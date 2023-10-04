5 holiday party dresses that give the best Sugar Plum Fairy vibes

According to me, the holiday season is basically here (sorry to all of you #spookyszn enthusiasts). This means it's time to make sure that your holiday party wardrobe is stacked with festive outfits. No one likes running around last minute!

While all your planned Thanksgiving dinner outfit and fashion looks for other holiday events with the fam probably consist of sweaters, knits and more classic holiday wear, we're talking about holiday parties. And parties mean festive, fun, trendy and sparkly outfits. Plus, when it comes to holiday party dresses, there's no shortage of options. Still, we narrowed it down to a tight five holiday party dresses for your festive needs.

Scroll below to shop the best holiday party dresses that make a statement, from minis to satin and, of course, sequins.

Anthropologie Hutch Serena Bow Mini Dress This green two-toned satin mini dress is giving '90s Christmas special in the best and chicest way. $60 at Anthropologie

Nordstrom Bardot Skylar Strapless Lace Minidress A classic LBD with some lace is a surefire way to up the fashion ante this year. $179 at Nordstrom

