5 holiday party dresses that give the best Sugar Plum Fairy vibes

Sarah Weldon
Updated ·1 min read
According to me, the holiday season is basically here (sorry to all of you #spookyszn enthusiasts). This means it's time to make sure that your holiday party wardrobe is stacked with festive outfits. No one likes running around last minute!

While all your planned Thanksgiving dinner outfit and fashion looks for other holiday events with the fam probably consist of sweaters, knits and more classic holiday wear, we're talking about holiday parties. And parties mean festive, fun, trendy and sparkly outfits. Plus, when it comes to holiday party dresses, there's no shortage of options. Still, we narrowed it down to a tight five holiday party dresses for your festive needs.

Scroll below to shop the best holiday party dresses that make a statement, from minis to satin and, of course, sequins.

Anthropologie

Hutch Serena Bow Mini Dress

This green two-toned satin mini dress is giving '90s Christmas special in the best and chicest way.

$60 at Anthropologie
ASOS

ASOS LUXE Curve Long-Sleeved Pussy Bow Satin Skater Mini Dress

The glorious swingy, gathered skirt is one thing — but the red pussy bow and long puff sleeves is where this holiday-ready dress really shines.

$128 at ASOS
Nordstrom

Bardot Skylar Strapless Lace Minidress

A classic LBD with some lace is a surefire way to up the fashion ante this year.

$179 at Nordstrom
Lulus

Lulus Famous Behavior Silver Sequin Cowl Neck Mini Dress

Nothing is more classic than a sequined mini dress for the holidays. However, this dress takes it up a notch with a plunging criss-cross back.

$69 at Lulus
Free People

For Love & Lemons Candice Mini Dress

Who says pink isn't a holiday color? This dramatic sparkly skater dress is the epitome of "visions of sugar plums," and we're in love.

$289 at Free People

