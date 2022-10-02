The Best High-End Audio Setups for the Most Discerning Music Lovers

Robert Ross
·7 min read

Listening to great music on a superior sound system is one of life’s sublime pleasures, and once you’ve been bitten by the audio bug, it’s impossible go back to soundbars and earbuds. At its best, a carefully assembled system can paint a spellbinding sonic landscape.

While home theaters employ surround sound for maximum effect, most serious music listeners prefer a stereophonic setup with left and right speakers to replicate the experience of hearing real performers in a real venue. Approaches to speaker, electronics and turntable design are almost as varied as the products themselves, and both subjective impressions and objective measurements play a part in evaluating these components. Just as important is achieving synergy between every link in the aural chain, including cables, audio furniture and especially the room, whose acoustics are inextricable from the quality of sound.

More from Robb Report

To end up with a first-rate music system, one has to have an aesthetic in mind. We’ve assembled three component groupings to appeal to three very different types of audiophiles. The Purist, clearly a Porsche 911 GT3 Touring driver who values finesse over brute strength, approaches a stereo as he would a martini, confident that fewer ingredients are the shortest route to the heart of Bach’s Art of Fugue. By contrast, the Historicist, who enjoys wiping a soft cloth over his Morgan Plus 8 almost as much as driving it, finds it impossible to improve on the perfection expressed by landmark audio gear of the past. And so an original pressing of Miles Davis’s Kind of Blue transports him, neat single-malt scotch in hand, back to 1959. The Maximalist, who likely has a Bugatti Chiron parked in the garage and Bordeaux first growths in the cellar, favors big gear and big sound. Eyes closed and ensconced in Corbusier’s Grand Confort lounge chair, our listener envisions Jimi Hendrix mid–“Voodoo Child,” live at Woodstock.

In addition to exceptional performance, build quality and reliability, what all these components share is exclusivity, and though uncommon, each is worth seeking out from a good brick-and-mortar dealer, whose experience with setting up the system—where an inch difference in speaker placement can radically alter performance—is as critical as the components themselves. Judiciously assembled and installed, each of these systems will take its listener to a destination that, once reached, may be impossible to leave.

The Purist

Simpler systems can reveal the subtlest nuances in a recording, rendering music that draws in the listener with detail and intimacy often unmatched by more elaborate configurations unsuited to smaller spaces. Paired with an impeccably designed integrated amplifier, the accurate, natural sound of a classic British monitor allows you to indulge in the glorious mid-range—the soul of the concerto or rock concert—served up by digital sources or, more satisfying still, turntable-based analog that extracts the notes’ unadulterated essence.

1. Moon River 404 Reference Integrated Amplifier and 505 Phono Stage

Moon River 404 Reference Integrated Amplifier and 505 Phono Stage
Moon River 404 Reference Integrated Amplifier and 505 Phono Stage

This Swedish integrated amplifier is a one-stop control center that satisfies a minimalist who wants both digital and analog functionality. The separate phono stage runs MM and MC cartridges for analog lovers who own multiple turntables. Integrated amplifier from $5,000 with DAC and phono stage modules available; phono stage $8,000

2. Bergmann Audio Modi Turntable with Thor Tonearm

Bergmann Audio Modi Turntable with Thor Tonearm
Bergmann Audio Modi Turntable with Thor Tonearm

Bergmann’s Danish-made turntables feature an air-bearing suspension for silent, vibration-free playback. The tangential tonearm glides on a cushion of air and traces the grooves with finesse, a reminder that extracting the most from a system begins with a good analog source. $20,000 with arm

3. Graham Audio LS5/5 Loudspeaker

Graham Audio LS5/5 Loudspeaker
Graham Audio LS5/5 Loudspeaker

Loudspeakers made to meet BBC studio-monitor standards are legendary for their “British Sound.” Graham brings landmark 1970s design into the present using new materials that achieve clarity and volume unattainable with the original driver technology. From $22,000 per pair; dedicated stands additional

4. Bluesound Node (not pictured)

The pint-sized Node offers a compact solution for streaming online services, internet radio or a digital music library. Bypassing its internal digital-to-analog converter (DAC) and feeding a higher-quality external DAC instead, this tiny device offers remarkable sound, sourcing music from the cloud. $599

The Historicist

The Historicist revels in the greatest inventions of audio’s past. Vacuum tubes—done right—envelop a listener with sound at once warm and revealing, especially when mated to a speaker designed 65 years ago that refuses to be bettered for transparency, speed and an uncanny ability to replicate the human voice. Records, played on a turntable and cartridge just as old, deliver “the closest approach to the original sound,” as loudspeaker-maker Quad oft touted. CDs remain a satisfying music source and are conveniently spun.

1. EAR 912 Preamplifier

EAR 912 Preamplifier&nbsp;
EAR 912 Preamplifier

The late Tim de Paravicini’s vacuum-tube designs are as timeless as they are sophisticated, and his legacy continues with EAR. Handmade in England, the rack-mountable preamp is intended for professional use in studios but is equally suited to the best home stereos. $13,500

2. EAR 534 Amplifier and Acute Classic CD Player

EAR 534 Amplifier and Acute Classic CD Player
EAR 534 Amplifier and Acute Classic CD Player

A push-pull tube design with 50 watts per channel is an ideal way to run any but the most inefficient loudspeakers—and makes the Quad electrostatics sing. The Acute 4 is a reminder that CDs remain a staple in serious music libraries. Amplifier $6,795; CD player $6,795

3. Quad 57 Electrostatic Loudspeaker by Electrostatic Solutions

Quad 57 Electrostatic Loudspeaker by Electrostatic Solutions
Quad 57 Electrostatic Loudspeaker by Electrostatic Solutions

Until the Quad, loudspeakers sounded like music in a box, and it took “Walker’s Wonder,” so nicknamed for its creator, Peter Walker, to bring instruments and voices alive with an electrostatic design whose impact on the industry makes it one of the most significant audio products ever made, and certainly one of the longest-lived. Professionally restored examples of the Quad 57, produced from 1957 through 1985, mesmerize with a “you-are-there” realism that, once experienced, has many listening to nothing else. $7,000 per pair

4. Thorens TD 124 Turntable

Thorens TD 124 Turntable
Thorens TD 124 Turntable

Designed in 1957, the Swiss-made idler-drive turntable brings LPs to life with energy, immediacy and force. Restored to perfection by original Swiss distributor Schopper (pictured) or stateside specialist Artisan Fidelity, a fettled TD with an Ortofon SPU-style moving-coil cartridge is an irresistible combination. From $8,500

The Maximalist

Audio’s equivalent of a hypercar, the Maximalist’s system is accomplished at about the same cost and delivers thrills in kind. But just as ordering the most expensive dish on the menu is no guarantee of a decent meal, components in a price-is-no-object stereo must be selected with care to create a synergistic whole. This system from the Audio Salon in Santa Monica, Calif., does just that, configured with weapons-grade gear to produce state-of-the-art sound whose scale, weight and corporeal presence bring music to life in ways the artists intended.

1. Dan D’Agostino Master Audio Systems Relentless Epic 800 Mono Amplifiers

Dan D’Agostino Master Audio Systems Relentless Epic 800 Mono Amplifiers
Dan D’Agostino Master Audio Systems Relentless Epic 800 Mono Amplifiers

Each high-current Relentless Epic 800 amp generates 800 watts, perfect for power-hungry, difficult-to-drive loudspeakers. At 380 pounds each, the Epic 800s aren’t even the largest amps in the Relentless lineup! $199,500 per pair 

2. TechDAS Air Force Zero Turntable

TechDAS Air Force Zero Turntable
TechDAS Air Force Zero Turntable

The most ambitious turntable yet from engineer Hideaki Nishikawa addresses every technical limitation of record playback with its 660 pounds of mass, a sophisticated air-bearing suspension, five layers of platters to dampen vibration and an air-suction system that firmly holds the LP down. With a tonearm and cartridge of commensurate caliber, the sonic sky’s the limit. $500,000 with optional tungsten top platter, $60,000 SAT CF1-09 tonearm and $56,500 HRS base 

3. Wilson Audio Chronosonic XVX Loudspeaker

Wilson Audio Chronosonic XVX Loudspeaker&nbsp;
Wilson Audio Chronosonic XVX Loudspeaker

A holographic soundscape with stentorian bass, transcendent treble and everything in between, Wilson’s 685-pound monoliths employ driver, enclosure and crossover technologies that have imprinted current industry practice as have no other brand’s speakers. From $335,000 per pair

4. dCS Vivaldi Apex

dCS Vivaldi Apex
dCS Vivaldi Apex

Following the realization by audiophiles that digital’s promised “perfect sound forever” was anything but, British brand dCS advanced the medium to a previously unattainable level of refinement. Composed of a dedicated digital-to-analog converter (DAC), upsampler, master clock and CD/SACD transport, the four-component Apex optimizes each function of the digital playback process, proving that it’s more than zeros and ones that define the quality of digital sound. $140,000

5. Dan D’Agostino Master Audio Systems Relentless Preamplifier

Dan D’Agostino Master Audio Systems Relentless Preamplifier
Dan D’Agostino Master Audio Systems Relentless Preamplifier

Audio veteran Dan D’Agostino continues to astonish with a three-chassis, no-holds-barred preamplifier that delivers huge dynamics—the ability to go from soft to loud passages without compressing the sound—built to please the eyes as much as the ears. $149,500

Sign up for Robb Report's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.

Latest Stories

  • WHL teams with Orange Shirt Society before National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

    CALGARY — The Western Hockey League and the Orange Shirt Society announced a new partnership on Thursday with initiatives to recognize and commemorate the legacy of residential schools. Orange Shirt Day, formally called National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, is a statutory holiday that will be held on Friday. The WHL says its commissioned a special WHL Truth and Reconciliation logo, designed by Métis artist Kim Vizi-Carmen of Pinerock Graphics that will be worn as a helmet decal by all WHL p

  • Precious Achiuwa wants the NBA to respect his defence

    Precious Achiuwa was lauded for his play against Joel Embiid in the first round of last season's NBA playoffs but the 23-year-old Toronto Raptor says he's not stopping there and wants to be talked about as one of the league's best defenders.

  • Murray solid in Leafs' pre-season debut; Toronto loses two more players to injury

    TORONTO — Matt Murray had a solid night on the ice and a conversation off it he won't soon forget. A couple of his teammates, meanwhile, demonstrated untapped skills that were needed in a pinch. Murray was perfect in making 16 saves over two periods of action in his Maple Leafs debut as short-handed Toronto defeated the Montreal Canadiens 3-0 in pre-season play Wednesday. Denis Malgin, with a goal and an assist, Nick Robertson and Nick Abruzzese scored for the Leafs, who lost defencemen Jordie B

  • Maple Leafs' John Tavares out for three weeks with oblique injury

    Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares is set to miss three weeks of action after suffering an oblique strain in a pre-season game.

  • Chris Boucher tips Pascal Siakam for MVP

    Chris Boucher believes his Toronto Raptors teammate Pascal Siakam is ready to take another leap this season, enough to put him in the MVP conversation.

  • Report: Leafs, Oilers, Senators among teams interested in Jakob Chychrun

    A handful of Canadian teams have their eye on Jakob Chychrun.

  • Sports media are unequipped to handle the Ime Udoka workplace scandal

    This is a column by Morgan Campbell, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. We knew Jayson Tatum would field some heavy questions at Boston Celtics media day this week. He's the best player on last season's NBA Finals runner-up, set to lead the team into an uncertain season. The Celtics' once-bright outlook has grown hazy following the news that the club had suspended its head coach, Ime Udoka, for the upcoming season for his role

  • Stone, Sutter lead the way as Flames blank Oilers 4-0 in pre-season victory

    CALGARY — On a night where the spotlight shone on new Calgary Flames stars Nazem Kadri and Jacob Markstrom in their first pre-season appearances, it was journeyman Michael Stone who had the big night. Stone and Brett Sutter each recorded a goal and an assist to lead Calgary to a 4-0 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday. In camp on a professional tryout, Stone has been with the Flames since being acquired from the Arizona Coyotes at the trade deadline in 2016-17. Since then, he signed a

  • Raptors had a refreshingly positive offseason in a league that did not

    Amid a tumultuous NBA offseason full of negativity and controversy, the Raptors and their players did a whole lot of good this summer.

  • Montreal trips D.C. United 1-0, focuses on shot at top spot

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal will have it all to play for on Decision Day, sitting only two points behind first place in the Eastern Conference after a nervy 1-0 win over D.C. United on Saturday evening. A Donovan Pines own goal was the sole difference between Montreal (19-9-5) and United (7-20-6), who suffered their 20th loss of the Major Soccer League season. Montreal got on the front foot immediately, dictating the pace, dominating possession, and creating a golden opportunity inside the first 10 m

  • Canada falls to Australia in women's basketball World Cup bronze medal match

    Canada's women's basketball team's hopes of claiming its first World Cup medal since 1986 fell short on Saturday, after a 95-65 loss to hosts Australia in the bronze medal match. Still, the Canadian squad (4-3) advanced further than they had in any World Cup in 36 years, when the country earned bronze. WNBA star Kia Nurse of Hamilton, Ont., kept Canada in the game with 19 points in the first half as Australia led 51-43 at the break. She didn't score in the second half. "Obviously, it didn't end

  • Predators feel restocked, ready to chase Stanley Cup again

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Being swept for the first time in franchise history may be exactly what the Nashville Predators needed. The Predators saw first-hand the bar set by Colorado on its way to winning the Stanley Cup and took a hard look in the mirror. General manager David Poile traded for defenseman Ryan McDonagh, signed forward Filip Forsberg to an extension and then persuaded Nino Niederreiter to sign with Nashville. “I think we can take another step,” captain Roman Josi said. The Predator

  • Islanders focused on bouncing back, returning to playoffs

    After missing the playoffs for the first time in four years, the New York Islanders had a long offseason to reflect on what went wrong. With a new coach and mostly the same roster that reached the Stanley Cup semifinals the previous two years, they are ready for a fresh start. “It was nice to reset, have a longer summer to regroup,” center Brock Nelson said. “I think everyone has the belief and confidence in the group that we have. ... We’re not too far removed from a couple of pretty good runs

  • Canadiens GM calls Juraj Slafkovsky's preseason play 'underwhelming'

    Juraj Slafkovsky isn't off to the best of starts with the Montreal Canadiens.

  • Re-energized Canadian women's basketball team sets sights on World Cup podium

    There wasn't much time for things to come together for Canada at the World Cup. Grouped with the second-, third- and fourth-place finishers from the Olympics, and under the tutelage of a new head coach in Victor Lapeña, the fourth-ranked Canadian women's basketball team could have been forgiven for counting moral victories at the tournament in Australia. Instead, Canada reeled off three straight wins to open the tournament, eventually finishing 4-1 to place second in its group. Now, not only are

  • Springer leads Blue Jays to 9-0 win as Toronto finally celebrates making playoffs

    TORONTO — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. gave the Toronto Blue Jays a reason to celebrate. Not that they needed it. Guerrero hit a two-run homer in the third inning and George Springer had a three-run shot as part of a four-run sixth as the Blue Jays routed the Boston Red Sox 9-0 on Friday. The emphatic win came before a champagne-soaked party in Toronto's clubhouse that had been planned for more than a day after the Blue Jays had clinched a post-season berth on their day off. "My thought was 'you know w

  • Defence dominates in Calgary Stampeders' 29-2 win over Toronto Argonauts

    CALGARY — Cam Judge's 71-yard interception return for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter highlighted a stellar performance by the Calgary Stampeders' defence in a 29-2 win over the visiting Toronto Argonauts on Saturday. After serving a one-game suspension for punching B.C. Lions receiver Lucky Whitehead, Judge swung momentum to Calgary when he picked off McLeod Bethel-Thompson for a converted touchdown and a 21-2 lead with just over four minutes remaining in the game. "I let the guys down l

  • Judge ties Maris' AL single-season home run record in Yankees' 8-3 win over Blue Jays

    Toronto Blue Jays reliever Tim Mayza immediately knew once his 94.5 m.p.h sinker hit Aaron Judge's bat that he had surrendered the historic 61st home run to the New York Yankees slugger on Wednesday. As the ball screamed toward the Blue Jays bullpen beyond the left-field fence, Mayza (8-1) waved his arms in dejection. The two-run shot not only blew the game wide open during an 8-3 Yankees victory, but the blast also allowed Judge to match Roger Maris' 61-year-old American League record for homer

  • Raptors and Rico Hines are the perfect match

    Player development coach Rico Hines says it was a natural fit when the Raptors inquired about bringing his skills to Toronto. Hines says that Pascal Siakam is 'addicted to being great' and ranks the 28-year-old's mentality amongst the best in the game.

  • Blackhawks focused on future in Richardson's first season

    CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Blackhawks coach Luke Richardson wants to build a team in his first year with his new franchise. “I think that's the first step that we need,” he said. “Before we talk about success on the ice, we have to have success as a team and gelling this team together and finding some chemistry, whether it's lines or (defensemen) pairings, just even in the room.” Of course, that room would look a lot better with Connor Bedard or Matvei Michkov — two of the top prospects in the loade