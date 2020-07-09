The best hydration packs for hiking, running, cycling and more

Yahoo Sports is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability is subject to change.

If you’ve recently taken up hiking, cycling or walking as a way to take advantage of the summer weather from an acceptable distance, then you’re likely on the hunt for that perfect hydration pack. Although they all serve the same purpose, their specifications differ immensely.

Per REI, when searching for a hydration pack, make sure the product functions for the activity you intend to use it for. From there, you can examine factors like capacity, fit and other extra features.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Ahead, we’ve listed a variety of hydration packs and waistpacks that all serve a common purpose: a reservoir that makes drinking easy despite whatever activity you’re doing. Read on to see what we picked and check out reviews from satisfied customers. Happy trails.

“Great little daypack with hydration bladder. I was in the market for both, so this combo made perfect sense. The pack itself is light and comfortable. I have found it to hold just what I need and I like the easily accessible top zipper pocket. The 3L capacity is probably overkill where I fell 2L would have been more than enough, but I think the difference in weight is probably a couple grams when empty.”

“What a game changer! Plenty of room in the zipper for my tools, phone, and snacks. The pack sits perfectly on my hips-forgot it was even there. Therefore, I was able to climb technical sections better! It was also nice not to have backpack weighting me down. So my back wasn't sore at the end of my ride. Can we also acknowledge the Shark color? Nothing on the market like it! Nice not to have the same pack as everyone else.”

“I wanted a day pack for family hikes and this one is perfect! Just big enough for snacks, water, essentials and extra layers. This is my first pack with a hydration sleeve and so far so good. I love the built in whistle on the chest clip - a nice bonus!”

Story continues

“I use this pack when I am running on trails, or on the road. I typically put a small water bottle in the front pocket, as well as a gel, my keys, and phone and everything fits perfectly and very securely. This pack is amazing for what I do with my workouts and I find that being able to comfortably store items I can use during my runs motivates me and allows me to have longer workouts.”

“I love to run, but hate to carry a water bottle, phone and keys. The Circuit Vest, has made life simple. I can carry 50 oz of water, keys and phone and have nothing in my pockets. No slosh, no bounce (I am a big guy 6'2" 260) and the thing fits like a glove, run 10 or so mile at a time and no chaffing... 10 runs in with it and I wish i would have pulled the trigger sooner!”

Use this handy CamelBak Reservoir Cleaning Brush Kit to ensure your pack is free of dirt and any other particles.

“I grabbed this for cycling, but brought it this weekend on a trip to Red River Gorge. Brought it along on Saturday when we did an 11 mile hike in 90 degree heat and this thing saved the day. Enough water to keep both my fiancé and me moving. Without ice the water stayed cool for hours.

Fit is super comfortable. Holds a ton of food, gear, and water. Build quality seems good. Great pack for the price. Really happy with the purchase.”

“I mainly walk for exercise and with the warmer weather, this is perfect for times I want to walk further than my water bottle can handle. The pack has two pockets, both big enough for a phone, keys, garage door opener, snack bars, etc. On my picture I placed a standard pen on the bottom pocket for size. Given I am walking, I don’t use the chest strap and it works just fine for me. I read other reviews that this doesn’t hold 70 ounces and I’d agree. I fill the bladder while in the pack and I probably get 50 ounces. So if you definitely need 70, I’d go for a larger option. This has served me well and I haven’t had any leaks.”