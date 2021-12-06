Best hot water bottles 2021: From personalised to velvet options

(Unsplash)

In the words of Hungarian humorist George Mikes: continental people have sex lives, the English have hot water bottles.

And why not? Who doesn’t love a hot water bottle on a frosty evening? Out of life’s small pleasures, there are few comparable to the feeling of sliding into bed when your feeling a chill, to be greeted by the warmth of pre-toasted sheets.

Largely inexpensive, very useful and available in an array of colours, styles, shapes or sizes: the trusty hot water bottle is a reliable companion throughout the winter, while also being capable of putting a smile on your face. Who needs a sex life indeed?

The origins of the hot water bottle go as far back as the 16th century. Early iterations such as the metal bed warmer were filled with hot charcoal and embers from the fire. They were then placed between sheets, a lid placed on top of the copper pan to prevent the bed setting on fire. Another example was the earthenware foot warmer, a large ceramic bottle, filled with hot water and stoppered with a stone cap or cork.

We’ve thankfully moved far away from the hazardous and cumbersome hot water bottles of the past. Today’s versions are safely enclosed in rubber, and dressed in fashionable sleeves and pockets. Whether you like yours in a novelty design and colourfully decorated, wrapped in neutral shades of luxe material, or obscenely fluffy and adorned with pom poms, there’s a hot water bottle out there with your name on it.

Read More

Best electric heaters: The best electric radiators, fan heaters, convection and halogen lamps in the UK

Best electric fireplaces: Top heaters for your home

Best electric blankets in the UK: Over-blankets, under-blankets and duvets for 2021

Best heated clothes airers: the top indoor electric airers to dry your clothes

Personalised hot water bottle in plush fur

We told you there’d be a hot water bottle out there with your name on it. This one comes in a variety of colours in plush faux fur and pom poms.

Story continues

Buy now £18.95, Etsy

Cashmere eye mask and hot water bottle set

This luxe iteration from COS would make a wonderful Christmas present. The cream cashmere hot water bottle cover and matching eye mask will elevate anyone’s sleep quality. It’s also available in charcoal.

Buy now £79.00, COS

Faux fur extra long hot water bottle

There may be a considerable amount of kettle filling needed for this extra long bottle but it’s a perfect option for those who’d like to mould there's around their body for maximum comfort. The sleeve comes in soft faux fur for extra warmth and cosiness.

Buy now £22.99, Lakeland

Sheepskin Hot Water Bottle

Providing a double whammy of heat and warmth, this bottle is ideal for particularly frosty times. Just imagine snuggling up with this heated up sheepskin.

Buy now £60.00, The White Company

Percy Pig Hot Water Bottle

Members of the Percy Pig fan club will adore this hot water bottle. Suitable for children and adults alike we couldn’t have an edit without at least one novelty option.

Buy now £19.50, M&S

Alphabet Hot Water Bottle and Eye Mask set

Not quite monogrammed but very close. There’s something quite decadent about having your initials on a hot water bottle, and at £17.50 with a matching eye mask, we’re not complaining.

Buy now £17.50, M&S

HOLISTIC SILK Silk Velvet Hot Water bottle

A very luxurious option that would make a good Christmas present for the person who has everything already. Available in pink and gold silk and velvet, this looks just as good as it feels.

Buy now £98.00, Wolf & Badger

Heathcote & Ivory Wild Wonder & Joy Hot Water Bottle

Elevate your bedroom with this floral show-stopper from John Lewis.

Buy now £18.00, John Lewis

Boden Velvet Hot Water Bottle

We absolutely adore the pink and wine colourway on this velvet iteration from Boden. It looks great and will undoubtedly feel just as great filled with scalding water housed in sumptuous velvet.

Buy now £38.00, John Lewis

Bonne Nuit Green Velvet Hot Water Bottle

We love the sleek sleeve design of this hot water bottle cover. The green sage velvet goes wonderfully with the soft pink and gold embroidery too.

Buy now £26.00, Oliver Bonas