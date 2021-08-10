Best Independent Online Shops For Vintage Homeware & Furniture

Finding the perfect piece of vintage homeware has long been an art form – making your way at the crack of dawn to car boot sales, trawling eBay and visiting small village charity shops are all part of the thrill of securing the lamp of your dreams.



Sadly, though unsurprisingly, two out of three of these activities have been off limits for the vast majority of this year and last. And while some of us live for the highs and lows of eBay bidding, not everyone has the time or dedication to get into the depths of the listings to find the good stuff. There are, of course, also places like Facebook Marketplace and Gumtree – but if you have no access to a car that limits your reach to walking distance.



The increased interest in our home spaces in the past several months has led to an increased demand in vintage and second-hand furniture that is affordable and accessible, even when in lockdown. And happily, a number of independent retailers have popped up to meet that demand – either honing their businesses or setting up online stores for the first time.



Ahead are some of our favourites.



Hutch Community Best for: a bit of everything



Hutch is a newly launched vintage homeware and furniture marketplace that brings together a select group of 25 vintage sellers to showcase their goods. Pieces are organised by room and by occasion and can be shipped anywhere in the UK.









Mid-Century Modernistic Vintage Rattan Scallop Lampshade – Sage Green/Beige, $, available at Hutch Community

Scene By Chloe Best for: statement pieces



Chloe, the eponymous owner of SBC, curates an incredible range of pieces – but our favourites are the more kitsch, statement pieces that are a bit outside the ordinary. From '50s diner prints to ceramic salt and pepper shakers, there's something exciting for everyone here.



Paul Klee Was fehlt ihm? (What's the matter with him?), 1930 By Paul Klee, $, available at Scene By Chloe

Drops Of Dopamine



Best for: art deco and '70s glassware



Coloured glassware is really taking the stage at the moment – whether its Murano mushroom lamps or amber candlestick holders, they're everywhere. But if you want something for yourself that's truly unique, you can't do better than Drops of Dopamine.



Drops Of Dopamine Art Deco Vibrant Amber Butterfly Vanity Set, $, available at Drops Of Dopamine

Yesterday Today



Best for: unique art pieces



By sourcing vintage textiles and paraphernalia (such as 1890s cigarette cards), Bella from Yesterday Today brings to life custom art for your walls that you couldn't find anywhere else.



Yesterday Today Tangerine Dream Cigarette Cards Framed Art, $, available at Yesterday Today

Vintage Home Stores

Best for: affordable vintage furniture



If you've ever tried to find vintage furniture online you know how wild the pricing can be, which is what makes Vintage Home Stores a dream – delivery is not cheap but it's all inclusive so wait until there are several pieces you're into before you make the purchase.





G-Plan G Plan Brandon Double Bed in Oak, $, available at Vintage Home Stores

Homeplace



Best for: eclectic selection of styles



On Homeplace you can find a range of furniture and homewares that span styles and decades, showcasing styles and pieces you may not have thought to look for.



Quirky Quirky Vintage Vinyl Chairs Featuring Unusual Star Pattern, $, available at Homeplace

oh so retro!

Best for: '70s furniture



The return of '70s interiors has been a defining moment in 2020 and 2021, but finding the perfect rattan/bamboo moment became harder the moment it got popular. Luckily oh so retro! have you covered.



oh so retro! Vintage Rattan Drawer Unit, $, available at oh so retro!

