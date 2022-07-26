Best hotels and resorts in the US? Vote now for your favorites

10Best Editors
·6 min read

Whether you're planning a vacation, honeymoon or business trip, selecting your hotel is about so much more than a place to sleep. The best hotels and resorts offer a variety of amenities, activities and dining options to ensure you have a perfect experience.

We're looking for the best hotels, best hotel amenities and best resorts across the United States. So, we invited a panel of hotel and travel experts to nominate their top picks, and now we need your help selecting the 10 best in each category. Vote for your favorite once per day until voting ends on Monday, August 15 at noon ET. Check back on Friday, August 26, to find out who comes out on top.

Click on each category below to vote:

Best All-Inclusive Resort

What's more appealing: being in a stunningly beautiful place or not having to think about adding up prices once you arrive? The combo of the two is a winning recipe for a relaxing vacation. We asked a panel of travel experts to nominate their favorite all-inclusive resorts in the U.S., and we need you to help pick a winner.

Vote: Best All-Inclusive Resort »

Best Boutique Hotel

These 20 nominees for Best Boutique Hotel provide unique accommodations in the middle of some of the nation's greatest destinations, complete with the best modern amenities and service. Which one gets your vote?

Vote: Best Boutique Hotel »

Best Budget Hotel Brand

Lodging can easily become one of the greatest costs of travel, but you shouldn't have to blow through your budget or stay in a tiny, boring room in order to save money. These 20 hotel brands combine affordable rates, plenty of amenities and even some freebies to set the scene for a comfortable and wallet-friendly stay – whether for business or pleasure. Vote for your favorite budget-friendly hotel brand once per day until polls close on Monday, August 15 at noon ET.

Vote: Best Budget Hotel Brand »

Best Destination Resort

Sometimes a hotel is simply a place to lay your head at night, and sometimes it's a destination in its own right. Each of these 20 U.S. resorts, chosen by a panel of 10Best travel experts, is complete with plush accommodations, world-class dining, relaxing spa treatments and a host of activities – a complete vacation in a single package. Which destination resort gets your vote?

Vote: Best Destination Resort »

Best Eco-Friendly Hotel

Many companies have made promises to become more environmentally friendly, but these 20 U.S. hotels have gone above and beyond to promote environmental sustainability. Along the way, they've earned certification in Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) by the U.S. Green Building Council or other industry awards. In choosing the 20 nominees for Best Eco-Friendly Hotel, 10Best editors considered the input of a panel of hotel experts, as well as industry awards, LEED certification level and guest reviews.

Vote: Best Eco-Friendly Hotel »

Best Family Resort

These 20 American resorts cater to families with a host of awesome amenities, including kids' programs, childproofed rooms (with multiple bedrooms), gourmet dining with kids' menus and access to essentials, like cribs and baby swings. Help us name America's best family-friendly resort by voting for your favorite.

Vote: Best Family Resort »

Best Health & Wellness Resort

Who says vacationing means leaving your fitness routine behind? The growing popularity of health and wellness retreats in the U.S. is a testament to our growing interest in wellness and longevity, even while traveling. Help us find the best in the nation by voting for your favorite from our pool of 20 nominees, chosen by a panel of travel experts.

Vote: Best Health & Wellness Resort »

Best Historic Hotel

In today's travel landscape, filled with shiny new resorts and ultra-modern skyscraper hotels, a bit of history is often welcome. Each of these classic accommodations, nominated for the title of Best Historic Hotel by a panel of hotel experts, has witnessed a great deal of history, and each has held true to its historic roots and unique sense of place. Which historic hotel is your favorite?

Vote: Best Historic Hotel »

Best Hotel Bar

Pull up a stool and look over our nominees for the Best Hotel Bar. These 20 bars have great ambiance, stellar mixologists, signature cocktails, food menus and happy hours, and at most of them, you don't have to be a guest to enjoy. In addition to our expert panel's input, 10Best editors considered industry awards and guest reviews to determine our 20 nominees.

Vote: Best Hotel Bar »

Best Hotel Pool

For many travelers, especially during these hot summer months, a hotel's pool can make or break a stay. Book one of these 20 hotels, nominated as having the best hotel pools in the nation, and your stay is sure to be filled with poolside memories.

Vote: Best Hotel Pool »

Best Hotel Restaurant

Some of America's best restaurants, led by talented and often award-winning chefs, can be found in hotels and resorts. We asked a panel of hotel and travel experts to nominate their favorite hotel restaurants, and now we need you to help decide the winner.

Vote: Best Hotel Restaurant »

Best Hotel Spa

More people than ever are looking to mellow out on their vacations. These 20 hotel spas, nominated by a panel of hotel and wellness experts, offer exactly what you need to unwind and rejuvenate on your next vacation.

Vote: Best Hotel Spa »

Best Luxury Hotel Brand

High-end travelers have more choices than ever before when it comes to accommodations. When you book a stay at one of these luxury hotel brands, you can expect consistency, impeccable service and extreme comfort.

Vote: Best Luxury Hotel Brand »

Best New Hotel

Whether you're traveling for work or enjoying a much-needed getaway with your family, a memorable hotel stay will make or break a travel experience. Each year, travelers are offered more options as new hotels open their doors. We asked a panel of travel experts to nominate their 20 favorite newly opened hotels, and now it's your turn to crown a winner.

Vote: Best New Hotel »

Best Pet-Friendly Hotel

A true family vacation just isn't complete without your four-legged friend, but finding pet-friendly accommodations isn't always easy. 10Best teamed up with a panel of hotel and travel experts to nominate the 20 top pet-friendly hotels in the U.S. and now we need your help selecting the 10 best!

Vote: Best Pet-Friendly Hotel »

Best Romantic Hotel

The ambiance of a hotel can make or break a romantic getaway. From city centers to country retreats, these 20 properties offer couples an intimate escape. Vote for your favorite romantic hotel once per day.

Vote: Best Romantic Hotel »

Best Waterfront Hotel

Whether by a lake or the sea, there's something special about vacationing near water. Nominated by a panel of hotel and travel experts, each of these waterfront properties sets the scene for a memorable and relaxing vacation.

Vote: Best Waterfront Hotel »

Remember, you can vote once per day in each category. The 10 nominees with the most votes in each category will be announced on 10Best.com on Friday, August 26.

10Best is a part of the USA TODAY Network — providing an authentically local point of view on destinations around the world — in addition to travel and lifestyle advice.

This article originally appeared on 10Best.com: What are the best hotels and resorts in the US? Vote now

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Quioto scores to lift Montreal past DC United 2-1

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Romell Quioto scored a crucial goal in Montreal’s 2-1 victory against D.C. United on Saturday. Quioto’s goal came in the 35th minute to put Montreal (11-8-2) up 2-0. Joel Waterman assisted the goal. Quioto scored all of Montreal’s goals in the game. James Pantemis had four saves for Montreal. Steve Birnbaum scored for United (5-12-3). D.C. United outshot Montreal 13-10, with five shots on goal to Montreal's three. Rafael Romo saved one of the three shots he faced for United. Mo

  • Toronto FC's Lorenzo Insigne to take part in MLS all-star skills challenge

    Newly arrived Toronto FC winger Lorenzo Insigne will take part in the MLS All-Star Skills Challenge, part of the festivities surrounding the Aug. 10 game between the MLS and Liga MX all-stars at Minnesota United's Allianz Field. Insigne and nine other MLS players will compete Aug. 9 against 10 Liga MX players over five skills — a shooting challenge, touch challenge, cross and volley challenge, passing challenge and crossbar challenge. Insigne will be joined by fellow newcomer Hector Herrera of t

  • Quioto scores to lift Montreal past DC United 2-1

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Romell Quioto scored a crucial goal in Montreal’s 2-1 victory against D.C. United on Saturday. Quioto’s goal came in the 35th minute to put Montreal (11-8-2) up 2-0. Joel Waterman assisted the goal. Quioto scored all of Montreal’s goals in the game. James Pantemis had four saves for Montreal. Steve Birnbaum scored for United (5-12-3). D.C. United outshot Montreal 13-10, with five shots on goal to Montreal's three. Rafael Romo saved one of the three shots he faced for United. Mo

  • MLB, union have Monday deadline for international draft deal

    NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball made what was termed a “final offer” for an international draft, increasing proposed money for the first year in 2024 by $10 million on Sunday to $191 million. The move came one day after the players' association made a proposal that remained at $260 million and left the sides far apart heading into a Monday night midnight EDT deadline for a deal. Because an international draft was tied in the March lockout settlement to dropping direct draft-pick compensati

  • Arenado, Goldschmidt unvaccinated, won't make Toronto trip

    CINCINNATI (AP) — Two of the St. Louis Cardinals' best players, third baseman Nolan Arenado and first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, won't be making the trip to Toronto for a short series with the Blue Jays because they haven't received the COVID-19 vaccination. The Cardinals announced Sunday that catcher Austin Romine also will not be going to Canada with the team for its Tuesday and Wednesday games. Much like the United States, Canada has restrictions on travelers who aren’t vaccinated against COVI

  • Shaqiri shines as Chicago Fire torch Vancouver Whitecaps for 3-1 win

    VANCOUVER — A split focus may have been the undoing of the Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday. Coming into a game against the Chicago Fire at B.C. Place, the 'Caps had an opportunity to inch closer to a playoff position in Major League Soccer's Western Conference. At the same time, the club knew another big test looms — a matchup with Toronto FC in the Canadian Championship final on Tuesday. While Toronto took a dominant 4-0 victory in league play on Saturday, the Whitecaps (7-10-5) dropped an ugly

  • Sydney McLaughlin anchors US on record-setting day at worlds

    EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — It only made sense that Sydney McLaughlin would run the last, victorious lap of world championships for the United States. It only made sense she would win that race by a lot. America’s burgeoning speed star turned a close 4x400-meter relay into a laugher on the anchor leg Sunday, putting the final stamp on the first worlds held in the U.S. and delivering America's record 33rd medal of the meet. It was their 13th gold, one short of the all-time mark. After taking the baton fr

  • Flames GM Brad Treliving on losing Tkachuk, Gaudreau: 'We're going to deal with it'

    Calgary Flames general manager Brad Treliving is playing the hand he's been dealt. Treliving spoke with media on Saturday, a day after the Flames sent star forward Matthew Tkachuk and a conditional fourth-round pick to the Florida Panthers in a trade. The deal comes nine days after Johnny Gaudreau left Calgary as a free agent, signing with the Columbus Blue Jackets. Gaudreau led Calgary with 115 points last season and Tkachuk was second with 104. "You can crawl over to the corner in the fetal po

  • De Grasse leads Canada to men's 4x100m relay gold at world championships

    EUGENE, Ore. — Andre De Grasse made quite the return to the track after his withdrawal from the worlds 200-metre event — a very golden one at that. Anchoring a team with Aaron Brown, Jerome Blake and Brendon Rodney, the Canadians set a national record and world-leading time of 37.48 seconds en route to gold in the men's 4x100m relay at the world track and field championships on Saturday. "(This is) all we talked about — (us) actually having a great shot at being on top of the podium," De Grasse

  • What Tkachuk-Huberdeau blockbuster trade means for Flames, Panthers

    The Calgary Flames and Florida Panthers engineered the blockbuster trade of the summer on Friday.

  • Jets forward Pierre-Luc Dubois accepts one-year, $6M qualifying offer

    Winnipeg Jets forward Pierre-Luc Dubois agreed to a one-year, US$6-million qualifying offer Friday. The 24-year-old Dubois, who arrived in Winnipeg in a trade with Columbus in exchange for Patrik Laine early in the 2020-21 season, played 81 games for the Jets last season, recording 60 points (28 goals, 32 assists), and 106 penalty minutes. The native of Ste-Agathe-Des-Monts, Que., has posted 239 points (102G, 137A) and 306 PIMs in 361 career games for both the Jets and Blue Jackets. Dubois, the

  • Sandy Lake First Nation kids get chance to play up their baseball skills

    Sandy Lake First Nation youth are up to bat this week at a baseball camp in the community to learn some skills of the game. Gary Mamagesic, who helps organize baseball in the community about 600 kilometres northwest of Thunder Bay, Ont., said the community is excited about the coaches coming up, and so far about 50 participants have signed up to play. "They're going to give us some really good pointers and we're going to identify our little superstars when we're done. We just love to build champ

  • Goldschmidt, Arenado among Cardinals missing Blue Jays series over vaccination rules

    The St. Louis Cardinals will be lacking some serious firepower for their series in Toronto.

  • Flames' newest faces Huberdeau, Weegar 'excited' for season following shock of trade

    CALGARY — With the initial shock having finally subsided after learning that they had been traded from the Florida Panthers to Calgary , Jonathan Huberdeau and MacKenzie Weegar are ready to get started with the Flames. “It was a big shock for me and my family,” Huberdeau, who had been with the Panthers since they drafted him third overall in 2011, said in a media availability Monday. “Late on Friday night, you don't think you're going to get a call, but we did and it's part of the hockey busines

  • Dolegala stepping up at QB for Roughriders as COVID-depleted Saskatchewan hosts Argos

    REGINA — The circumstances may be strange but Jake Dolegala isn’t about to pass up on the opportunity to be the starting quarterback for the Saskatchewan Roughriders. It’s been a tough week for the Roughriders, who will host the Toronto Argonauts on Sunday at Mosaic Stadium. The game was initially scheduled for Saturday but it was rescheduled as the Saskatchewan locker-room dealt with a number of COVID-19 cases following last week’s game in Halifax. Riders starter Cody Fajardo, who has been deal

  • Vingegaard eyes Tour de France win, Van Aert claims last TT

    ROCAMADOUR, France (AP) — Jonas Vingegaard thundered through the last serious test of the Tour de France to increase his overall lead on Saturday and all but guarantee winning cycling's biggest race. After three weeks of exhausting racing, the Jumbo-Visma leader dug deep in his reserves to deliver yet another impressive performance in a long time trial in southern France. Vingegaard, who is not a pure specialist of the race against the clock, could have played it safe given his more than three-m

  • Timeline: Hockey Canada's handling of 2018 sexual assault allegation

    A timeline of Hockey Canada's response to an alleged sexual assault involving eight players in London, Ont., in 2018: Jan. 5, 2018 — Canada's world junior hockey team defeats Sweden in the gold-medal final in Buffalo, N.Y. June 18, 2018 — Hockey Canada Foundation Gala & Golf event begins in London. June 19, 2018 — A woman's stepfather informs Hockey Canada she alleges she was sexually assaulted by eight players, including members of the world junior team, while intoxicated the previous night fol

  • Lyles leads U.S. sweep; Jackson tops Jamaica 1-2 in 200

    EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Noah Lyles crouched down, put his hands on his knees and glared at the clock. Not seeing what he’d hoped for, he waved his hand dismissively and walked back toward the track to celebrate what was still a long-awaited win Thursday in the 200 meters at the world championships. Oh, but this night would just keep getting better. The clock that, for a moment, read “19.32,” would adjust down a tick to “19.31.” That meant he broke Michael Johnson’s hallowed, 26-year-old American rec

  • Canadian lightweight Kyle (The Monster) Nelson loses UFC bout by decision in London

    LONDON — Canadian lightweight Kyle (The Monster) Nelson, returning to action after a 22-month-absence, started strongly but faded en route to a loss by decision to England's Jai (Black Country Banger) Herbert on a UFC Fight Night card Saturday. All three judges scored it 29-28 to Herbert (12-4-0), each giving him the last two rounds. Nelson (13-5-0) scored more significant strikes, 41 to 36 according to UFC Stats, but Herbert had more control time, five minutes 57 second compared to 3:07 for the

  • Paradise's Ryan Greene drafted into the NHL — 2 days after his hockey gear was stolen

    This month has been a roller-coaster of emotions for Ryan Greene of Paradise, N.L. Things hit a high note when the 18-year-old was drafted into the NHL on July 8, after hitting a low two days earlier — when his hockey gear was stolen. The forward, who was selected with the 57th overall pick by the Chicago Blackhawks, called the draft "nerve-racking" and said he was glad to have his parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles by his side on the big day. "You see it on the Jumbotron and you hear your