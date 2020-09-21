The best horror movies on Amazon Prime right now

Horror films are better than ever before. In fact, with recent chillers like Ari Aster’s Hereditary and Robert Eggers’ The Lighthouse (both featured on our list), horror movies have evolved into emotionally complex art-house experiences. Of course, for those of us with a big, dark place in our hearts for OG titans like Freddy and Jason, there are still plenty of slashers and gore pics out there, too.

If you’re looking to enjoy an intense fright night, check out these great horror movies that you can stream on Amazon Prime today, featuring everything from the walking dead to vampires and troubling twists and turns, from as early as the 1920s to present day.

The feature film debut of one of the genre’s newest savants, Ari Aster, this gruesome and terrifying story follows a grieving family of four, some seemingly malevolent spirits, and the potential that a history of mental illness has plagued the bloodline, resulting in a series of elaborate deaths — or is it all a part of some bigger plan? Toni Collette is mesmerizing as the emotionally volatile Annie, the matriarch of the film’s doomed clan. Her powerhouse performance is only further buttressed by the talents of co-stars Gabriel Byrne (the father), Peter Wolff (the son), and Milly Shapiro (the extremely unusual daughter, Charlie). With sets that feel like elaborate mazes and camera-work that truly traps the viewer in the family’s physical and metaphorical labyrinths, Hereditary is one we’ll be talking about for a long time.

Rotten Tomatoes: 89%

Stars: Toni Collette, Alex Wolff, Milly Shapiro, Ann Dowd, Gabriel Byrne

Director: Ari Aster

Rating: R

Runtime: 127 minutes

Watch on Amazon Prime

It’s the zombie apocalypse, and passengers on a train to Busan are trapped as the walking dead seek out human flesh to feast on. Set in South Korea, the plot centers around Seok-woo (Gong Yoo), a workaholic divorced father traveling with his young daughter. The small family unit meets a host of idiosyncratic players on their train-ride, including a selfish COO, cheerleader, and homeless stowaway. When a woman who is infected boards the train, it becomes a do-or-die fight to survive. Lovers of the undead genre will feel quite at home with this thriller movie.

Story continues

Rotten Tomatoes: 94%

Stars: Gong Yoo, Ma Dong-seok, Jung Yu-mi

Director: Yeon Sang-ho

Rating: R

Runtime: 118 minutes

Watch on Amazon Prime

View photos

A pagan cult is at the center of this horrifying film about a group of friends who travel to Sweden to attend a festival that only comes around every 90 years… but get more than they bargained for upon arrival. The tone is immediately set when they discover the tortuous and disturbing commune is involved in human sacrifice and purging evil. It’s unsettling, but if you’re into that kind of thing, it’s the perfect flick to watch. A co-production between the U.S. and Sweden, it’s offered in English language. A hypnotic, dread-laden score by Bobby Krlic, set against Pawel Pogorzelski’s bright, ethereal visuals will be a treat for cinephiles; but anyone with a preference for disturbing-over-scary should feel a connection with Midsommar almost instantly.

Rotten Tomatoes: 83%

Stars: Florence Pugh, Jack Reynor, William Jackson Harper

Director: Ari Aster

Rating: R

Runtime: 148 minutes

Watch on Amazon Prime

View photos

One of the more recent films on this list, it’s filmed in black and white and uniquely in an almost square 1.19:1 aspect ratio to set the historical scene. The setting is the late 19th century and a storm strands two lighthouse keepers on a remote island. As they try and survive without going insane and killing one another, they experience vivid and frightening visions and reveal purported secrets. Writer Robert Eggers has said that his brother, who co-wrote the film with him, originally wanted to make the movie a contemporary take on Edgar Allan Poe’s The Light-House, but it then evolved into something completely different and utterly terrifying.

Rotten Tomatoes: 90%

Stars: Robert Pattinson, Willem Dafoe

Director: Robert Eggers

Rating: R

Runtime: 109 minutes

Watch on Amazon Prime

View photos

The scene is an island. After being shipwrecked, a man meets a big game hunter who he soon discovers loves to play a sinister game where he hunts other humans and displays their severed heads as trophies. Adapted from the 1924 short story of the same name written by Richard Connell and just an hour-long, it was interestingly made by a team that worked on the film King Kong, starred some of the same actors, and was filmed on the same set at nights.

Rotten Tomatoes: 100%

Stars: Joal McCrea, Fay Wray, Leslie Banks, Robert Armstrong

Director: Irving Pichel, Ernest B. Schoedsack

Rating: PG

Runtime: 62 minutes

Watch on Amazon Prime

View photos

In a post-apocalyptic world following the launch of a chemical weapon attack by the government, groups of survivors choose to follow their own paths to survival. Each group is very different from the next and they all have themes, from the Gamblers to the Playboys. The Domestics choose to live and survive without inciting violence. At the heart of the story are Markus and Nina, a Domestics couple relying on one another to stay safe, despite planning a divorce before the world as they knew it met its dire end.

Rotten Tomatoes: 100%

Stars: Tyler Hoechlin, Kate Bosworth

Director: Mike P. Nelson

Rating: R

Runtime: 95 minutes

Watch on Amazon Prime

View photos

Mandatory viewing for any classic horror movie fan, and widely considered the zombie film of all zombie films, Night of the Living Dead follows seven people stuck in a rural farmhouse, swarmed by herds of the undead that are desperate to feed on their flesh. Despite a small budget, it performed incredibly well at the box office. The film has since become a cult classic and has been analyzed for not only its cinematic quality but also interpreted as a piece of exquisite (albeit visually gruesome) social commentary.

Rotten Tomatoes: 97%

Stars: Judith O’Dea, Duane Jones, Marilyn Eastman, Karl Hardman, Judith Ridley, Keith Wayne

Director: George A. Romero

Rating: R

Runtime: 96 minutes

Watch on Amazon Prime

View photos

Dubbed an unauthorized production of Bram Stoker’s work and originally called Nosferatu, a Symphony of Horror (Nosferatu, eine Symphonie des Grauens), the silent German Expressionist film was about a vampire named Count Orlok who takes a special interest in his estate agent and, more importantly, his wife. Despite Stoker’s heirs having filed a copyright infringement lawsuit against the film given its striking similarities to Dracula, and a court ordering all copies to be destroyed, some pressings managed to survive. It is now described as being “based on Dracula by Bram Stoker.”

Rotten Tomatoes: 97%

Stars: Max Schrek, Gustav von Wangenheim, Greta Schroder

Director: F.W. Murnau

Rating: PG

Runtime: 94 minutes

Watch on Amazon Prime

View photos A Quiet Place on Amazon Prime More

Despite not having much dialogue, this film was a critical box office success. The world has come to an end and a terrifying creature with an acute sense of hearing attacks and kills if you make a single sound. A family is managing to survive thanks, in large part, to their ability to communicate via sign language. But when their baby is born, they must find new ways to survive amidst seemingly impossible challenges. While blood and gore is at a minimum here, tension courses through the entire film, and from scene-to-scene, the anxiety is always one-upping itself.

Rotten Tomatoes: 95%

Stars: Emily Blunt, John Krasinski

Director: John Krasinski

Rating: PG-13

Runtime: 90 minutes

Watch on Amazon Prime

View photos

A silent film, it’s one of many that tells the story of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde, all based on the 1886 novella The Strange Case of Dr Jekyll and Mr. Hyde by Robert Louis Stevenson, and the 1887 stage play by Thomas Russell Sullivan. As the well-known story goes, a doctor conducts experiments trying to separate what he believes to be dual personalities found in every human. But things go awry, resulting in him flipping back and forth between his own good and evil sides.

Rotten Tomatoes: 92%

Stars: John Barrymore, Martha Mansfield, Charles W. Lane, Nita Naldi

Director: John S. Robertson

Rating: G

Runtime: 79 minutes

Watch on Amazon Prime

View photos

When a group of college students set out to a cabin in the woods for some R&R, they get more than they bargained for. It seems there are evil technicians in an underground lab watching them, feeding them drugs to monitor their reactions, and looking on as monsters and zombies attack them. While the plot sounds like something out of a low-budget B-list indie horror flick, the film, which was produced and written by Joss Whedon, was well received by critics and audiences, alike.

Rotten Tomatoes: 92%

Stars: Kristen Connolly, Chris Hemsworth, Anna Hutchison

Director: Drew Goddard

Rating: R

Runtime: 95 minutes

Watch on Amazon Prime

View photos

A revered cult classic, Phantasm follows the terror-plagued odyssey of teenaged Mike (A. Michael Baldwin) through a haunted but picturesque suburbia. The film opens with Mike’s brother, Tommy, being brutally murdered in a local cemetery, and from there, the horrors only grow. Turns out the killer could be a ghoul known only as the Tall Man (Angus Scrimm). As Mike and a family friend, Reggie (Reggie Bannister), begin unpacking the mysteries surrounding Tommy’s death, the Tall Man mythos becomes painfully real as a bevy of chromium murder-drones and other paranormal menaces descend on the duo. Written and directed by Don Coscarelli — who was inspired by classics such as Dario Argento’s Suspiria — the look and feel of Phantasm can be found in recent genre films like It Follows, where dreamy visuals and lush, eerie soundtracks set the stage for horrors both campy and poignant.

Rotten Tomatoes: 73%

Stars: A. Michael Baldwin, Reggie Bannister, Angus Scrimm

Director: Don Coscarelli

Rating: R

Runtime: 88 minutes

Watch on Amazon Prime

View photos

They don’t make them like this anymore — well, at least the director doesn’t. The Devil’s Rejects showcases writer-director Rob Zombie at the height of his cinematic powers. Serving as a grittier and less campy sequel to his feature debut, House of 1,000 Corpses, the film follows the sadistically operatic Firefly clan on a cat-and-mouse chase through the desert ruins of old Texas, circa the 1970s. Led by the lightning performances of Sid Haig as the iconic Captain Spaulding, Bill Moseley as the ruthless Otis, and William Forsythe, a sheriff with a bloodlust for the Firefly clan, Rejects is equal parts horror and Western, and serves as a homage to American road films.

Rotten Tomatoes: 54%

Stars: Sid Haig, Bill Moseley, William Forsythe

Director: Rob Zombie

Rating: R

Runtime: 109 minutes

Watch on Amazon Prime

View photos

Critics remain divided on Grave Encounters, but for those with an open mind and a willingness to giggle, it’s the perfect midnight creeper. The setup is pretty familiar, thanks to our planet’s long and animated history of ghost-hunter shows like Ghost Adventures and Netflix’s recent docu-horror entry, Haunted. The film follows a paranormal research team investigating an abandoned asylum that is purportedly haunted — what could possibly go wrong? As ghouls emerge, exits vanish, and time starts to fold in on itself, the crew members start dropping like flies. It’s not elegant Oscar cinema, but for diehard found-footage fans, Grave Encounters is a steady genre romp that once you start, you won’t want to stop.

Rotten Tomatoes: 67%

Stars: Ben Wilkinson, Sean Rogerson, Juan Riedinger

Director: The Vicious Brothers

Rating: R

Runtime: 92 minutes

Watch on Amazon Prime

View photos Screenshot of Christina Hendricks and Bailee Madison in The Strangers: Prey at Night More

In 2008, writer/director Bryan Bertino’s The Strangers shocked audiences with a simple but terrifying story of two lovers being hunted by three masked assailants known only as Dollface, Pin-Up Girl, and The Man in the Mask. Winning big at the box office, a sequel idea was kicked around in Hollywood for years, and in 2018, we finally got it.

Directed by Johannes Roberts, from a script by The Strangers scribe Bryan Bertino and Ben Ketai, The Strangers: Prey at Night follows a family of four (Christina Hendricks, Martin Henderson, Bailee Madison, and Lewis Pullman) on a trip to visit relatives living in a trailer park. Well, it turns out the unholy trio of Dollface, Pin-Up, and The Man are back in business, as the innocent family of four arrives to find their aunt and uncle dead. As night descends, what started as an idyllic journey quickly devolves into a bloody fight for survival against the masked murderers.

Where the original film relies on exquisite sound design and dreadful slow burns to move the terror along, Prey at Night goes for the throat, delivering bigger set pieces and amped-up gore just as soon as the film begins.

Rotten Tomatoes: 39%

Stars: Christina Hendricks, Martin Henderson, Bailee Madison

Director: Johannes Roberts

Rating: R

Runtime: 85 minutes

Watch on Amazon Prime

View photos Screen grab of Jesse Eisenberg and Imogen Poots from Vivarium More

Ah yes, the joys of buying your first home. As if closing costs, inspections, and the pains of moving day weren’t hell enough, imagine being trapped in a neighborhood where all the houses are exactly the same — and there’s no escape. That’s where director/co-writer Lorcan Finnegan’s Vivarium gets started. After Tom and Gemma (Jesse Eisenberg and Imogen Poots) travel to the mysterious development of Yonder with their oddball realtor, Martin (Jonathan Aris), the agent seemingly disappears. Upon further investigation, the couple discovers that Yonder seems to have no visible end, and that no matter where they go or what they do, Tom and Gemma can’t get away from their “dream home.” Even after burning it to the ground, it magically reappears.

Vivarium is a co-production between Ireland, Denmark, and Belgium that had its world premiere at Cannes 2019. A labyrinthine nightmare, Eisenberg and Poots flourish as Tom and Gemma, an innocent young couple that slowly begins losing their minds and overall grip on reality, especially once a newborn baby arrives — appearing out of the clear blue. Is this maze of suburbia all in their head, or are their sinister forces at play? You’ll just have to watch to find out.

Rotten Tomatoes: 72%

Stars: Jesse Eisenberg, Imogen Poots, Jonathan Aris

Director: Lorcan Finnegan

Rating: R

Runtime: 97 minutes

Watch on Amazon Prime

View photos Screenshot of James Brolin/Margot Kidder from The Amityville Horror More

Here’s another great film about haunted home ownership that never really gets the praise it deserves. Based on the bestselling book by Jay Anson, director Stuart Rosenberg’s The Amityville Horror stars James Brolin and Margot Kidder as George and Kathy Lutz, newlyweds with three kids from Kathy’s previous marriage who have just found the house of their dreams, a lakefront colonial in Long Island. During their tour of the property, their realtor informs them of the infamous tragedy that took place in the home just a year ago — the eldest son of the previous owners, Ronald DeFeo Jr., murdered his entire family, claiming he heard demonic voices telling him to commit the horrid act. George and Kathy are a bit spooked by the grim news but undeterred from securing their dream abode. Bad idea, of course.

A never-ending series of strange events unfold. The house is always freezing, a family of flies invades an upstairs bedroom, religious figures are attacked and desecrated, and George and Kathy start losing their minds. The Amityville Horror is based on some very Google-worthy true events, specifically the DeFeo murders. How much truth-bending Jay Anson and the Lutz family committed when writing the non-fiction source novel, we may never know. That being said, Hollywood’s take on the couple’s supposed paranormal experiences is lushly photographed and brilliantly acted by both Brolin and Kidder.

Rotten Tomatoes: 27%

Stars: James Brolin, Margot Kidder, Rod Steiger

Director: Stuart Rosenberg

Rating: R

Runtime: 117 minutes

Watch on Amazon Prime