be no different. And even if this New Year’s Eve is more low-key than usual, that’s no excuse not celebrate in style.

After you've put together a playlist with the best New Year's Eve songs and chilled the bubbly for your midnight toast, you can finally celebrate the final moments of 2021. (But no judgment if you're just planning to cozy up on the couch and watch New Year's Eve movies before the ball drops.)

Regardless of your plans, you'll probably be spending time with family and friends to close out the year—and you're going to want to capture those moments with your loved ones on camera. So of course, you'll need a great New Year caption for Instagram to make your photo stand out!

Whether you took a cute boomerang video of your Champagne toast or snapped a selfie with your dog, it's critical to come up with a cute and funny New Year's Eve Instagram caption (because no one wants to start off 2022 with an underperforming post). Because you probably don't want to think after staying up late drinking one too many glasses of bubbly, we came up with a list of the best New Year captions for Instagram. From inspiring New Year quotes to funny puns and cute phrases, there's sure to be something on this list that will help you kick off the new year on the right foot.

Funny New Year Instagram Captions

I don't know about you, but I'm feeling 2022.

I'm not buying a 2022 calendar until I see the trailer.

We can't let this year end: That would be admitting that 2021.

Cheers to a new year and another chance for us to get it right.

Any excuse to wear sequins.

Headed into the new year like...

But first, Champagne.

All that glitters is...probably part of my outfit.

I'm going to stay up late this New Year's Eve—not to ring in the New Year, but to make sure this one leaves.

Here's to doing and drinking, not sitting and thinking.

New year, same me.

Cheers to the people who love us, the losers who lost us, and the lucky ones who still get to meet us.

Stir the eggnog, lift the toddy, Happy New Year, everybody!

May all your troubles last as long as your resolutions.

"Thank u, next." — Me to 2021

10 p.m. is the new midnight.

My New Year's resolution is 1080 pixels.

I'm just here for the Champagne.

I can’t believe it’s been a year since I didn’t become a better person.

365 new days. 365 new excuses.

Less bitter, more glitter.

I've got 2022 vision.

Here's to my resolutions lasting longer than last year. I just need to make it through one day!

You were my cup of tea, but now I drink champagne.

I love when the ball drops. It reminds me I'm not the only one who did that all year.

Sorry in advance for writing "2021" on everything for the next six months.

I'm still the same person I was last year—now I'm just hungover.

My New Year's resolution is to stop hanging out with people who ask me about my New Year's resolutions.

Here's to making pour decisions tonight!

Why was 6 afraid of 9? Because 9, 8, 7...

Expecting a clever caption? That is SO last year.

I would quit drinking this year, but I'm not a quitter.

Cute New Year Instagram Captions

Pop, fizz, clink!

Glitter is my favorite color.

The best really is yet to come.

Good Vibes. Bigger goals. Better experiences. More happiness. Less pain. Fewer friends. Stronger relationships. More focused than ever.

Page 1 of 365.

New year, new me.

Cheers to another year!

Here's to whatever comes next.

May your new year be decorated with sweet memories, wonderful days and memorable nights.

I've got a bubbly personality!

Don't live the same year 75 times and call it a life.

Keep the smile, leave the tear, hold the laugh, leave the pain, think of joy, forget the fear and be joyous ’cause it’s a new year. Happy New Year

Save water, drink Champagne.

A little party never killed nobody.

New year. Same me. Bigger goals.

Here's to another year of chances.

Bring on the bubbly.

New Year Quotes for Instagram Captions

"Youth is when you're allowed to stay up late on New Year's Eve. Middle age is when you're forced to." — Bill Vaughan

"The new year stands before us, like a chapter in a book, waiting to be written." — Melody Beattie

"I'll be cleaning up bottles with you on New Year's Day." — Taylor Swift

"Whatever it is you're scared of doing, do it. Make your mistakes next year and forever." — Neil Gaiman

"You know how I always dread the whole year? Well, this time I'm only going to dread one day at a time." —Charlie Brown

"New Year's Day is every man's birthday." — Charles Lamp

"What the new year brings to you will depend a great deal on what you bring to the new year." — Vern McLellan

"Tomorrow is the first blank page of a 365 page book. Write a good one." — Brad Paisley

"It is never too late to be what you might have been." — George Eliot

"Many years ago I resolved never to bother with New Year's resolutions, and I've stuck with it ever since." — Dave Beard

"Write it on your heart that every day is the best day in the year." — Ralph Waldo Emerson

"Cheers to a new year and another chance for us to get it right." — Oprah

"The best is yet to come." — Frank Sinatra

"Hope smiles from the threshold of the year to come, whispering, 'It will be happier.'" — Alfred Lord Tennyson

New Year's Eve Movie Quotes for Instagram Captions

"I love that you get cold when it's 71 degrees out. I love that it takes you an hour and a half to order a sandwich. I love that you get a little crinkle above your nose when you're looking at me like I'm nuts. I love that after I spend the day with you, I can still smell your perfume on my clothes. And I love that you are the last person I want to talk to before I go to sleep at night. And it's not because I'm lonely, and it's not because it's New Year's Eve. I came here tonight because when you realize you want to spend the rest of your life with somebody, you want the rest of your life to start as soon as possible." — When Harry Met Sally

"Some people swear there’s no beauty left in the world, no magic. Then, how do you explain the entire world coming together on one night to celebrate the hope of a new year?" — New Year's Eve

"A little party never killed nobody." — The Great Gatsby

"I'm wearing the hat. Where's the party?" —Michelle Tanner, Full House

"When that ball drops at midnight—and it will drop—let's remember to be nice to each other, kind to each other. And not just tonight but all year long." — New Year's Eve

"I thought one of the perks of having a family was that you didn't have to spend New Year's Eve alone with Chinese food… I am alone with Chinese food." — Sex and the City: The Movie



"525,600 minutes. How do you measure a year in a life?" — Rent

"If you focus on what you’ve left behind, you will never be able to see what lies ahead." — Ratatouille



"That’s all." — The Devil Wears Prada



"Fasten your seat belts. It's going to be a bumpy night." — All About Eve



"Sometimes it feels like there are so many things in this world we can't control. Earthquakes, floods, reality shows... But it's important to remember the things that we can. Like forgiveness, second chances, fresh starts... Because the one thing that turns the world from the longing place to a beautiful place... is love. Love and any of its forms. Love gives us hope... Hope for the New Year. That's what New Year's Eve is to me. Hope and a great party!" — New Year's Eve



