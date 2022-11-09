Best high street foundations to shop that will suit your skin tone

(Pexels)

Anyone who’s ever picked up a makeup brush or sponge knows that a hardworking foundation is the starting point for any lasting makeup look.

A formula that blends well and lasts until you take it off is the key to building a flawless base before you add things like bronzer, eye makeup, blush and lip colour.

But does hardworking always mean expensive?

While the elite luxury brands have shiny packaging, A-list ambassadors and prize ingredients, they also have clanging price tags to match - not ideal when most of us are watching our spending. But good news: the high street has polished up its act with many budget-friendly brands giving beauty hall heavyweights a run for their money.

Key ingredients to look for in a budget foundation

The line between skincare and makeup is blurring, with many cosmetics brands adding ingredients designed to heal and nurture skin while also masking imperfections.

Val Garland, L’Oreal Paris Global Makeup Artist recommends 48-shade L’Oreal Paris True Match foundation: “I particularly love that it is a hybrid between skincare and makeup, the foundation offers skincare benefits consisting of Hyaluronic Acid, Glycerin and Aloe Vera extract which enhances your natural glow whilst allowing your skin to breathe.”

Other top-performing ingredients to keep an eye out for include:

Niacinamide - a derivative of vitamin B3, reach for this when you want to lessen the signs of ageing or help balance skin tone. Particularly helpful for inflammatory conditions like rosacea.

Hyaluronic acid - the current darling of the beauty world, this molecule is ideal for replumping the skin with juicy hydration.

Squalane - best for non-greasy, long-lasting hydration. One for anyone with dry skin.

Vitamin C - an oldie, but a goodie. The sunshine vitamin not only has a brightening effect on the skin, but is great for protecting the barrier against pollution and other environmental aggressors.

Glycerin - cosmetic doctor and winner of The Apprentice Leah Totton champions this humectant for keeping moisture locked into skin.

SPF - we doubt there‘s a foundation on shelves today that doesn’t contain some sort of SPF protection, but check the number to see how much of a shield it offers.

As a general rule, anything with oil is more suited to dry, parched skin, while oily types or those with combination skin will get better results from foundations with clay or absorbent powders in the ingredients list. It’s all about balance.

While there are some seriously impressive foundations around, you needn’t spend the earth to get great coverage. We’ve scoped out the best on the high street - all under £30 - and lined them up for you below.

Shop the selection now

NYX Professional Makeup Born to Glow Naturally Radiant foundation

There are 25 shades to choose from in this award-winning formula, all promising to impart a healthy-looking glow. The buildable vegan liquid offers easy seamless coverage while cutting down excessive shine and reducing the look of pores. Dry skin types will benefit from the jojoba oil that’s included inside every tube.

Buy now £10.00, Boots

MAC Studio Fix Fluid SPF 15 Foundation

Shade range: 56

With a motto like all ages, all races, all sexes, it’s no surprise that MAC is one of the most inclusive brands out there. The brand’s Studio Fix Fluid SPF15 foundation is great for brown and dark skin tones due to its extensive shade options. Plus, it not only provides long-lasting full coverage but a stunning dewy finish without excess shine.

Buy now £24.00, MAC

L’Oréal Paris True Match Liquid Foundation with Hyaluronic Acid 30ml and SPF

Loaded with richly pigmented colour in a range of undertones to suit a variety of skin tones, this is the jewel in L’Oreal’s foundation crown. It’s enriched with skincare favourites like hyaluronic acid to impart hydration around the clock, while skin-matching technology uses up to six pigments to detect the nuances in skin and deliver a more fitting match. Available in 48 shades, it comes loaded with SPF as an extra protectant against sun damage.

Buy now £9.99, Boots

Makeup Revolution IRL Filter Longwear Foundation F10

A filter-free selfie? The dream will soon become a reality thanks to Makeup Revolution’s IRL Filter Longwear Foundation. Available in 30 shades from the lightest porcelain to the richest, darkest skin tones, the all-vegan buildable formula is comfortable to wear and stays in place all day long, leaving a matte finish when blended in well. In fact, it’s perfect for oil-prone skin using niacinamide to balance and nourish skin without swamping it in glow. A pump is enough for most people, but use two if you’re creating a dramatic evening look.

Buy now £9.99, Revolution

The Ordinary Coverage Foundation

The Ordinary is one of those brands that’s been banking serious column inches since it launched back in 2016. Why? It’s simple: excellent quality products at rub-your-eyes (in a good way) prices.

This foundation incorporates a serum to give it upgraded staying power as well as easy spreadability across the face. It’s a non-greasy cream that’s been designed to steer clear from settling in fine lines and wrinkles with a semi-matte finish that leaves you looking glowy, not sweaty. Cons? There are just 21 shades in the range, which isn’t as inclusive as some of the other brands on our list. Shake well before use.

Buy now £5.90, Boots

Beautyblender Bounce

The beautyblender’s BFF, this foundation gives incredible results, made all the more marvellous thanks to its affordable price tag. We love (almost) everything about this formula; it’s light, easy to blend and comfortable to wear all day long with a lovely glowy finish that makes you look refreshed and raring to go (especially helpful on a hangover).

Our only niggle is that the pump can become clogged, so be sure to wipe it down after use. Best applied with - well, a beautyblender, of course.

Buy now £20.80, Cult Beauty

Max Factor Facefinity All Day Flawless Foundation 30ml

The brand formulated by one of the most legendary makeup artists in Hollywood, Max Factor was made to withstand the hot set lights back in 1909, and it’s still doing the job today - although admittedly with more finesse.

This hardworking handbag essential performs three functions in one; primer, concealer and foundation. The oil-free formula goes the distance no matter how much you sweat or touch your face over the day, maintaining a blemish-free base with a polished matte finish. It comes in 33 shades, each with SPF 20 for additional protection.

Buy now £10.35, lookfantastic

Fenty Beauty Pro Filtr Soft Matte Longwear Foundation

Shade range: 50

This foundation has cemented a status as the hero product of Rihanna’s beloved Fenty Beauty range. Available in 50 shades with plenty of options for dark skin tones, the popular product lives up to the hype with a formula that results in a soft, matte finish and medium to full coverage. Even those who have often found their skin tone hard to match have found their ultimate shade with Fenty, hence all the praise.

Buy now £30.00, Boots

EX1 Invisiwear Liquid Foundation

Shade range: 16

The EX1 foundation is a premium product at an affordable price point.

Designed for all skin types – even those with sensitive skin – the oil and fragrance-free formula has a light to medium coverage and a glowy, demi-matte finish.

Even out your skin tone and cover imperfections with ease with this non-pore clogging product that blends seamlessly. The velvety vegan foundation can last for around 10 hours.

Buy now £12.50, Superdrug

Glossier Perfecting Skin Tint

Shade range: 12

Perfect the ‘no makeup’ makeup look with this almost undetectable foundation from Glossier.

Becoming like a second skin, the lightweight formula can be used every day without it feeling too thick or caked on. It works to brighten your complexion, and minimise the appearance of pores without covering your freckles.

With an airbrushed-like finish, blend with concealer to cover blemishes and leave your skin looking dewy and bright.

Buy now £20.00, Glossier

Typology Tinted Serum

This foundation is rich in squalane, which is the ultimate multitasker and skin saviour. It mimics what is naturally found in skin to take care of its barrier. The hydrating hero leaves skin healthy, reduces dryness, and diminishes the appearance of redness and fine lines. This will finally put a stop to the never-ending of cycle of adding more foundation to compensate for dry flakes.

Buy now £28.40, Typology