The Best Horror Movies of 2023 (So Far)

Who doesn’t love a good scare? If you’re in search of things that go bump in the night or on-screen terrors that are sure to give you nightmares then this list is for you. While it can be frightening to pinpoint what type of scares you’re looking for, demand for horror movies is on the rise, and we’ve taken up the task of finding the scariest movies of the year so far.

This is by no means complete as the year isn’t over just yet, but fear not dear reader. There’s already a bountiful selection of horrors that await you, here are some of the best horror movies of 2023.