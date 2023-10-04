5 holiday party dresses that give the best Sugar Plum Fairy vibes
According to me, the holiday season is basically here (sorry to all of you #spookyszn enthusiasts). This means it's time to make sure that your holiday party wardrobe is stacked with festive outfits. No one likes running around last minute!
While all your planned Thanksgiving dinner outfit and fashion looks for other holiday events with the fam probably consist of sweaters, knits and more classic holiday wear, we're talking about holiday parties. And parties mean festive, fun, trendy and sparkly outfits. Plus, when it comes to holiday party dresses, there's no shortage of options. Still, we narrowed it down to a tight five holiday party dresses for your festive needs.
Scroll below to shop the best holiday party dresses that make a statement, from minis to satin and, of course, sequins.
This green two-toned satin mini dress is giving '90s Christmas special in the best and chicest way.
The glorious swingy, gathered skirt is one thing — but the red pussy bow and long puff sleeves is where this holiday-ready dress really shines.
A classic LBD with some lace is a surefire way to up the fashion ante this year.
Nothing is more classic than a sequined mini dress for the holidays. However, this dress takes it up a notch with a plunging criss-cross back.
Who says pink isn't a holiday color? This dramatic sparkly skater dress is the epitome of "visions of sugar plums," and we're in love.
