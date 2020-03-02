The best high-impact sports bras that provide maximum support

Nike Women's Shape Zippered High Support Sports Bra

For a long run or an intense HIIT session, you definitely need a bra that can withstand the exercise and won’t lose its shape. After all, the last setback you need from securing that personal record is a bra that won’t provide any of the support it promises to do. From moisture-wicking fabric to zip-front designs, these sports bras are some of the best on the market right now.

Yahoo Sports is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability is subject to change.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Manufactured with the brand’s signature microthread technology, the fabric promises to feel comfortable against your skin. Plus, the straps are adjustable and convertible for a unique fit.

Features in this product includes a modified racerback design for extra support and moisture-wicking properties and perforations that help allow airflow.

In addition to Dri-FIT technology, this bra has the benefit of sewn-in padded cups which offer shaping and support.

The straps on this Adidas bra are multifunctional, so you can customize your comfort and support based on the workout of the day.

Thanks to the soft seams in this bra, you get a barely there feel instead of bulky support, elevating your workout in the best way.

The strappy design on the back of this bra make it super fashionable and added lycra fabric gives it a nice stretch and helps retain the shape.

Grab this bra at nearly $20 off. Ideal for running, features include padded straps and four-way stretch material.