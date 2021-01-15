From Apple to Sony: The best holiday weekend sales on headphones, starting at just $18

Yahoo Lifestyle is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

The moment has come to scoop up your dream headphones at an awesome price. (Photo: Yahoo! Life)

With headphones and earbuds, you get what you pay for: If you want the trifecta of amazing audio, cushy comfort, and stunning good looks, you’re going to shell out some dough. But this holiday weekend, you can get all that (and more) for a lot less.

These stellar deals take away the sting of paying full price for premium headphones and earbuds—and just leave you with the good stuff: Crisp sound, thumping bass, intuitive functionality, and refined noise-canceling capabilities. Sounds good, right?

It gets even better: We scoured the offerings from top retailers like Amazon, Walmart, QVC, eBay and more and rounded up the best MLK Jr. weekend deals on headphones and earbuds from all major brands: Beats, Bose, Sony, the list goes on and on.

Scroll down and save big:

Noise-canceling headphones

Sony for a steal: Save $111 on these wireless, noise canceling powerhouses. (Photo: Walmart)

Right now, you can snag these Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones on sale for an unreal $111 off! And not only are they a steal, they’re the real deal. Sony did it up by giving these headphones 30 hours of battery life. And if you’re in a rush you can get five hours of use on a 10-minute charge. Smart control touch sensors are built into the ear cups, which by the way are extremely plush and even comfier than Bose, according to Walmart shoppers.

“I decided to splurge on the Sony WH-1000XM4 and I'm so glad I did,” raved a Walmart shopper. “The sound quality is much better, the ear pads are much more comfortable, and best of all, I'm free to move all over my house while listening to music.”

Check out more deals on noise-canceling headphones below:

Bluetooth headphones

Save over 60 bucks on Beats. (Photo: Amazon)

On sale for $137.50 (was $200), these Beats Solo3 headphones sync to just about any smartphone or laptop via Bluetooth, plus they have up to 40 hours of battery life on a single charge. This means you don’t have to be tethered to your device, but still get a solid stream of music and podcasts for nearly two days. This is impressive, considering most wireless headphones tap out after about 30 hours.

“The Beats Solo3 is absolutely the best headset I've ever owned,” raved a five-star shopper. “I've had many headsets over the years to do my job. Now that I'm changing careers and moving into online teaching I need a headset that is of very high quality with the ability to send and receive calls and to be wireless...Beats Solo3 fits the bill. It is exceptionally comfortable to wear for many hours at a time. The battery life is phenomenal.”

Check out more deals on Bluetooth headphones below:

Earbuds

Save 36 percent on these Beats Powerbeats Pros, and turn heads to boot. (Photo: Amazon)

All-time low price! On sale from $250 to just $160, the Beats Powerbeats Pro in Lava Red and Spring Yellow have everything a great pair of wireless headphones should have: a compact build, a nine-hour battery life, stylish and functional ear hooks that provide a secure fit and, most important, top-notch sound with rich bass. They also feature the brand’s ‘Fast Fuel’ technology that gives about an hour-and-a-half of battery life on a five-minute charge. Now that’s fast.

“First, I need to start with the fact that I’m extremely picky when it comes to headphones and I’ve bought over 20 pairs from Amazon from brands to no brands,” one enthusiastic reviewer shared. “These are the first pair of headphones that I’ve worn to the gym that have not needed a single adjustment! The seal is great and it just doesn’t move!”

Check out more deals on earbuds below:

Gaming headsets

Save nearly 60 percent on this beast of a headset. (Photo: Amazon)

On sale for a paltry 17 bucks, the Beexcellent Gaming Headset has a durable frame and super comfy ear cushions, so you can spend hours playing your favorite games without feeling fatigued. This is the ideal headset for clear, robust audio, whether you’re a PC, Xbox, PlayStation or Nintendo gamer. Its built-in microphone is also noise-canceling, so it can clearly pick up your voice.

“The headphones on this headset have very crisp audio and the microphone is all I could ever ask for,” shared a satisfied gamer. “Not only will I be gaming (Overwatch) with this—I will be using the mic to record my voice for all the video projects I produce. The structural quality of this item is also excellent...”

This top-rated gaming headset works with macOS, as well as iOS and Android mobile devices.

Check out more deals on gaming headsets below:

