Who’s the best high school football team in the Triangle? Our weekly rankings revealed

Chris Hughes
·2 min read

In the big matchup this week, No. 2 Cardinal Gibbons took down unbeaten No. 4 Leesville Road.

Was it enough for the Crusaders to launch an attack at the top spot while Cleveland sat idle?

Not quite. Cleveland remains atop the Raleigh-Durham Sweet 16 for at least one more week, while Gibbons, unbeaten Heritage (7-0) and Leesville Road slot into the Top 4..

Middle Creek was the big gainer this week, jumping from No. 12 to No. 8 after a win over Rolesville, which dropped from No. 5 to No. 9.

Here’s how the rest of the area shakes out, with an expanded list to 20 teams.

The Raleigh-Durham Sweet 16

Rank

School

Record

Prev.

Result

1

Cleveland

(6-0)

1

OPEN

2

Cardinal Gibbons

(5-2)

2

Def. #4 Leesville Rd. 13-3

3

Heritage

(7-0)

3

Def. #12 Knightdale 57-55

4

Leesville Road

(5-1)

4

Lost to #2 Gibbons 13-3

5

Millbrook

(6-1)

6

Def. #9 Rolesville 41-34

6

Princeton

(6-0)

7

Def. Goldsboro 71-8

7

Wake Forest

(5-2)

8

Def. #13 Wakefield 40-24

8

Middle Creek

(5-2)

12

Def. #10 Panther Creek 27-21

9

Rolesville

(4-3)

5

Lost to #5 Millbrook 41-34

10

Panther Creek

(5-2)

9

Lost to #8 Middle Creek 27-21

11

Hillside

(5-2)

13

Def. Riverside 61-0

12

Knightdale

(3-3)

10

Lost to #3 Heritage 57-55

13

Wakefield

(4-3)

11

Lost to #7 Wake Forest 40-24

14

Garner

(3-2)

14

Def. SE Raleigh 41-14

15

West Johnston

(4-1)

15

#19 Smithfield-Selma (Monday)

16

South Johnston

(6-1)



Def. Southern Wayne 62-14

17

Sanderson

(3-2)



Def. Broughton 57-13

18

Fuquay-Varina

(5-3)



Def. Corinth Holders 28-14

19

Smithfield-Selma

(3-3)



#15 West Johnston (Monday)

20

Chapel Hill

(5-2)

16

Lost to Jordan 48-28

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories