Best home gym equipment for a full-body workout

We may be stuck indoors in the process of social distancing but that doesn't mean that you need to leave your fitness routine behind.

It is now more important than ever to stay healthy and active, keeping your mind sharp and getting your body moving and at-home workouts can be just as effective as going to the gym.

With the right equipment, you can get your blood pumping and sweat dripping from the comfort of your own home alongside doable workouts. YouTube and the latest Instagram Live stories from gyms around the world are a valuable tool where you can participate alongside trained instructors and add extra weights to up the intensity.

You don’t have to be a gym bunny, there is no better time to start getting into shape to reduce stress relief and clear your mind.

We have broken down the equipment below by the type of exercise; lower, upper, cardio and core where there are, of course, some crossovers. There are options for all sizes of homes or apartments, from larger spaces where you may be able to incorporate a state-of-the-art running machine, to the smaller areas where you only need an easily storable resistance band to really feel the burn.

Best exercise equipment for cardio

Peloton Bike

A Peloton bike is a sure fire way to get your blood pumping. It can work all aspects of the body including legs, arms, abs and even lower back, all while helping you boost your cardio fitness and burn fat. The bike is a low-impact workout and so, is ideal for those recovering from possible injuries. With Peloton, you can stream live classes to give you that extra level of motivation.

From £1,750 | Peloton

See our selection of the best exercise bikes here

WaterRower Rowing Machine with S4 Performance Monitor

A rowing machine targets all muscle groups to strengthen and tone each area from your shoulders and arms, to your back and even your hamstrings and glutes. The WaterRower makes the whole experience that extra bit more realistic as it stimulates the feeling and resistance of rowing in water.

£990 | John Lewis

See our selection of the best rowing machines here

Shop directly at WaterRower here or a similar version at Amazon (£749.99)

Everlast Target Freestanding Punchbag

You may be surprised to learn that boxing can burn an impressive amount of calories in only an hour. The cardio and core workout boosts your endurance, strength and helps to tone almost all aspects of the body. This freestanding option from Everlast doesn’t need any DIY or permanent fixing and is complete with numbers to improve your accuracy. Check out Nate Bower on YouTube who has an extensive amount of videos ranging from conditioning, to HIIT.

You will of course also need gloves. We are a big fan of this star print option from Fabienne Chapot but if you are looking for a more traditional set, go for these Everlast Elites. This beginners set from Adidas comes complete with wraps and a mouthguard.

£129.99 | Argos

Shop more boxing equipment here

Nike Fundamental Speed Skipping Rope

With just the minimal investment of a skipping rope, you can burn fat, tone muscle and boost your cardio. It is great for stamina, endurance and even balance for a full body workout. This rope from Nike is durable and can be adjusted based on your height.

£17.99 | Argos

Reebok GX40s One Electronic Cross Trainer

If you have the space, a cross trainer is one of the most fun bits of equipment that you can use to aid in weight loss and work your entire body. You can also work on endurance while enjoying a film or TV show. The option from Reebok is a durable and sturdy device that has 12 user programmes. The display monitors time, speed, distance, total distance and heart rate with adjustable foot pedals.

Argos

£379.99 | Argos

Life Fitness T3 Treadmill with Track Connect Console

Whether you are an experienced runner or looking to dip your toe in, these machines are an investment but they are certainly worth it. Running on the street can put a lot of pressure on your body, particularly your knees, ankles and back which is reduced when on the machine. You can also alter the intensity of speed and incline. The T3 is a state-of-the-art machine with shock absorption and 14 programmes to choose between.

£2,795 | Best Gym Equipment

See our selection of the best running machines here

Best exercise equipment for your core

Yogamatters Sticky Yoga Mat

Yoga is godsend for stress relieving but is also a great exercise for balance, flexibility, muscle strength and much, much more. It is easier than you think to kickstart your yoga practice, all you need is a mat with good grip and cushioning like this option from Yogamatters and you are good to go. Check out London-based spinning and yoga studio Psycle for its live videos and IGTV that talk you through a session for all abilities.

£20 | Amazon

See our selection of the best at-home yoga equipment here.

adidas Ab Wheel

Get your abs engaged with this simple but effective bit of tech for all abilities. It encourages you maximise your workout for stronger and more defined abs. The wheel also doubles up as an upper body exercise. This Adidas variation has an 18cm diameter and comfortable, easy-grip handles.

£16.99 | Amazon

Everlast Medicine Ball

A medicine ball is actually a very versatile piece of gym equipment. You can use it in a large variety of exercises to up the intensity, strengthen and tone. You can Russian twist, lunge, burpee and deadlift as well as many others while holding the ball. There are also a fun array of workouts for two people where you pass the ball between you because teamwork makes the dream work! They can be quite pricey but Everlast offer this iteration with the addition of handles to make it more secure. It comes in a range of weights from three to 10kg.

£25.99 | Sports Direct

Best exercise equipment for upper body

Body Sculpture Body Gym

Without needing to drill or permanently fasten to your door, you can make the most of this pull up bar for an effective upper body workout. It has soft grips and can be moved around for various exercises from pull and chin-ups to push and sit-ups.

Argos

£19.99 | Argos

Iron Fitness Adjustable Dumbbells Pair

This innovative dumbell can be adjusted from 2.5 to 24kg so you can gradually build up the weight without having to constantly invest in new bits of equipment. It is ideal for space-saving for those with less storage options and helps you add intensity to any upper, lower or core workout. You can use for bent-over rows, deadlifts, arm swings, bench presses and many more.

Amazon

£329.99 | Amazon

Best exercise equipment for lower body

METIS Neoprene Kettlebells [4-20kg]

By adding a kettlebell to your workout, you can improve on your coordination, balance and strength. Incorporate for a kettlebell swing, goblet squat or lunge press will tone and sculpt more effectively. This set of three will help you vary the weight depending on the exercise and your ability where you can build up as you get stronger.

Amazon

£22.99 | Amazon

Reebok Adjustable Ankle Weights

Whether you are taking your pilates class to the next level or just looking to amp up your lower body workout, these ankle weights will help do exactly that. They will help your muscles activate and work harder leaving you with more toned legs and a lifted bum.

£12.50 | Argos

Resistance Bands Set of 4

Resistance bands can make an exercise easier or harder depending on their stretchiness. You can use them to work just about any muscle to bring variety into any routine and help recover from an injury. This very space-efficient piece of gym equipment can help with mobility, flexibility and toning. Use in exercises like donkey kicks, glute bridges, side steps and squats to up the ante.

Amazon

£7.95 | Amazon

Body Sculpture Deluxe Pilates Set

Pilates is a great workout for those looking for a low-impact exercise that will still result in a sweat. It will improve your muscle strength, flexibility, balance and control and is appropriate for all ages and abilities. It's helpful to have the correct equipment and this starter pack from Body Sculpture will have you well on your way. It includes a gym ball, pump, resistance band and weighted balls.

£24.99 | Argos

