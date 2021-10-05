The Best High-Waisted Leggings, According to the Editors Who Tried Them

Editors Favorite High-Raise Leggings

A good pair of high-waisted leggings is a must for high-intensity workouts and comfortable lounging alike. Unlike low- and mid-rise leggings, higher-waisted options are more likely to stay put, so you don't have to worry about continuously pulling them up during a fitness class or feeling uncomfortable if the waistband rolls down as you move. Super high-waisted leggings are also ideal for wearing with crop tops and sports bras for a bit more coverage.

If you take a scan of the current online offerings of the best high-waisted leggings, you'll be bombarded with thousands of options. In a bid to make your search easier, we tapped 14 shopping pros for their favorite ultra high-waisted leggings. Their picks include heavy-duty workout leggings, "buttery soft" lounge leggings, sculpting compression leggings, leggings with pockets, and even stylish faux leather leggings. Some are available to order on Amazon, while others come from brands like American Eagle, Lululemon, Athleta, Outdoor Voices, and Spanx.

What to Look for in High-Waisted Leggings:

Depending on your needs, there are a few things to keep in mind when searching for the right pair of leggings. If you're planning to wear them during sweaty workouts, a breathable, moisture-wicking material is a must. Whereas you might consider a thinner, softer option if you're shopping for something to wear around the house. And if you're hoping to get away with wearing leggings to work (no judgement!), go for a durable, thick material and pick a length that reaches your ankles to more closely resemble pants. Pair them with an oversized sweater or button-down to finish the look.

The Best High-Waisted Leggings:

Ahead, learn more about 14 editor-approved high-waisted leggings.

Best Amazon Find: CRZ Yoga Naked Feeling High-Waisted Workout Leggings

The Fit: They run a bit big but have an adjustable drawstring

How We Tested: Worn regularly to work out in for nearly a year

Recommended for: Running, yoga, and other fitness classes

Keep in Mind: Consider ordering your usual size and one down to determine your best fit

After my favorite leggings were discontinued, I tested dozens of styles and found this $26 pair with 10,000 five-star Amazon ratings to be the best overall. They come in 42 colors and prints, feature handy side pockets, and have a concealed drawstring at the waist, making them adjustable and ensuring that they don't slide down mid-workout. I've had them for nearly a year, and found them to be great for running, yoga, Zumba, and OrangeTheory classes, but their flattering look makes them one of my go-to pieces for everyday wear. They run a bit big, so I'd recommend ordering your typical size and one down to see what fits best. — Jessica Leigh Mattern, Amazon Ecommerce Editor

Editors Favorite High-Raise Leggings

Best for Long Legs: Athleta Ultra High-Rise Elation Tight

The Fit: They run true to size and are available in regular, tall, and petite sizes

How We Tested: Worn to workout in about once a week for two years

Recommended for: Exercise and grocery store trips

Keep in Mind: They'll last longer if you keep them out of the dryer

These are my go-to leggings for just about everything—lounging, a quick trip to the grocery store, hot yoga, you name it. As a tall gal (5'11"), I love that these come in a tall size for extra length. They run true to size, keeping me hugged in like a good pair of leggings should without feeling squeezed. Athleta's breathable Powervita fabric is buttery soft and moves with me through every asana without ever getting saggy. I have a black pair, and I never worry about them being see-through during downward dog. I love the ultra-high rise (great for crop tops!) and thick waistband that smoothes and doesn't roll no matter what. Plus, the waistband has a secret pocket in the back that's big enough to hold a phone during outdoor walks. I've been wearing these to the hot yoga studio at least once a week for two years, and they still look brand new. (Note: As a rule, I always wash all of my leggings in cold water and air dry them to avoid shrinkage and fabric wear.) — Laura Miller, Editor & Strategist, Performance Content

Editors Favorite High-Raise Leggings

Most Stylish: Spanx Faux Leather Leggings

The Fit: Run small but feel comfortable; consider sizing up

How We Tested: Two years of frequent wear

Recommended for: Work, dinner, and walking around town

Keep in Mind: They have a tight fit that offers some compression, so order a size or two up depending on your comfort preferences

I'd been eyeing these faux-leather leggings from Spanx for a while before I finally decided to actually buy them. I knew from friends and coworkers that they run small, so I sized up to get a perfect (yet compressive) fit. The high-waisted leggings are incredibly comfortable but still look nice enough to go out in. I've had them for about two years, and I've worn them practically everywhere, including the office, dinner with friends, and exploring the city—often paired with an oversized sweater. I've even had strangers stop me on the street to ask where I got them. If I were to order the leggings again, I would probably get an even bigger size so they would be easier to put on and take off. (Even though I gained some weight during the pandemic, these leggings are stretchy enough to still fit me pretty well.) — Amina Lake Abdelrahman, Product Reviews Writer

Biggest Splurge: Lululemon Fast and Free High-Rise Tight

The Fit: True to size with a good amount of stretch

How We Tested: Four years of activities

Recommended for: Sweaty workouts and long-haul flights

Keep in Mind: They're expensive but durable

These Lululemon tights are the holy grail of high-waisted, flattering, and sweat-wicking leggings. I've had mine for more than four years, and they're still in just as great condition as they were when they first came in the mail. They fit true to size but are so stretchy that they never feel constricting, even on days when I feel bloated. The leggings lasted me through runs, spin sessions, and Pilates classes; they're so comfortable that I even wear them on long flights. They're also breathable enough that I can do a sweaty HIIT workout in them and my legs still feel aired out. Even though I have more than 20 pairs of leggings, I always reach for my Fast and Free pair before anything else. — Nina Huang, Lifestyle Ecommerce Writer

Editors Favorite High-Raise Leggings

Best Patterned: Beach Riot Piper Legging

The Fit: True to size with a flattering look

How We Tested: More than a year of wear

Recommended for: High-intensity workouts

Keep in Mind: Size options are limited

I've tried at least 30 pairs of high-waisted leggings, and I keep coming back to these from low-key California brand Beach Riot. I'm not a big fan of leopard print, but the Piper leggings fit so well, I made an exception. I've had them for more than a year now, and they're still the comfiest, most flattering pair I own. They have a waistband that starts at the hips, stops at the belly button, and somehow never rolls down, even during hour-long HIIT classes. In my opinion, they're true to size, but the brand needs to offer a wider range—everyone deserves to experience this level of comfort. — Tess Garcia, Ecommerce Writer

Editors Favorite High-Raise Leggings

Most Affordable: 90 Degree by Reflex Power Flex Yoga Pants

The Fit: Order your go-to size for a tight but comfortable fit

How We Tested: Worn during various activities for nearly a year

Recommended for: Exercise and lounging

Keep in Mind: These leggings will stay put on

These high-waisted leggings restored my faith in comfortable and flattering workout gear. I've had them for almost a year now (10 months) and have worn them for yoga, workout classes, and three-mile walks outdoors. They're soft, smooth, and hold everything in while I move without squeezing the life out of me. I ordered my usual size, and they fit tight but not uncomfortably so. There's room to breathe and move, but I haven't experienced any awkward sagging or drooping around the waist and knees. Stretching, pilates, dancing, and HIIT routines aren't enough to make them roll, bunch up, or slip down. They also have handy side pockets, and I love that they come in other deep tones that feel neutral but a touch more fun. I used to be a person who regarded leggings solely as workout wear, but I've found myself trading in my jeans for these more often and pairing them with an oversized sweater or jacket. — Melissa Epifano, Ecommerce Writer

Editors Favorite High-Raise Leggings

Most Comfortable: Lululemon Align High-Rise Pant

The Fit: Accurate sizing with a smooth finish

How We Tested: Two years of workouts, sleeping, and running errands

Recommended for: Comfortable exercise or relaxing

Keep in Mind: It's best to air dry these leggings

If I could live in these leggings, I would. They're the absolute softest things I've ever put on my body, and I've tested dozens of leggings in my lifetime. They're smooth and don't put any uncomfortable pressure around my abdomen. As someone with significant stomach problems, this is a life-changer for me. I exercise, sleep, run errands, and even travel in these pants. They're my go-to when my stomach hurts so badly I can't wear anything else, and after two years, they still look brand new. I use a defuzzer on the inner legs every now and again to remove pilling, but they're seriously worth the high price (and are surprisingly true to size). I want them in every color! The only thing you can't do with these pants is put them in the dryer—you've been warned! — Marilyn La Jeunesse, Shopping Newsletter Manager

Editors Favorite High-Raise Leggings

Best Ribbed: American Eagle Offline Goals High-Waisted Ribbed Legging

The Fit: True to size and seriously soft

How We Tested: Regularly worn during all kinds of workouts

Recommended for: Cycling, ab exercises, and HIIT classes

Keep in Mind: The material isn't dog-proof

These are my absolute favorite high-waisted leggings for two reasons: One, because the material is so incredibly soft it feels like butter against my skin, and two, because they aren't restricting against my stomach or waist thanks to the genius band design. It's wide enough that it doesn't cut into my stomach or waist, and it's ribbed so it moves more freely with me. I've worn these leggings for indoor cycling classes, ab workouts, and HIIT routines, and they stay in place perfectly. I got a size small and think they run true to size. My only complaint is that the material snagged pretty easily when my dog tried to join me in my workout session. — Alex Warner, Entertainment Ecommerce Lead

Editors Favorite High-Raise Leggings

Best Sculpting: Sweaty Betty Super Sculpt High-Waisted Yoga Leggings

The Fit: Order your usual size for a body-hugging fit and booty lift

How We Tested: Two years of workout classes, hikes, and more

Recommended for: Indoor exercise classes

Keep in Mind: The material may be too thick for hot summer days

As a health and wellness shopping writer, I own dozens of different leggings—and this pair is one of my all-time favorites. I've had them for almost two years and have worn them for basically every workout activity including Pilates, high-intensity workout classes, and hikes. They're made with a super thick sculpting fabric that hugs the body like a second skin (and gives the booty a bit of extra lift). Not only does the waistband hit well above the belly button, but the fabric is also totally squat-proof with plenty of compression. Whenever I do laundry, I always wear this pair first and have yet to find a comparable pair that's fast-drying and still offers the same level of coverage. I should warn that the fabric might be too thick for hot summer days, but it's perfect for an air-conditioned class. — Braelyn Wood, Health and Wellness E-Commerce Lead

Editors Favorite High-Raise Leggings

Most Versatile: Girlfriend Agave High-Rise Pocket Legging

The Fit: True to size for a secure fit

How We Tested: Worn during activities and resting for over a year

Recommended for: Hiking, traveling, doing yoga, and relaxing at home

Keep in Mind: The pockets are slim

I love that these leggings offer a comfortable, secure fit without feeling too snug. I've had them for over a year and I've worn them while hiking, doing yoga, and, most often, lounging at home. I'm impressed with how durable they are after plenty of wear and how well they stand up to the washing machine. The high-waisted fit is flattering and easy to wear both with workout and lounge clothing, making them a versatile option for everyday wear and while traveling. The pockets are slim but still deep enough to hold keys, cards, and even my iPhone. — Madeline Diamond, Ecommerce Writer

Editors Favorite High-Raise Leggings

Best Cooling: Summersalt The Do-It-All High Rise Leggings

The Fit: Run slightly big and feel cozy

How We Tested: Worn for sweat sessions and cozy nights in for more than a year

Recommended for: Working out and casual wear

Keep in Mind: You may want to size down if you're looking for a tighter fit

I initially intended to wear these leggings just during workouts, but now after wearing them for a year, I've realized they're cozy enough to lounge in. They run a little big, but I actually prefer that for casual wear. Each pair is made from recycled plastic bottles and features cooling, moisture-wicking technology that keeps me dry and comfortable during killer workouts. Their high-rise perfectly hits just above my belly button, but isn't too tight thanks to the fabric's flexible four-way stretch. — Zarah Kavarana, Ecommerce Editor

Editors Favorite High-Raise Leggings

Best Crossover: American Eagle Offline Real Me High-Waisted Crossover Legging

The Fit: Take advantage of the short and long size options for the best fit depending on your height

How We Tested: 10 months of workout classes and lounging

Recommended for: Hot yoga classes and relaxing

Keep in Mind: The material is relatively thin

I was influenced to get these when they were trending on TikTok about 10 months ago, and the hoards of people posting about how much they loved them did not lead me astray. The material is a little thinner than I was expecting, but that made these my go-to workout leggings for summer and hot yoga classes. I also end up just lounging around in these quite a bit because they are super soft and the crossover waistline is very flattering. Keep in mind if you're on the taller side (I'm 5'8") that you'll definitely want to opt for the long version unless you specifically prefer a cropped look that falls a bit above your ankle. — Hannah Freedman, Ecommerce Content Strategist

Editors Favorite High-Raise Leggings

Best Eco-Friendly: Threads 4 Thought Jackie High-Rise Sport Legging

The Fit: They run true to size and offer compression without feeling too tight

How We Tested: Worn on hikes, flights, and casual outings for a few weeks

Recommended for: Outdoor workouts and travel

Keep in Mind: The material is thinner than what you'd find in a heavy-duty workout legging

These high-waisted leggings from Threads 4 Thought are made of beech tree bark, organic cotton, recycled plastic bottles, and fishing nets. They are silky soft, but definitely not as thick or heavy-duty as other activewear brands (likely because of the eco fabric). Sizing is true to size, and they feel amazing on—not too tight, but just enough compression so I feel pulled in. The leggings come in tons of cute colors and prints, too. I've owned them for less than a month, but the fact that I've already worn and washed them a number of times in the past few weeks is a testament to how much I love them. I've worn them for long hikes (5+ miles), long flights (5+ hours), and while hanging out with friends and working from home. — Jennifer Chan, Ecommerce Editor/Writer

Editors Favorite High-Raise Leggings

Best for Running: Outdoor Voices Core Legging

The Fit: Order your usual size for a no-slip fit

How We Tested: Weekly runs and workout classes for more than two years

Recommended for: Long, outdoor runs

Keep in Mind: The inseam may pill slightly over time

I've worn these leggings on countless outdoor runs (including a half-marathon) and to dozens of workout classes over the last two-and-a-half years. I ordered my usual size and they fit just right. They stay put even through tough, sweaty workouts, and they feel supportive despite being lightweight. Plus, they're totally squat-proof, so they're ideal for someone who's looking for their next pair of go-to workout leggings. I'm also a fan of the wide waistband that lays flat without digging into my stomach. Over time, I've noticed slight pilling around the inseam, but for as much as I wear and wash these, I'll still recommend them to everyone I know. — Christie Calucchia, Lifestyle Ecommerce Lead