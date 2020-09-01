— Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you sign up for a credit card after clicking one of our links, we may earn a small fee for referring you. However, our picks and opinions are independent from USA TODAY's newsroom and any business incentives.

There are a lot of benefits to picking the right credit card if you are a frequent hotel guest. Whether you’ll be away from home for a month-long work assignment or if you have a few nights booked an upcoming family vacation, the right card could offer convenient perks, discounts, or rewards points. With so many credit cards out there, it’s hard to know which ones are worthwhile and which ones aren’t.

I’m a travel writer who has been writing about credit cards for the last six years and studying card benefits for many years longer, so I know this space well. Some chains have teamed up with credit card providers to offer points and cash back options that increase the value of your stay. Other banks have travel rewards cards that could make your time away from home a little more convenient. But, if you’re about to spend a few nights away from home, which card would be right for your situation?

We think these six cards are worth your consideration. All of them offer bonuses and benefits that save you money and can make your stay a little more convenient. These are the best credit cards we evaluated to optimize your hotel stay, in order.

The best hotel credit cards of 2020

Things to know about credit cards

While all of these cards come with an annual fee, some cards offer perks each year that are worth more than the fee total. The IHG Rewards Club Premier card is probably the best example of this. APR rates and credit limits vary based on your individual credit. Credit limits and interest rates for each card are determined based on each cardholder's personal situation, so we did not take that information into account when evaluating these cards. One thing to remember is that if you pay your card off in full every month, you will not be charged interest.

Credit limits and interest rates for each card are determined based on each cardholder's personal situation, so we did not take that information into account when evaluating these cards. One thing to remember is that if you pay your card off in full every month, you will not be charged interest. Banks have final say on who they accept for a credit card. These recommendations were put together with the assumption that applicants would have average credit or above. That being said, banks decide who they will issue credit cards to using criteria including, but not always limited to, an individual's credit score when evaluating each applicant.

How we evaluated

My name is Caroline Lupini and I've been a travel writer covering credit cards for the last six years. When picking the right cards for this list, I considered major credit cards that are co-branded with hotels, cards with points that can be transferred to hotels, and cards that offer bonus points or perks at hotels. The best cards were chosen based on the value of rewards (both points and perks), fees, and general accessibility.

Best overall: Chase Sapphire Preferred

If you are somewhat brand loyal, the Chase Sapphire Preferred can give you the option to stick with your hotel brand of choice while also providing quite a bit of flexibility. The card has a $95 annual fee which is not waived the first year.

Points: The Chase Sapphire Preferred has long been a favorite travel and hotel credit card for its great benefits and flexible points. Chase created a proprietary reward system called Ultimate Rewards points, and the Sapphire Preferred card offers 2 Ultimate Rewards points per dollar spent on all travel and dining purchases and 1 Ultimate Reward point per dollar spent on everything else. Ultimate Rewards points can then be used to book hotels directly through Chase’s travel portal at a rate of 1.25 cents per point or points can be transferred to Ultimate Rewards partners like Hyatt, InterContinental Hotels Group, and Marriott (plus a number of airline partners) where they won’t be worth a constant amount (but could be worth much more). If you just want the cash back, Ultimate Rewards points can be redeemed for cash at a rate of 1 point for $0.01.

Perks: The Chase Sapphire Preferred offers car rental insurance and doesn’t charge foreign transaction fees. But the best perk might be peace of mind. The Sapphire Preferred offers trip delay insurance when your flights are delayed by 12 hours or more, or overnight, which can be a lifesaver when you have to pay for an expensive hotel at the last minute.

Learn more about the Chase Sapphire Preferred

Best value: IHG Rewards Club Premier Credit Card

