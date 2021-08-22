The best hydrating masks

Photograph: Alamy

My skin is not dry, but it is dehydrated. There is a difference. Dry skin produces less sebum/oil than others. It can feel tight, flaky, uncomfortable… Dehydrated skin is a skin condition that denotes a loss of water, hence even people with oily skin – like me – can also have dehydrated skin. Causes include diet (caffeine depletes your water resources), a harsh skincare (sideline skin stripping products) regime and environment (pollution, sun worshipping and poorly ventilated rooms are your skin’s nemesis). Regardless of your skin type and condition, minimising your coffee consumption, drinking more water – dull but necessary – and getting out more (the great outdoors not a great nightclub) all help. As will a hydrating mask. They pump intense moisture into the skin making skin look better, your products work harder and your make up go on smoother. Most can be used overnight. I particularly like Drunk Elephant, Aesop’s, Summer Fridays’ Jet Lag – newly, brilliantly reformulated - and Beauty Pie which all feel like non-greasy moisturisers that, come morning, give your skin life. Glow Recipe’s has a clever dual function – it hydrates and clears congested pores (a sign of dehydrated skin). And don’t be hesitant about trying Dr Jart’s cult hydration mask. It’s whimsical, a little eerie and it might scare small children but if you want an intense moisture shot at great value, look no further.

1. Irene Forte Pistachio Face Mask £104, ireneforteskincare.com

2. Dr Jart + Cryo Rubber Mask £10, lookfantastic.com

3. Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Hyaluronic Clay Pore-Tight Facial £36, cultbeauty.co.uk

4. Summer Fridays Jet Lag Mask £42, cultbeauty.co.uk

5. Dr Sturm Face Mask £90, libertylondon.com

6. Drunk Elephant F Balm Electrolyte Waterfacial Hydrating Mask £44, spacenk.com

7. Tata Harper Hydrating Floral Mask £83, net-a-porter.com

8. Clarins SOS Hydra Refreshing Hydration Mask £30, clarins.com

9. Beauty Pie Japanfusion Bio-Ceramide Moisture Mask £10.59, beautypie.com

10. Aesop Sublime Replenishing Night Mask £93, selfridges.com

