The best home deals on Our Place, Le Creuset and Dyson at the Nordstrom Anniversary sale

Shop the Nordstrom Anniversary sale for the best home deals on kettles, candles, blankets, cookware and more.

Whether your cooking arsenal is missing something or you need a new blanket to tie a room together, Nordstrom has you covered. During the brand's Anniversary sale, you can shop a plethora of home deals from Barefoot Dreams, Dyson, Le Creuset and more to help you upgrade your living space this summer and beyond.

Nordstrom Anniversary sale home deals

From now through Sunday, August 6, you can browse hundreds of discounts on vacuums, pans, kettles and so much more at the massive Nordstrom Anniversary sale. Keep scrolling to explore the awesome home deals we found available today at Nordstrom.

The best home deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2023

1. Our Place Always Pan 2.0 Set

Celebrate the Nordstrom Anniversary sale with this incredible deal on a do-it-all pan.

The Always Pan from Our Place is one of our favorite pieces of multi-use cookware, and it's on sale during the Nordstrom Anniversary sale right now. The Always Pan 2.0 set, which comes with a lid, spatula and steamer basket, is typically $150, but today it's only $112.99 at Nordstrom. With this incredible pan, you can make tons of recipes and use it as a sauté pan, a steamer, a skillet and more.

From $112.99 at Nordstrom (Save $37.01)

2. Barefoot Dreams In the Wild Throw Blanket

Get a cozy throw blanket from Barefoot Dreams that comes in four stylish colors.

Cozy up with summer savings by shopping this amazing Nordstrom deal on an In the Wild throw blanket from Barefoot Dreams. The comfy blanket comes in four colors and can fit as a stylish addition to your living room or bedroom decor. Generally $180, this throw is on sale at Nordstrom for $119.99—saving you $60.01 in the process.

$119.99 at Nordstrom (Save $60.01)

3. Dyson V11 Extra Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Nab $100 off a powerful Dyson vacuum at Nordstrom today.

Suck up the summer savings with the Dyson V11 Extra cordless vacuum cleaner at Nordstrom. This powerful vacuum is $100 off during the Nordstrom Anniversary sale and is equipped with a lot of suction and up to an hour of run time that'll let you get a great clean. Shop for this deal right now before Nordstrom's annual sale wraps up.

$499.99 at Nordstrom (Save $100)

4. Sijo Eucalyptus Tencel Lyocell Sheet Set

Score massive savings on sheets, bedding and more at Nordstrom.

Stay cool during summer nights with this cool Sijo sheet set on sale at Nordstrom. The sustainably-sourced sheets provide a natural comfort and are available for as low as $115.99. These sheets are available in various sizes and come in nine colors so you can find the perfect look for your master suite or guest room.

From $115.99 at Nordstrom (Save $29.01 to 41.01)

5. Fellow Corvo EKG Electric Kettle

Score more than $40 off this tea kettle during the Nordstrom Anniversary sale.

Perfect your tea making with this electric kettle from Fellow that's available for more than $45 off at Nordstrom. The Corvo kettle is made from a sturdy stainless steel and can keep your tea at the desired temperature for up to a whole hour. Shop for this impressive kitchen addition today before the Nordstrom Anniversary sale wraps up.

$149.99 at Nordstrom (Save $45.01)

More must-shop home deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2023

