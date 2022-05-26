Best hen party bundles and accessories

(Unsplash)

After a few challenging years, the great British tradition of the hen party is back in full swing.

According to the UK Weddings Taskforce, more than 550,000 UK weddings are now in the pipeline as couples postponed their big days in 2020 and 2021 because of the pandemic.

This means that from 2022 onwards, we’re set to see bumper years for I Do’s, with 29,550 in London alone.

But before you even get to that long-wished for walk down the aisle, there’s the pre-wedding events to enjoy, and a great hen party is top of the agenda.

Typically thought of as a day, night or even a weekend away with your gang (generally no mums, aunts or grandmothers allowed - for their own safety), the hen, or bachelorette as it’s known across the pond, is a time of silly games, plenty of drinks and general debauchery.

It’s usually the job of the head bridesmaid or maid of honour to organise the bride tribe’s shindig, and can often be an overwhelming experience. If that’s you, help is at hand with our edit of cool decorations to get at least one thing ticked off your list.

Hen parties have shaken off the tacky L-plates and questionably-shaped straws in favour of chicer ways to celebrate. We’ve rounded up the nicest decoration bundles and accessories below to help you kit out your venue quickly and easily.

See our pick below

Party Pieces Lilac Blossom Chandelier

If you’re after something a bit different, bring spring indoors with this hanging decoration made to look like a chandelier. Adored with gold foil and lilac and cream flowers, it will make a lovely focal point for your hen party table.

Right now, ES Best readers can get 15 per cent off with the discount code PARTYPIECES15

Buy now £34.99, Party Pieces

Ginger Ray Hen Party Bundle

This pretty pastel set features plenty of florals and nude tones making it ideal for a more demure kind of bride. There are seven types of decoration to help set the scene, from Team Bride paper cups and plates, to edible drink toppers, floral hen party bunting and of course, a Bride-to-be sash and floral crown with an attached veil. Some traditions are worth hanging onto.

Buy now £42.00, Selfridges

Sumtoco Rose Gold Hen Party Decorations

Whether you’ve left it to the last minute to get the decorations or you just need a lot in a hurry, this kit contains a whopping 64 pieces so that no corner of your venue will be spared from a hen party transformation.

It’s got it all; from themed banners, confetti balloons, tassel bunting and balloons galore, all in matching colourways to ensure everything ties together seamlessly.

Not only does it come in just shy of £15, but it’s available for Prime delivery too, which means you could have it in your hands in as quickly as a day.

Buy now £14.99, Amazon

Bride Squad Hen Party Tableware & Decorations Bundle

With enough tableware and decoration for a hen party of 16 guests, this lilac and iridescent bundle will give you a helping hand to creating a party atmosphere. There is some classic paraphernalia here with the bridal sash and bride-to-be tiara lifted with fun slogans and cute details like the diamond rings on the drinking straws.

Buy now £12.99, Card Factory

Hen Party Decorations And Games Kit

Get the party started with this hen-specific decoration bundle from Next. It’s a plastic-free affair with everything made from paper: think flag bunting, three metallic paper fan decorations, six photo props, eight advice cards for the Bride and some games to break the ice.

Buy now £16.00, Next

Ginger Ray Pink, White And Rose Gold Hen Party Balloon Arch Kit

Make a fun, bold statement in your venue with the help of this balloon arch kit, which comes in a medley of nude, pink and metallic rose gold hues. There are 65 latex balloons in the kit, allowing you to frame windows, doorways or even your hen party drinks trolley in style.

Buy now £24.99, NOTHS

Gold Foil WOO HOO Hen DO Balloon Bunting

Whether you’re planning a surprise event or the bride-to-be knows what’s coming, giant gold foil bunting won’t fail to underline the event. Attach to the wall as a welcome sign or to use as a selfie prop. The set of 11 balloons comes with straw and ribbon for fuss-free hanging.

Buy now £7.50, Amazon

Ginger Ray Pastel Streamer & Balloon Backdrop

Hen party-ready balloons with added pastel streamers is a streamlined way to magic a photo backdrop from (almost) out of thin air. This pack features a balloon arch made up of five- and 12-inch balloons as well as three different colours of streamers, measuring 10m each. A quick by to make a big statement.

Buy now £25.00, John Lewis

Pack of 10 Artificial Marigold Garlands

One for weddings and hen parties, this set of 10 artificial marigold garlands come in retina searingly-bright yellow and orange shades, ready to strand up across your venue.

They’re popular in Hindu festivities like a henna party but would also work well for anyone throwing a bash with a tropical or bohemian theme.

Buy now £25.99, Etsy