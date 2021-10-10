Who’s the best high school football team in the Triangle? Our weekly rankings revealed

In the big matchup this week, No. 2 Cardinal Gibbons took down unbeaten No. 4 Leesville Road.

Was it enough for the Crusaders to launch an attack at the top spot while Cleveland sat idle?

Not quite. Cleveland remains atop the Raleigh-Durham Sweet 16 for at least one more week, while Gibbons, unbeaten Heritage (7-0) and Leesville Road slot into the Top 4..

Middle Creek was the big gainer this week, jumping from No. 12 to No. 8 after a win over Rolesville, which dropped from No. 5 to No. 9.

Here’s how the rest of the area shakes out, with an expanded list to 20 teams.

The Raleigh-Durham Sweet 16