The best at-home workout equipment to buy, starting at $8
The physical benefits of exercise may be apparent, but moving your body can also provide plenty of benefits for your mental health. That’s why during periods of uncertainty, when feelings of anxiety and depression can take hold, a moderate exercise routine may help.
According to a recent study, working out four times per week for 35 minutes at a moderate level can lower levels of depression, anxiety, hostility and anger among “healthy but sedentary” adults in their 20s, 30s and 40s. The research was published in Health Psychology by doctors at Columbia University Medical Center in New York City, and cited by The New York Times.
If your gym is currently closed and you want to do a little more than jog around the block, at-home exercise is key. Working out at home is nothing new — remember Jane Fonda videos from the 1980s or Tae Bo from the 1990s? In recent years, other online exercise forums like Aaptiv, Obé Fitness, Nike Training Club and Peloton have gained popularity for those who don’t want to leave their home to sweat. (Plus, in light of recent events, many of us can’t leave our homes to sweat.)
For most at-home workouts, you can use your own bodyweight. But you may want to throw some equipment into the mix to increase the difficulty of your at-home sessions.
Here’s some of the best at-home workout equipment that you can use to really feel the burn. Shop below for products under $20 that you can easily store away or scoop up bigger pieces of equipment worth the investment..
Under $20
Letsfit Resistance Loop Exercise Bands, Set Of 5 on Amazon, $7.99
3-Pound Neoprene Hand Weights from Gaiam, $13.96
Everyday Yoga Mat from Yoga Outlet, $18.98
Ab Wheel from Gaiam, $19.98
Restore Self-Guided Stability Ball from Gaiam, $19.99
Between $21–$50
Doorway Pull Up Bar from Amazon, $25.99
Yoga For Beginners Kit from Gaiam, $29.98
Perfect Fitness Perfect Pushup Elite from Amazon, $29.99
10-Pound Neoprene Hand Weights from Gaiam, $39.96
15-Pound Kettlebell from SPRI, $47.98
Between $51–$100
15-Pound Neoprene Hand Weights from Gaiam, $59.96
Bala Bangles 2-Pound Wrist And Ankle Weights from Carbon28, $65
The Reversible Yoga Mat from Lululemon, $68
Gear 1 Smart Resistance Training With Premium Membership from Hyfit, $79
Tangram Factory Medium LED Smart Jump Rope from Bloomingdale’s, $79.95
Boxing Speedbag Kit from Everlast, $99.99
Over $100
Stealth Core Trainer from Amazon, $139
MaxKare Stationary Bike from Amazon, $269.91
Sunny Health And Fitness Folding Treadmill from Amazon, $349.97 (Orig. $399)
The Mirror from Mirror, $1,495
The MYX Bike from MYXFitness, $1,299
If you like to workout at home, check out this review of Obé fitness.
