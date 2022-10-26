Best holiday gifts 2022: The ultimate gift guide for everyone on your list!

Jeaneen Russell, Reviewed
·7 min read
— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

The holiday shopping season is already well underway. This year, (thanks to massive inflation rates), shopping early for the best holiday gifts makes a lot of sense, so you don't have to spend all your hard-earned cash at once scouring for what's left in stock. Plus, many gifts are on sale right now ahead of Black Friday 2022 (Friday, November 25), making it the perfect time to find the best deals on gifts this holiday season.

Here at Reviewed, it's literally our job to find the best gifts for everyone on your list. Our experts spend countless hours curating, testing and reviewing products all year long so we can present the best gifts on the market for your spouse, kids, best friends and even your pets. Whether they're obsessed with the latest tech, the outdoorsy type or someone who loves to cook, you'll find the perfect gift idea within our ultimate gift guide for anyone on your list below. On a budget? We've also curated awesome gifts under $25, and just below, check out the best deals on gifts we love that are on sale right now. Go ahead, start shopping!

  • Go to: Gifts for her

  • Go to: Gifts for him

  • Go to: Gifts for kids

  • Go to: Gifts for pets

  • Go to: Gifts for any budget

Best gifts on sale for anyone on your list

Looking to save some cash? Check out these holiday gift ideas that are currently available at a great discount, including our top-rated robot vacuum, one of our best Air Fryer Toaster Ovens and our favorite coat for women.

Best gifts for her

These are our top picks for the gifts she wants in 2022, including some of the best stuff we've tested, top-rated items and things our editors own, love and recommend.

Shopping guide for her

Best gifts for him

This year, show the special guy in your life you've been paying attention, and give him something he'll really love, whether he's into golfing, camping or fitness.

Shopping guide for him

Best gifts for kids

From the hottest new toys of 2022 to all-time favorites from years past, we have a great selection at a variety of price points. These are the best Christmas and holiday gifts for kids of all ages.

Best gifts for kids: 58 gifts kids actually want in 2022

Best Melissa & Doug gifts: The best Melissa & Doug toys at Amazon

Best Lego gifts: 15 Lego sets at Amazon to buy now before they sell out

Kids Advent calendars: Grab these popular Disney Advent calendars before they're gone

Best gifts for pets

If you consider your pet a member of the family, chances are you get them gifts for the holidays—we certainly do! Whether you’re looking for something small and inexpensive or want to go all-out for your dog or cat, we’ve got a wide range of amazing pet gifts to choose from.

Best gifts for dogs: Holiday dog gifts to get your paws on

Best gifts for cats and cat lovers: 10 purr-fect gifts for cats and cat lovers

Best gifts for every budget

If you're looking for something special but have a budget in mind, you've come to the right place.  Whether you're shopping for a luxury gift for your partner or a thoughtful, inexpensive gift for a friend, we've got the best gifts for every budget to consider this holiday season.

Luxury gifts: 30 luxury gifts people are obsessing over in 2022

Gifts under $100: 50 best gifts under $100

Gifts under $50: 50 best gifts under $50

Gifts under $25: 44 great gifts under $25

When does the holiday season begin?

The holiday season generally refers to the time between Thanksgiving in November through New Year's Day in January, when holidays such as Christmas, Hanukkah and Kwanzaa are observed. In 2022, Christmas Day is on Sunday, December 25, Hanukkah begins on Sunday, December 18 and ends on Monday, December 26, and Kwanzaa begins on Monday, December 26 and ends on Sunday, January 1.

How much should you spend on a holiday gift?

Let's start off by saying, it's the thought that counts, right? Even so, those thoughts turn into dollars and according to the National Retail Federation, the average American spent about $1,000 on holiday gifts in 2021. Now, with inflation rates skyrocketing in 2022, we know it's important to consider your budget and score some excellent deals, which is why we've curated the best gifts for every budget, from luxury gifts to gifts under $10.

Where are the best places to shop for holiday gifts?

Amazon is our go-to place to shop for all the best holiday gifts of 2022. You can shop for everything from toys and clothing to the brand new Apple Airpods Pro—and purchase them all in the same online cart.

If you're looking for something more specific, we're also obsessing over gifts this year at Nordstrom, Uncommon Goods, Walmart, Best Buy and lululemon. No matter what kind of gift your'e after, you're sure to find it at these top retailers.

