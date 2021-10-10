Who’s the best high school football team in the Triangle? Our weekly rankings revealed
In the big matchup this week, No. 2 Cardinal Gibbons took down unbeaten No. 4 Leesville Road.
Was it enough for the Crusaders to launch an attack at the top spot while Cleveland sat idle?
Not quite. Cleveland remains atop the Raleigh-Durham Sweet 16 for at least one more week, while Gibbons, unbeaten Heritage (7-0) and Leesville Road slot into the Top 4..
Middle Creek was the big gainer this week, jumping from No. 12 to No. 8 after a win over Rolesville, which dropped from No. 5 to No. 9.
Here’s how the rest of the area shakes out, with an expanded list to 20 teams.
The Raleigh-Durham Sweet 16
Rank
School
Record
Prev.
Result
1
Cleveland
(6-0)
1
OPEN
2
Cardinal Gibbons
(5-2)
2
Def. #4 Leesville Rd. 13-3
3
Heritage
(7-0)
3
Def. #12 Knightdale 57-55
4
Leesville Road
(5-1)
4
Lost to #2 Gibbons 13-3
5
Millbrook
(6-1)
6
Def. #9 Rolesville 41-34
6
Princeton
(6-0)
7
Def. Goldsboro 71-8
7
Wake Forest
(5-2)
8
Def. #13 Wakefield 40-24
8
Middle Creek
(5-2)
12
Def. #10 Panther Creek 27-21
9
Rolesville
(4-3)
5
Lost to #5 Millbrook 41-34
10
Panther Creek
(5-2)
9
Lost to #8 Middle Creek 27-21
11
Hillside
(5-2)
13
Def. Riverside 61-0
12
Knightdale
(3-3)
10
Lost to #3 Heritage 57-55
13
Wakefield
(4-3)
11
Lost to #7 Wake Forest 40-24
14
Garner
(3-2)
14
Def. SE Raleigh 41-14
15
West Johnston
(4-1)
15
#19 Smithfield-Selma (Monday)
16
South Johnston
(6-1)
Def. Southern Wayne 62-14
17
Sanderson
(3-2)
Def. Broughton 57-13
18
Fuquay-Varina
(5-3)
Def. Corinth Holders 28-14
19
Smithfield-Selma
(3-3)
#15 West Johnston (Monday)
20
Chapel Hill
(5-2)
16
Lost to Jordan 48-28