These are the Best Holiday Pajamas—From Fancy to Festive to Just Plain Fuzzy

It's beginning to look like the holidays, and even though this year is different than others, the holiday spirit is very much alive. Of course, we're giving our festive outfits a 2020 spin by making them loungewear-only (comfort, duh) and decking ourselves out in holiday pajamas. Oh yeah, this year we're all about indulging in super-comfy ensembles that lift our spirits, are warm and stretchy, and spark some very necessary end-of-the-year joy.

With that said, holiday-inspired pajamas are the only things we'll be wearing from now until the end of the year. Reindeers? Check. Elf onesies? Check. Menorah sleep dresses? Check. Here, check out the cute and cozy holiday pajamas we'll be snuggling up in all season.



Show yourself some (s)elf-love by snuggling up in this cute onesie. If elves aren't your thing, this comfy pajama is also available in reindeer, Santa, and snow man designs.



You can't go wrong with a timeless candy-cane inspired pajama set. This thermal pajama set is available in both straight sizes and plus-sizes, ranging from XS-3XL.



Flannel will always be on-trend during chilly months, and this menorah-printed pajama gives the classic design a festive twist. Love it as much as we do? This Hanukkah-inspired collection has a piece for everybody in your family—including your four-legged friends.



These fleece pajamas are so comfy that you'll never want to take them off. In fact, the brand says that you can wear them under your clothes for extra warmth if you so desire. After all, baby it's cold outside.



Whether you're celebrating Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanza, or anything in between, we can all agree that 'tis the season to be drinking. This fun holiday pajama set is the perfect ensemble for all your Zoom celebrations and movie marathons.

Green tartan is the ever-classic print that looks good on everybody, but if you want to switch it up, Old Navy offers 11 other design variations. From Santa prints and plaid to fair isle designs and candy canes, you're sure to find that one of these 100% cotton pajama sets is perfect for you.



Celebrate the end of the year festivities with these adorable pajamas that are bear-y adorable. Made of 100% cotton, they're super warm, super cute, and super cheery.